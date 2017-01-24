What Do the Giants Need to Get Their Season Started Before It’s Too Late?

This might be speaking too soon, but whether it’s this year, next year or 5 years in the future, at some point, New York Giants are going to need a franchise quarterback. It gives reason why they have begun the process of finding Eli Manning’s successor already. General Manager Jerry Reese said that “We always think about every position. But Eli is 36, and we have started to think about who the next quarterback is, and who is in line,” that being said, the Giants had a somewhat successful season having reached the playoff however to lose to the Green Bay Packers with a magnificent Hail Mary by Aaron Rodgers 38-13.
New QB
Eli Manning has had a rather successful season but he’s not going to be around forever. Manning turned 36 recently and has three remaining seasons left on his contract, which I believe will be his last at the club. The Giants could get of the deal, but there no reason why because Manning is still a capable quarterback. This season he threw 26 touchdowns with 16 interceptions which is an ‘okay’ record and he also threw 4,027 yards and completed 63 percent of his passes. So I think the best thing for the Giants to do is keep Manning for the remainder of his contract and bring in a prospect quarterback who Manning can train and nurture to be ready after the 3 years are up.
That OBJ problem
There’s no denying how good of a wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr is, is probably one of the best or the best in the entire competition. But his attitude and the way he goes about things really alters his game and declines him as a player- We’ve seen him kick a goal post, nearly cause a fight we an opposing blocker, take an unscheduled trip to Miami six days before the wildcard match and we’ve seen him punch a hole in the wall after his nightmare debut in the playoffs. All of this has happened in one season! So for the Giants to progress they need Beckham to adjust his ways; yes, they may not be one team, but to utilize your best players, they need to be in the right mind set and I don’t think OBJ is yet.
Giants general manager said that Beckham was confident he could adjust his behavior for the new season- We all have had to grow up in different times in our lives,” Reese said. “I think it’s time for him to do that. He’s been here for three years now. He’s a little bit of a lightning rod because of what he does on the football but the things he does off the football field he has to be responsible for those things. We’ll talk through it and I believe – I know – he’s a smart guy. I believe he understands he has a responsibility being one of the faces of this franchise. I think he’ll accept that responsibility.” If they don’t manage to sort out OBJ attitude problem, then I don’t think he’ll be to reach the ability he is capable of and this will always be problem if the Giants are unable to sort it out.
With this said, where do you think the Giants will end up next season? Will they get as far as they did this year?
I’m kind of leaning toward just looking for JPP’s replacement. Our defense did not play significantly worse once he was out, we limited the cowboys to 10 points. We all could not understand how little pressure our front four was getting on the QB when they were all healthy throughout the year. As someone mentioned above, Spaggs had to dial up blitzes to bring pressure, which top tier QBs can take advantage of. JPP and Hankins strength was in stopping the run. In terms or pass rush, I don’t think either one would be considered irreplaceable. Move on from both if they want record deals. Invest that money on Oline help, their replacements, and some quality linebackers to assist in the run and pass game.
Im with you t&r. not giving him 85 million. Unfortunate because he is a home grown guy, but it happens.
He, at least it looks like Donnell is finally going to be cut.
I wish Donnell luck I’m sure he’ll land on his head, I mean feet, somewhere. Dad jokes folks. I’ll be here all week. Tip your waitress.
Now this is my number 1 priority! Forget OL. Forget LB. Please, please, please cut Clownell…
And Eric that was a quality dad joke. I did actually LOL and will probably have to steal it for future use
To clarify, it is not necessary to cut Donnell. He is a free agent. Just watch him walk out the door.
His options will be narrowed by this unfortunate news . . .
http://kwqc.com/2017/01/14/ringling-bros-circus-to-close-after-146-years/
We should still cut him just so he is aware of how bad he is. Sign him to a one day deal and then cut him.
Again, I think we all sometimes miss the forest for the trees. We had a top 3 defense in 2016 and how did we do that? With a combination of first absolutely stopping the run, second, having defensive backs who could play man cover against any receivers in the league, and only third, getting pressure on the quarterback (not as many sacks as we’d like, but still plenty of pressure, at least until we got stoned by the Packers’ offensive line that couldn’t do the same against Atlanta).
We will have the secondary back next season and assuming that Thompson can do what he was doing prior to getting hurt it will be even better, because he was far better than any other free safety we put out there in 2016. So we go from strength to strength there.
What about stopping the run? Well, we did that both with and without JPP, but I am positive that if you look at the YPC when Harrison and Hankins were in versus when one or both were taking a breather you would see a significant difference. In one case teams simply could not run against us, period. In the other they had some success, especially when Robinson (a really good cover linebacker but not great against the run) was playing MLBer. And the entire defensive approach starts with stopping the run. THE GIANTS CANNOT AFFORD TO ALLOW ANY DIMINUTION OF THEIR ABILITY TO STOP THE RUN. Letting Hankins go elsewhere definitely represents a risk in that regard. I don’t want to hear about how well the Giants draft DTs. That’s true, but it’s also true that those rookies always struggle because playing those roles in the NFL is drastically different from at the college level. I think it’s also true that installing Goodson at MLBer will upgrade our run defense. The kid should prove a monster between the hash marks and is a punishing hitter. But, again, Hankins is a proven commodity, a young 25-year-old, probably not yet at his peak as a player, and IMO a critical part of the most critical thing the Giants do on defense, which is stop the run.
Then there’s the pass rush. Well, my view is that we MUST improve it this off-season in any case because it just wasn’t good enough in 2016. And IMO the best way to improve is to gain an edge rusher at linebacker who can be used in place of defensive backs on blitzes, so blitzing doesn’t make us so vulnerable to quarterbacks who see it coming and can always find the hot read and the wide receiver who doesn’t have a corner on him thanks to the blitz (or a safety to help out against the #1 receiver) and to maintain a quality rotation of defensive ends.
After saying all that, I’m coming to the conclusion that retaining Hankins (who I think will get better going forward) at $8MM (with some incentive increases built in over the next four years and a high percentage of the deal guaranteed) is the wiser course for the Giants, and reluctantly letting JPP head down the road. I sure don’t want to lose him, but with him our pass rush wasn’t great and if we lose a little by letting him go and signing someone for $5-7MM to replace him we get Hankins plus a defensive end who won’t be as good as JPP, but might be good enough when combined with that edge rusher we definitely need to draft, to mount a better pass rush while getting both for around $15MM, leaving us another $15-20MM to acquire an offensive lineman, a veteran #3 receiver and some depth or just go for the offensive lineman and carry over most of the rest of available cap space to sign OBJ and Collins to extensions before the 2018 season.
These are hard choices, but I’ll go with “stop the run” at all costs and allow for a lesser talent level than JPP while adding the crucial edge rusher who should make more of a difference to the pass rush than the talent differential between JPP and whomever we sign or draft to replace him. I think this approach adds more value to the team.
It’s just very difficult for me to justify paying top 10 money for someone who isn’t a top 10 player – not even close. He’s a young solid run stopper. Someone is going to NEED him like we needed Snacks and pay him more than he’s worth. This team can get better by using that cash to fill multiple role type positions rather than giving 1 guy crazy cash just because he’s good. The question doesn’t start and end we need him to “keep what we’ve built” (everyone gets that) it goes to farther in terms of how does this decision affect the team’s ability to resign our future FA; are there future FA we can sign for that amount that can make a bigger impact? To me that answer is an obvious yes. If we can get the offense to score 28 points and give up 1 more touchdown a game we can still put up W’s.
While we all often berate players for their performance … something I do with great regularity … I do wish them well, and feel bad when their careers are cut short. I hope Clownell catches on somewhere. It’s not like JPP … suffering the tortures of the damned as he agonizes over whether he’ll make $120,000,000 or merely $110,000,000. Most of these guys walk away with nothing but memories … and a few lingering injuries. Good luck Clownell …
http://www.bigblueunbiased.com/pro-football-focus-grades/
PFF Scores … team bottom feeders –
Sheppard (ILB) – 38.7
Hart (ROT) – 40.9
Okwara (DE) – 43.5
Tye (TE) – 43.9
Robinson (ILB) – 44.5
Hankins (DT) – 45.4 **********
Flowers (LOT) – 48.5
And the crazy thing about hankins score….he played with JPP, Vernon and Snacks.
Cant have a score like that playing with those guys. Sorry.
I don’t mean to keep railing on the guy … I hope we keep Big Hank. But he’s getting elevated to a level of play I just didn’t see. In fact if these scores are even remotely accurate one could make a case that we should be searching for an upgrade.
And if you look at all the numbers … clearly they’re hitting on players we all picked out as problematic. Okwara had a flash or two, but he struggled. The rest … excluding Hankins … were clear weak spots. Next up was Cruz … another guy who under-performed. It’s hard to look at all the hits … then say they missed badly on Big Hank.
I think this is another one of those cases where a single season (2014) is inflating the players worth. Hank had a monster season in 2014 putting up numbers that put him on the path to be the next Aaron Donald. Since then, it’s been a one trick pony (a pretty good trick, but nonetheless one trick). There are cheaper versions of the same player that will be available.
True … easily his best year. But the last two have been rather pedestrian. In two full seasons he hasn’t played at that level. How does Reese back the cap truck up to his door and unload $40,000,000? I’d rather take that money and over-pay JPP. He’s definitely top tier at his position. He’s certainly a difference maker. If we’re going to throw money around I’d toss it at JPP.
Dirt says:
January 24, 2017 at 10:36 PM
I’m gonna toss a match and bounce for a bit, watch the place burn:
Imagine if Reese signed a bunch of reach players over the prior 2-3 years. We’d have zero chance at signing any of these guys. Sometimes you’ve got to hit rock bottom before you can reach the summit, not because of some stupid metaphor that I screwed up, but because the cap forces it upon you.
Reply
———————————
Okay, challenge accepted…..
Imagine if out of all of Reese’s draft picks from Rd 3 onwards during the stretch of 2007 through 2015, more than 3 were still in the NFL? Then we wouldn’t have to worry about overpaying for OL, MLB, TE, etc. and could spend all of the cap money on JPP and Hank. The best way to deal with the cap is by picking players in the draft that can hack it in the NFL.
Who do people see as some “buy low” candidates in free agency? I think we’ll need a few of those with 1-2 premium signings. If I had to pin some at positions of need:
TE – Julius Thomas – While not currently a FA, the Jags will save $5M against the cap by cutting him. His production has not lived up to his contract. Health has mainly been the issue.
WR – Marquess Wilson – I’ve talked about him before. He flashes when healthy, which hasn’t been often. Unless there is something fundamentally/structurally wrong with him, this can’t keep up.
OT – Matt Kalil – Another one hampered by injuries. He wasn’t great when healthy, but has a higher floor than most other candidates.
OG – Chance Warmack – Another case of high pick, low return. With injuries the last two years, the Titans elected not to pick up his 5th year option. Coming off hand surgery (which is not a likely recurrent injury).
DE – William Gholston – 4 sacks and 50 tackles in 2016. Productive. 25 and possibly still on the upswing. Has rotational value.
Interesting.
I like Thomas out of this group. He was a Pro-Bowler when he had a real NFL QB throwing to him in Denver and was a huge red zone target. For that alone, he’s worth looking at closely. Warlock may get a lot of suitors because he’s been a steady (not great, but steady) guard when he was healthy.
As fans we always tend to over inflate the production or “quality” of guys on our team. Or defense was fastly improved last year, and we were top 2 in points allowed and points per game, while 10th in yards allowed. I think we can replace both Hankins and JP and maintain a similar level of play on defense if not better.
Hankins had 43 total tackles, 7 tackles for a loss, 3 sacks, 0 bated balls and 1 forced fumble this season. One could say his sacks were in large part coverage sacks. So why overpay him?
Something to keep in mind – we may be overestimating his market value. I haven’t seen a number attached to it anywhere in print (whether by Hankins, writers, etc.). He may be perfectly happy making $6M/year rather than the $10M/year we are projecting, because that’s his market value. We probably just need to sit back and wait.
For reference – Snacks is making $9.2M/year. Linval is making $6.2M/year. His production was pretty close to Hankins when he signed his deal, though Joseph racked up more tackles.
DIRT:
“Sometimes you’ve got to hit rock bottom before you can reach the summit, not because of some stupid metaphor that I screwed up, but because the cap forces it upon you.”
Truer words were never “written” brother. And to the organizations credit or chagrin, the needle never hit E. 7-9, 8-8, 11-5. You never are drafting for one of the top five players. So you have to do a excellent job of appraising and procuring high level talent and depth. So you end up facing team with top ten talent on offense and defense. While you are forced to play with “depth” level talent.