What Do the Giants Need to Get Their Season Started Before It’s Too Late?

This might be speaking too soon, but whether it’s this year, next year or 5 years in the future, at some point, New York Giants are going to need a franchise quarterback. It gives reason why they have begun the process of finding Eli Manning’s successor already. General Manager Jerry Reese said that “We always think about every position. But Eli is 36, and we have started to think about who the next quarterback is, and who is in line,” that being said, the Giants had a somewhat successful season having reached the playoff however to lose to the Green Bay Packers with a magnificent Hail Mary by Aaron Rodgers 38-13.
New QB
Eli Manning has had a rather successful season but he’s not going to be around forever. Manning turned 36 recently and has three remaining seasons left on his contract, which I believe will be his last at the club. The Giants could get of the deal, but there no reason why because Manning is still a capable quarterback. This season he threw 26 touchdowns with 16 interceptions which is an ‘okay’ record and he also threw 4,027 yards and completed 63 percent of his passes. So I think the best thing for the Giants to do is keep Manning for the remainder of his contract and bring in a prospect quarterback who Manning can train and nurture to be ready after the 3 years are up.
That OBJ problem
There’s no denying how good of a wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr is, is probably one of the best or the best in the entire competition. But his attitude and the way he goes about things really alters his game and declines him as a player- We’ve seen him kick a goal post, nearly cause a fight we an opposing blocker, take an unscheduled trip to Miami six days before the wildcard match and we’ve seen him punch a hole in the wall after his nightmare debut in the playoffs. All of this has happened in one season! So for the Giants to progress they need Beckham to adjust his ways; yes, they may not be one team, but to utilize your best players, they need to be in the right mind set and I don’t think OBJ is yet.
Giants general manager said that Beckham was confident he could adjust his behavior for the new season- We all have had to grow up in different times in our lives,” Reese said. “I think it’s time for him to do that. He’s been here for three years now. He’s a little bit of a lightning rod because of what he does on the football but the things he does off the football field he has to be responsible for those things. We’ll talk through it and I believe – I know – he’s a smart guy. I believe he understands he has a responsibility being one of the faces of this franchise. I think he’ll accept that responsibility.” If they don’t manage to sort out OBJ attitude problem, then I don’t think he’ll be to reach the ability he is capable of and this will always be problem if the Giants are unable to sort it out.
Tags: Aaron Rodgers, Eli Manning, Football, Green Bay Packers, Jerry Reese, New York, New York Giants, NFL, Odell Beckham
2 things I’m sure of:
1. We’re definitely the only fan base who thinks the player we wanted was drafted in front of us, and
2. There are only 22 prospects worth a 1st round pick and all 22 of them will surely go in order 1-22, leaving us assed out
We should get very good players with our first three picks. After that is when we need to worry because we’ll want at least 5-6 contributors out of the draft in 2017.
I have no idea who we’ll take at #23, but I’m guessing we’ll have fierce debates about him no matter who is selected.
Does eli apple have a relative ? One that plays corner?
That would be fun around here !