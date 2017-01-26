Giants’ Eli Manning ‘Honored’ to Be Walter Payton Award Finalist

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning was named a finalist for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award for the second consecutive year and it is not an award the 36-year-old takes lightly.
Widely known as the NFL's highest honor for work done off of the field, Manning was thrilled that he was named a finalist for the prestigious award. He was a finalist in 2015 but the award was given to Anquan Boldin.
"It’s an honor to be selected as the Walter Payton Man of the Year for the New York Giants,” Manning told Giants.com earlier this week. “And to be one of the three finalists, along with Larry Fitzgerald and Greg Olsen, two guys I have great respect for on and off the field. It’s truly an honor."
Fitzgerald and Olsen are the two other finalists for the award, which was established in 1970, recognizing excellence on and off of the field. It was named after former Chicago Bears running back Walter Payton in 1999.
Each nominates a player that they feel is most deserving of the award. For years, Manning has been involved in numerous charities and events but he doesn't do it for the recognition.
"You don’t do any of these charitable (works) or try to help people to get recognized,” Manning said. “You do it because you truly care and you want to make a difference in people’s lives and in our community. But to be recognized and know that people do notice your work is nice."
Throughout his career, Manning has always been greatly involved in the community and has been widely known as one of the good guys around the league. Even if he doesn't do it for the recognition, it is certainly deserved given how much he has given back.
Interesting article about one of our old execs Gettlemen
http://profootballtalk.nbcsports.com/2017/01/26/dave-gettleman-i-wont-reach-to-take-a-tackle/
Can’t fault Flowers for Reese reaching, same with Pugh
+ 100
ChicagoGFan says:
January 26, 2017 at 3:03 PM
Because the Giants actually have a defensive coach that can do just that to a player. Look at the production of Janoris Jenkins or Olivier Vernon before they became Giants. They had similar knocks: very talent but sometimes underperforms. They came in and both have been instant impact and both had career years. Spags was also the guy who turned Cory Webster into a top 10 corner.
jbones says:
January 26, 2017 at 3:22 PM
Diggy says “Hiiiii!!!”
ChicagoGFan says:
January 26, 2017 at 3:59 PM
Not Spags fault that he was saddled with a non-talent like Diggy. Okwara was a underrated FA and he has shown that he can play in the NFL.
Remember this about Spags. He makes it fun to play the game. His guys love the challenge and being put in position to show what they have.
As for Jenkins, OV and even Snacks levels of play. They each felt for first time in their careers they actually had an opportunity to get into the post season.
They were jacked from the start to come to NY. The all knew they were playing with a QB that had been all the way to the top. Alas, the offense in general let all the air out of the balloon. They will regress this season because JPP and maybe Hankins will have to be replaced. And the offensive line will not be fixed in one off season.
Nor will tight end or linebacker.
The kids being talked about are not day one starters they are wait and see types. No elite blue chippers among them. So winning eleven games produces a harder schedule and a draft position that will not produce players who can help right away if at all. We’ll try again in 2018. Sad but true. And there will be no Jabrill Peppers.
Reese will pass on him if he’s there at 23. I’d look for him to go to New England, Pittsburg or even Atlanta by way of trade or draft pick deal.
I’m currently in love with O.J Howard, Jabril Peppers and Christian McCaffrey..which means we WON’T be drafting any of those 3 guys. Reese has never taken somebody that I’ve wanted.
Sucks because any of those 3 guys are good enough to transform our offense/defense into another level.