Giants’ Eli Manning ‘Honored’ to Be Walter Payton Award Finalist

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning was named a finalist for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award for the second consecutive year and it is not an award the 36-year-old takes lightly.
Widely known as the NFL's highest honor for work done off of the field, Manning was thrilled that he was named a finalist for the prestigious award. He was a finalist in 2015 but the award was given to Anquan Boldin.
"It’s an honor to be selected as the Walter Payton Man of the Year for the New York Giants,” Manning told Giants.com earlier this week. “And to be one of the three finalists, along with Larry Fitzgerald and Greg Olsen, two guys I have great respect for on and off the field. It’s truly an honor."
Fitzgerald and Olsen are the two other finalists for the award, which was established in 1970, recognizing excellence on and off of the field. It was named after former Chicago Bears running back Walter Payton in 1999.
Each nominates a player that they feel is most deserving of the award. For years, Manning has been involved in numerous charities and events but he doesn't do it for the recognition.
"You don’t do any of these charitable (works) or try to help people to get recognized,” Manning said. “You do it because you truly care and you want to make a difference in people’s lives and in our community. But to be recognized and know that people do notice your work is nice."
Throughout his career, Manning has always been greatly involved in the community and has been widely known as one of the good guys around the league. Even if he doesn't do it for the recognition, it is certainly deserved given how much he has given back.
Susan G. Komen Greater NYC has one mission: No one should die from breast cancer. Since 1990, Komen Greater NYC has awarded nearly $55 million in grants to a wide variety of community partners and invested in cutting-edge breast cancer research programs to find the cures. In the last five years alone, Komen Greater NYC has helped 657,000 women, men and families in New York City, on Long Island, and in Westchester and Rockland Counties. This year, Komen Greater NYC is awarding more than $1.3 million to 22 local breast health programs as well as over $650,000 for national breast cancer research to find the cures. Register today for the Race for the Cure at race.komennyc.org -- together we will create more survivors.
Odell taking advice from Dez…..
Oh this should go well.
Haha. Although to be fair has Dez been in the news that much for extracurriculars? I feel like he has turned that part around the last couple of years. The only thing I can remember is him punking Norman last season which I am totally ok with. Norman has taken over the mantle for #1 d-bag in the league…although Travis Kelce is giving him a run for his money.
what’s up with Kelce?
Reality show to “find love”, got that unbelievably stupid personal foul in a playoff game (shoved a guy down WAY after the whistle after they had squared off and everyone was looking at them – super selfish), post game comments about refs. And also just general deushery when he speaks. Oh yeah and the double high sides shaved haircut doesn’t do him any favors.
The good news is that in many mock drafts there are some really good prospects to take at 23. And we haven’t even gotten to pro days or the combine where a bunch of players will rise because they can jump out of a swimming pool, do 30 backflips, or complete the cinnamon challenge.
In terms of Taco vs Howard. I think a talented DE prospect always outweighs a TE. I don’t think a tight end will completely transform an offense. A terrible one can hurt an offense as us Giant fans know, but I think we need an average or above average tight end, and we will notice a huge difference. It’ll be hard for a tight end to justify a first round pick.
I just need to know what Taco “projects” to be. Im not sold.
And it’s the draft. No one knows for sure what any draftee “projects” to be. Howard can very well turn out to be a bust just like any other draftee.
given the likelihood that JPP will be here, long term deal or tagged, I would actually flip that logic. would you rather see a Rd 1 DE playing some miniscule percentage of defensive plays, or a standout TE playing every offensive formation, both helping the run game as well as opening up passing lanes?
jbones that is what i am saying. Like Howard (most likely) is the starter Day 1.
Taco would not be.
I don’t see it as a minuscule role. Someone who can give our starting DEs a rest, or come in on third downs in a NASCAR package? We ran JPP and Vernon into the ground last year. I think keeping those guys fresh and having depth at a position that won us two recent Super Bowls is paramount.
I think we can get a tight end in the second or third round that could start right away. It’s not like Bavaro is currently holding down the spot for us.
Taco is not good.
Honestly I wouldn’t be surprised if we took Charlton to keep him away from Dallas.
But is he that good? Like i dont see why he is getting so much Hype
Yeah we’ll see. I feel like these rankings are going to change a ton from now until the end of April.
Finally watched some Taco. FSU game. At first, I had to double check to make sure I wasn’t watching a Dalvin Cook highlight reel.
But Taco actually got better as the game went on. He goes to his spin move way too often. But he’s quick and powerful. When he is engaged on a block, he doesn’t seem to get off. Either he beats his man right off the jump or he’s not really in the play. He beat his man pretty darn often as the game went on. I just don’t know that he can do that against pro tackles (he doesn’t get to play Flowers).
So in the Taco vs. OJ decision, I’d lean Howard. I’ll still be hoping for Corey Davis to drop. But if he doesn’t, Howard is a decent consolation.
Taco v. OJ sounds like an awesome name for whatever trial OJ Simpson has next. Like after the whole murder thing and stealing memorabilia case. He is due for another one.
I also read he isnt great vs the run so there is that
I just heard that Packers AHC/OC Tom Clements is leaving after being with Green Bay for 11 years. Do you guys think Mac will offer him the OC position with the giants?
That job isn’t open. Sullivan is the OC. They’d have to can or demote Sullivan. Now “Assistant Head Coach – Offense” or some other BS position could be added.
Sullivan is also QB coach. He can just relinquish the OC spot
Actually Cignetti is the QB coach.
Charlton is pretty decent against the run because he has a huge wingspan. The knock on him is that he hasn’t yet filled out. That can be said for any college DE not named JJ Watt. Seriously, look up what he did to FSU. And that’s a program filled with future NFL players.
Mac learned a lot while he was working under Tom Clements at Green Bay. I’d really be surprised if Mac didn’t try to somehow find a way to add him to his staff. Don’t get too hung up on the job titles. I’m very sure things would get creatively worked out if he asked the Giants to let him add Tom Clements to his staff.
The highest draft pick Reese has used to pick a tight end was a third to select Travis Beckham, followed by a fourth to select the JPP of tight ends. We selected Adams last year. I don’t see Reese completely changing his philosophy and taking a tight end in the first round.
Ideally, free agency is meant to fill positions of need, so the draft allows you to take the best player available. Hopefully Reese adds a veteran tight end so we are not forced to select a player unless he is truly the best option when we are on the clock.
We can’t forget that we still have Will Johnson who JR signed from Pittsburgh. He was signed to a two year contract.