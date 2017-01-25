Will Tye, Orleans Dakwa Among Giants’ Restricted Free Agents

The New York Giants have a lot of decisions to make in the offseason, starting with free agency on March 9. While a lot of the focus will be re-signing unrestricted free agents like Jason Pierre-Paul and Keenan Robinson, there are restricted free agents that the Giants may bring back.
There is a big difference between an unrestricted free agent, like Pierre-Paul and a restricted free agent, like tight end Will Tye. An unrestricted free agent can sign freely with any team once free agency opens but that's not the case for a restricted free agent (RFA).
With an RFA, the Giants have more control with the player if they are to get an offer from another team. Jordan Raanan of ESPN explains that RFAs are "NFL veterans with three accrued seasons of service, not four, which would give them unrestricted status. RFAs are most often undrafted free agents coming into the league with three-year deals."
Teams can "tender" RFAs with one of four different qualifying offers which include the right of first refusal, the right of first refusal and an original-round draft pick, the right of first refusal and a second-round draft pick or the right of first refusal and a first-round draft pick.
There is another kind of RFA: the Exclusive Rights Free Agent (ERFA) in which a team can offer a one-year contract that the player must accept if the offer is given.
Restricted Free Agents
Defensive end Kerry Wynn is a restricted free agent and he had his moments in limited snaps. He fell behind Romeo Okwara after Pierre-Paul got hurt but still is a young pass rusher with promise.
Running back Orleans Darkwa has had an interesting career with the Giants through three seasons. Whenever he was put in, he seemed to produce well but never got many chances.
Exclusive Rights Free Agents
Tye won the starting tight end job and has shown the ability to be a solid tight end but needs to improve his blocking if he wants to secure the spot outright. He is a good receiver and has shown the ability the make plays after the catch.
Fellow tight end Matt LaCosse spent the season on the injured reserve list with a knee injury but looked to have carved out a role for himself. He is known for his strong blocking, which is something the Giants desperately need at that position.
Fullback Nikita Whitlock also spent the season on IR after suffering a foot injury and was suspended for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy.
Defensive tackle Robert Thomas was claimed off of waivers before the season started and played limited reps during the season. He has shown flashes in his ability to stop the run.
Wide receiver Ben Edwards spent the season on the IR list due to a torn ACL but has only appeared in two NFL games throughout his career.
Tags: Ben Edwards, Football, Kerry Wynn, Matt LaCosse, New York, New York Giants, NFL, Nikita Whitlock, Orleans Darkwa, Robert Thomas, Will Tye
It will be interesting to see where and when Joe “Girl Puncher” Mixon ends up. Before he revealed himself he was touted as high as late second. But the Cowboys don’t need a RB. That leaves only KC.
http://www.si.com/college-football/2016/12/16/joe-mixon-assault-video-released-oklahoma
He ain’t getting drafted by the Giants. I think they have had enough after their last girl puncher was kicked off the roster.
Those kind of guys need to stay south and west where that sort of behavior is tolerated. Coming east is a bad idea.
Solid Taco Tuesday reference Krow. I think in that situation I go Taco or any other DE on the board they rate higher than Taco (in skills only, no one can rate higher in name.) A couple of weeks ago I would have said OJ Howard but after hearing everyone talk about how many great TE’s there are I think we can wait till round 2 to wrap up that need.
In the end though I don’t think it matters because JR and his scouts are writing all player wants/notes on their Facebook walls. We’ll get jumped.
I understand that the draft is loaded with TEs, but are there any beyond OJ Howard who can come in and immediately make a measurable impact in the passing and/or run game?
This dude is being mocked as a high 2nd rounder (who may be available for the Giants in the 2nd): Gerald Everett, TE, South Alabama.
See im confused. From everything i have read, Taco isnt a game changing talent where he can step in day 1 and make a difference.
Yet Howard is being advertised as a guy who can change an offense from day 1.
And we all want to pass on him to get Taco?
I dont get it
http://www.nfl.com/draft/2017/profiles/taco-charlton?id=2557882
His profile says you wont see his talent on every play and its the coachs job to get him to be more consistent.
Why would we want to deal with that?