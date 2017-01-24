What Do the Giants Need to Get Their Season Started Before It’s Too Late?

This might be speaking too soon, but whether it’s this year, next year or 5 years in the future, at some point, New York Giants are going to need a franchise quarterback. It gives reason why they have begun the process of finding Eli Manning’s successor already. General Manager Jerry Reese said that “We always think about every position. But Eli is 36, and we have started to think about who the next quarterback is, and who is in line,” that being said, the Giants had a somewhat successful season having reached the playoff however to lose to the Green Bay Packers with a magnificent Hail Mary by Aaron Rodgers 38-13.
New QB
Eli Manning has had a rather successful season but he’s not going to be around forever. Manning turned 36 recently and has three remaining seasons left on his contract, which I believe will be his last at the club. The Giants could get of the deal, but there no reason why because Manning is still a capable quarterback. This season he threw 26 touchdowns with 16 interceptions which is an ‘okay’ record and he also threw 4,027 yards and completed 63 percent of his passes. So I think the best thing for the Giants to do is keep Manning for the remainder of his contract and bring in a prospect quarterback who Manning can train and nurture to be ready after the 3 years are up.
That OBJ problem
There’s no denying how good of a wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr is, is probably one of the best or the best in the entire competition. But his attitude and the way he goes about things really alters his game and declines him as a player- We’ve seen him kick a goal post, nearly cause a fight we an opposing blocker, take an unscheduled trip to Miami six days before the wildcard match and we’ve seen him punch a hole in the wall after his nightmare debut in the playoffs. All of this has happened in one season! So for the Giants to progress they need Beckham to adjust his ways; yes, they may not be one team, but to utilize your best players, they need to be in the right mind set and I don’t think OBJ is yet.
Giants general manager said that Beckham was confident he could adjust his behavior for the new season- We all have had to grow up in different times in our lives,” Reese said. “I think it’s time for him to do that. He’s been here for three years now. He’s a little bit of a lightning rod because of what he does on the football but the things he does off the football field he has to be responsible for those things. We’ll talk through it and I believe – I know – he’s a smart guy. I believe he understands he has a responsibility being one of the faces of this franchise. I think he’ll accept that responsibility.” If they don’t manage to sort out OBJ attitude problem, then I don’t think he’ll be to reach the ability he is capable of and this will always be problem if the Giants are unable to sort it out.
Tags: Aaron Rodgers, Eli Manning, Football, Green Bay Packers, Jerry Reese, New York, New York Giants, NFL, Odell Beckham
So Pat Traina did an article on the Giants cap and upcoming free agents. The crib notes version is we have $25.8 million with the rollover. If we cut Cruz, JT Thomas and Jennings that puts us at $38.8. $5.5 million is allocated for rookies. So we have ~$33 million assuming those 3 cuts take place. Here’s her take on Hankins…
“As for Hankins, I strongly suspect is that if he is looking for a deal similar to what Damon Harrison got, it’s not happening.
Hankins played well in 2016, but didn’t quite match the kind of overall production he generated in 2014, his best season thus far. He’ll get a pay increase that might triple or quadruple his $1 million per year earning average, but it would be surprising to see that come from the Giants.”
She thinks he’ll get $4 million/year tops on the open market and that the Giants won’t pay him that. If we could sign him for $4 million per I’d do it no questions asked. JPP would then walk and I’d see about getting another DE who can come in around $8-9 million per. Maybe a guy like Jabal Sheard. Then draft a pass rusher in round 1 of he’s there.
At $4M per, I don’t see how that rules out JPP. I’m guessing he ends up between $5.5-6 per, though.
JPP wants $15-17 million per. If we can get someone for $8-9 million and get 85% of what JPP offers plus keep Hankins then I think it’s worth exploring.
Not that this matters but I figured I would post.
Per bleacher report the cowboys are 5.785 over the cap with ALL their starting corners hitting free agency.
Even cutting tony romo will not allow them to afford JPP. I would be too worried seeing him with the star on his helmet.
wouldnt*
No matter who we sign/resign I think we need to go DE first round. I’m looking forward to what Okwara might be able to do with a full offseason with our strength and conditioning coach (who broke the curse of taking out half or team with outdated philosophies) but still think he would be solid depth. Diggy I’m afraid is a bust. Hip injuries are tough on the body. He was supposedly a monster in the preseason, but for whatever reason the coaches barely let him sniff the field.
Our secondary has potential to be great next year. If we can help that out by improving our pass rush with the front four I think we have to go for it. While Howard would be a nice weapon at tight end, I don’t think Reese would use a first round let on one, nor should he. We have had nothing at tight end. We just need an average player and Us Giants fan will notice a huge difference.
I’ve come around to pass rusher in round one and TE in either the second or third round. Lots of nice TE prospects this year so round 2-3 should land is some quality there.
I dont know. Coach C has expressed that after the top DE’s, there isnt much game changing talent at the position. I would rather draft OJ howard if he is there. He is a monster and can BLOCK.
Taking a DE because of need seems like a bad idea. I know we need the depth but we also need a TE.
Coach C also praised DE Taco Charlton. And in his first G101 mock he selected Charlton for us at 23. Charlton could easily be there for us at 23.