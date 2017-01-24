What Do the Giants Need to Get Their Season Started Before It’s Too Late?

This might be speaking too soon, but whether it’s this year, next year or 5 years in the future, at some point, New York Giants are going to need a franchise quarterback. It gives reason why they have begun the process of finding Eli Manning’s successor already. General Manager Jerry Reese said that “We always think about every position. But Eli is 36, and we have started to think about who the next quarterback is, and who is in line,” that being said, the Giants had a somewhat successful season having reached the playoff however to lose to the Green Bay Packers with a magnificent Hail Mary by Aaron Rodgers 38-13.
New QB
Eli Manning has had a rather successful season but he’s not going to be around forever. Manning turned 36 recently and has three remaining seasons left on his contract, which I believe will be his last at the club. The Giants could get of the deal, but there no reason why because Manning is still a capable quarterback. This season he threw 26 touchdowns with 16 interceptions which is an ‘okay’ record and he also threw 4,027 yards and completed 63 percent of his passes. So I think the best thing for the Giants to do is keep Manning for the remainder of his contract and bring in a prospect quarterback who Manning can train and nurture to be ready after the 3 years are up.
That OBJ problem
There’s no denying how good of a wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr is, is probably one of the best or the best in the entire competition. But his attitude and the way he goes about things really alters his game and declines him as a player- We’ve seen him kick a goal post, nearly cause a fight we an opposing blocker, take an unscheduled trip to Miami six days before the wildcard match and we’ve seen him punch a hole in the wall after his nightmare debut in the playoffs. All of this has happened in one season! So for the Giants to progress they need Beckham to adjust his ways; yes, they may not be one team, but to utilize your best players, they need to be in the right mind set and I don’t think OBJ is yet.
Giants general manager said that Beckham was confident he could adjust his behavior for the new season- We all have had to grow up in different times in our lives,” Reese said. “I think it’s time for him to do that. He’s been here for three years now. He’s a little bit of a lightning rod because of what he does on the football but the things he does off the football field he has to be responsible for those things. We’ll talk through it and I believe – I know – he’s a smart guy. I believe he understands he has a responsibility being one of the faces of this franchise. I think he’ll accept that responsibility.” If they don’t manage to sort out OBJ attitude problem, then I don’t think he’ll be to reach the ability he is capable of and this will always be problem if the Giants are unable to sort it out.
Tags: Aaron Rodgers, Eli Manning, Football, Green Bay Packers, Jerry Reese, New York, New York Giants, NFL, Odell Beckham
I think some of the same people who have crucified Reese for letting Joseph and Cofield go are the same ones now undervaluing Hankins, who is only 25 and likely to get better, not worse, over the next few years. I also think many here are forgetting that defensive tackle is among the HARDEST positions to adjust to between college and the NFL. Most good college DTs have gotten by on strength and or quickness. But they’re going against kids on the offensive line who are generally not even close to the quality of the guys they’ll see across from them in the NFL. With very rare exceptions defensive tackles tend to have poor rookie years, and frequently don’t hit their peak until their second contracts.
Do I want to pay Hankins $10MM? Nope. But I have said we might have to pay him $8MM and allow his salary to rise over the contract life to $10MM though that would probably be in the last year of that contract and not guaranteed money. It may be that he can be had for $7MM, but it’s likely that some GM looking at a young guy like him and who needs to stop the run will bid too much for Big Hank. But those of you who cavalierly say “he’s replaceable”, while right (everyone but superstars are replaceable), are ignoring the fact that by spending an extra $2-4MM per annum the Giants solve their run defense for the next three years and have a great emergency plan if Snacks gets hurt. That’s worth plenty of money. Sure, Jay Bromley may be almost ready to become the penetrating DT he was reputed to be when he was drafted, but that’s no sure thing and he is certainly not as staunch against the run as is Hankins.
I think if we let him walk we will wind up really missing him.
So I’m looking at other contracts that DTs were given last year and the one that strikes me is Malik Jackson. Now Jackson is a better player than Hank but it was widely a given that a lot of his stats were the product of playing alongside Von Miller, DeMarcus Ware, etc. The contract gives him an average salary of $14.3 million! There will be some clown team that opens up their pocket and I would hate for the Giants to go that route when there are other, much more serious team needs. That $2-4 million overpay is actually better spent on JPP than on Hank.
As for the PFF scoring, give me a break. These are the same guys who insist that Jerry and Newhouse are among our best offensive linemen. No doubt Hankins has not looked as impressive this past season as he did a few years ago. But some of that has to do with a different role now that Snacks is here. And looking at a DT based on his number of tackles is ridiculous when a big part of Hankins’ job this season was to take on blockers, which I thought he did pretty well. That will also be a big part of what he does going forward if he’s on the Giants because in Gooden they will have a guy who is going to do a great job of taking down ballcarriers when the defensive tackles have prevented offensive linemen from getting out to him.
agreed…I could not give 2 s*its what PFF thinks.
I would echo…Hankins is ONLY 25 YEARS OLD…this would/will be a situation where we look back and say how did we not sign Linval (this time it will be Big Hank) and let him walk. I think you make a very strong effort to resign him. He’s young, been productive (perhaps not dominant) and seems to have fit in well with the other DL-men.
JPP is tough…his age along with his lack of durability (and erratic production) over the years clouds the water. I would absolutely like him back for the next 2-3 years. If we can structure the contract so that he can be released after 2 or 3 more years (like the OV/JackRabbit) then that would be great. The problem is if you front load it you risk not being able to sign Pugh, Odell, Collins etc…
What is everyone’s take on Okwara and Diggy? Certainly in the mix as depth but does anyone think Okwara could take over with a full off-season, full year in the strength program and one year under his belt?
I think Diggy may have used his last bullet. The injury jinx was too much for him to overcome. He’ll be at camp … but he has to light it up.
I think you’re right, but this may be a case where the kid COULD light it up if he gets healthy. He really was a monster at UCLA when he was on the field, but he has been incredibly unlucky with injuries, both in college and since arriving on the Giants. I happen to think he was a great roll of the dice by Reese because he has an upside that is ridiculous and really Tuck-like. His combination of strength and quickness is really excellent. But the Giants won’t keep using a roster spot for a kid who can’t get healthy enough to learn from the reps he can take on the field.
I think he might turn into the big surprise in 2017, but I certainly wouldn’t bet on it.
I supported the pick too. The upside was very enticing. But he has to make it happen next season. He’s either healthy or gone.
Krow…the circus/Donnell comment was outstanding!
I’m reading more … and coming around to the idea that Jabrill Peppers could be available at #23. SS is not a premier position … and he’s a bit of a tweener. Plus there are quite a few quality safeties in the draft.
The dude was clocked running a 4.35 in a 40. If he does anything close to that during the combines, he won’t last past the top 10. He may be a tweener but a safety that can hit like a linebacker and also return punts? That’s like a slightly better version of Landon Collins, who may very well be the DPOY.
We’ll have to see. A lot of scouts look at him as a tweener with poor hands. Of course that’s what a lot of folks said about Landon Collins, so you’re probably right that some GM is going to sweep him up early. But if we could get him to play that weak side as a hybrid linebacker/safety I think we’d become the top defense in the NFL (so long as we retain the ability to stop the run cold).
This !!!
The thing is … right now Jamal Adams is a higher rated SS. Malik Hooker is considered the best all-around safety prospect. Both are top-10 talents. This means someone ahead of us has to take the 3rd best safety. I’m not saying it’s a sure thing he’ll be available. Just that I originally thought there was zero chance … now I kind of think there might be some. Remember how Landon Collins dropped. Safetys are not respected. Could happen … hope it does.
I would absolutely love the pick because it would mean the end of mediocre TEs or RBs abusing the defense with pass catching. Heck, I would love any of the guys often touted here (Solomon Thomas, Taco Charlton, etc.). I’m just concerned that after all the smoke clears, there will be slim pickings and the guy chosen may be someone out of the blue. Last year the #23 pick was Laquon Treadwell, the year before it was Shane Ray. I’m not saying that there wouldn’t be a very talented player available. Just that it won’t be the type of “plug-and-play” guys that can be hand in the top 15.
I think there’s at least a reasonable chance that one or both of Peppers and Christian McCaffery will be available at #23, and both are very simply playmakers who can change football games (and play positions of need for us).
What I fear is that we wind up having to go with Cunningham, a quality outside linebacker but probably not a game-changer.
The reason I suspect that we might be able to get one of the first two is that they each have some negatives attached to them by scouts.
Peppers is that proverbial tweener, and most of them have not fared well in the NFL despite the fact that in today’s league a player like Peppers could be invaluable, plus he is reputed to have “bad hands”. Taking him entails risk for most GMs, but if we still have a run defense intact then getting Peppers makes this defense scary. If you’re looking at him as just a safety you might worry about his hands and that he played a lot up near the line in college (these are the same concerns that resulted in Landon Collins, who should have been a Top 5 pick, falling down the board to us), and no GM wants to take a chance with his first pick.
McCaffery is being doubted for two reasons: the first is reverse racism, which is ridiculous; the second is because he had a few games where the opponent’s defense decided they had to stop him no matter what and, aided by the fact that he was a bit dinged up, they did. But they could assign most of their defensive assets to stopping him because of Stanford’s problems at quarterback this season, and the Stanford O-line was not up to its usual standards in 2016. Put him on the field with Eli, OBJ and Shepard and he will eat up defenses. Some here have actually said that they didn’t think he was anything but a straight-ahead runner. They couldn’t be more wrong. The guy has horizontal moves that approach those of Shady McCoy’s, runs with patience not unlike LeVeon Bell, and has sudden acceleration that is outstanding. Put him on the Giants and you will not see any more two-deep defenses. And just by the way, he’s an outstanding receiver and a phenomenal punt returner.
IMO, both Peppers and McCaffery will be big-time players in the NFL, and either would go a long way toward taking the Giants to a higher level. Will they be there at #23? I don’t know, but I think it’s a strong possibility that one or both are sitting there. I just hope if that’s the case that Reese rushes to make that pick.
Diggy is done in my opinion. Even when he was healthy he didnt show anything. I think he should be able to compete this training camp but if he hasnt improved significantly i would move on.
Wasn’t he relatively healthy this year?
Yeah, i believe so. And instead of giving him snaps to spell JPP or Vernon, we just ran those two into the ground. And the fact that Okwara took over the starting job says something in my opinion.
Yes, he was healthy and showed less than a rookie undrafted free agent.
Nope. Dealt with knee and hamstring injuries all year, missed a lot of preseason work, and never really got going. And that was after missing almost all of his rookie year on IR. He hasn’t really had enough experience yet to have gone far up the learning curve.
But this is a guy who is 270 pounds and I think did something like a 4.5 or 4.6 40-yard at the Combine, and played like that in his senior year at UCLA when he made something like 60 tackles, many behind the LOS, and got a lot of QB hits. I saw him just dominate a game against the Stanford offensive line that included three future NFL players.
This will be his last shot, but no one should be surprised if he turns into a very good player in 2017.
Can someone please explain to me how Richard Sherman is voted to the Pro Bowl when by any account DRC had a much better season?
I think slot corners get screwed on that whole thing. Also the probowl is a joke.
Snacks didnt even make it…
Also Sherman doesn’t ever shut up so he is in people’s thoughts more when thinking about the CB position.
Re: 55′s post on Peppers and McCaffery the Sequel. McCaffrey is the only RB I am ok with using a high pick on. This is due to his versatility as a Receiver and in the return game. Unlike most on here I just don’t think we need to use a lot of resources on RB this year. I like Perkins and Vereen. Do I want us to have a top tier power RB? Yes but we have too many holes and for me that ranks way low. Plus we don’t have a power running game OL so what would the power RB do?
McCaffrey is a playmaker though and brings more to the table than just RB so I’m good with it and would be very excited to have him on our team.
I think Cook and Fournette are gone by the time we pick any way because of the success of Zeke this year. People will copycat what the Cowgirls did even though their Line isn’t as good.
From Mike Mayock…..
Oj Howard easily looking the best player on the field during Senior Bowl Practice Day 1. Making everything look easy.
He may just not be there at #23.
I like McCaffrey, I’m just not as confident as FF55 that his game will translate seemlessly to the NFL. I’m REALLY not confident that he can thrive on the NYG. He seems well-suited for a zone blocking scheme, which we don’t have.
I’m more in favor of a “lower your shoulder” type of back. I think this draft is deep with them, so I’d rather not spend a pick in the first couple rounds on a RB.
Likewise, I think there is depth to the talent at TE, and would be fine waiting a few rounds to pounce there.
Places where there is less depth, or premium positions (WR, Edge, DT, OL) would be where I’d like to see the Giants target in Rounds 1-3. Peppers and McCaffrey are both nice players, but we’d really have to hit free agency out of the park before I’d be on board with targeting either.