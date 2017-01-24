What Do the Giants Need to Get Their Season Started Before It’s Too Late?

This might be speaking too soon, but whether it’s this year, next year or 5 years in the future, at some point, New York Giants are going to need a franchise quarterback. It gives reason why they have begun the process of finding Eli Manning’s successor already. General Manager Jerry Reese said that “We always think about every position. But Eli is 36, and we have started to think about who the next quarterback is, and who is in line,” that being said, the Giants had a somewhat successful season having reached the playoff however to lose to the Green Bay Packers with a magnificent Hail Mary by Aaron Rodgers 38-13.
New QB
Eli Manning has had a rather successful season but he’s not going to be around forever. Manning turned 36 recently and has three remaining seasons left on his contract, which I believe will be his last at the club. The Giants could get of the deal, but there no reason why because Manning is still a capable quarterback. This season he threw 26 touchdowns with 16 interceptions which is an ‘okay’ record and he also threw 4,027 yards and completed 63 percent of his passes. So I think the best thing for the Giants to do is keep Manning for the remainder of his contract and bring in a prospect quarterback who Manning can train and nurture to be ready after the 3 years are up.
That OBJ problem
There’s no denying how good of a wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr is, is probably one of the best or the best in the entire competition. But his attitude and the way he goes about things really alters his game and declines him as a player- We’ve seen him kick a goal post, nearly cause a fight we an opposing blocker, take an unscheduled trip to Miami six days before the wildcard match and we’ve seen him punch a hole in the wall after his nightmare debut in the playoffs. All of this has happened in one season! So for the Giants to progress they need Beckham to adjust his ways; yes, they may not be one team, but to utilize your best players, they need to be in the right mind set and I don’t think OBJ is yet.
Giants general manager said that Beckham was confident he could adjust his behavior for the new season- We all have had to grow up in different times in our lives,” Reese said. “I think it’s time for him to do that. He’s been here for three years now. He’s a little bit of a lightning rod because of what he does on the football but the things he does off the football field he has to be responsible for those things. We’ll talk through it and I believe – I know – he’s a smart guy. I believe he understands he has a responsibility being one of the faces of this franchise. I think he’ll accept that responsibility.” If they don’t manage to sort out OBJ attitude problem, then I don’t think he’ll be to reach the ability he is capable of and this will always be problem if the Giants are unable to sort it out.
With this said, where do you think the Giants will end up next season? Will they get as far as they did this year? Instead of thinking, make a bet at 888Sport and you never know, you could win enough money to see them at the Super Bowl?
Tags: Aaron Rodgers, Eli Manning, Football, Green Bay Packers, Jerry Reese, New York, New York Giants, NFL, Odell Beckham
RLHJr. says:
January 24, 2017 at 3:37 PM
Well Eli, if you think JPP isn’t worth the money and he’s not a top all around DE.
Then you should not mind his going to the Cow Children. It would be perfect having them take our garbage…………right?
The plain truth is due to winning 11 games the chances of finding a pass rusher/run stuffer comparable to JPP are just about null given the draft position.
Also given that the offensive line also needs major league help at two positions, the overall effect of the Giants winning 11 games will be their taking not one, not two but three giant steps backwards.
So next year will be a 8 win season…..hopefully.
And that’s provided Reese is able to keep Hankins. Get ready for a regression.
BIG TIME. We wont even discuss Reese’s track record in drafting tight ends.
Or offensive linemen for that matter. And so it goes. Like I said, 2017 ANOTHER wait till next year….year.
Just don’t get the OBJ “problem”. Kid is one of the hardest workers on the team. Never in trouble off the field. Yeah he’s uber passionate and competitive and needs to continue channeling it better but he’s hardly a “problem”. And his teammates love the dude. Boat trip was a bad idea because of the optics and the fact that the media and general public loves to get on their high horses about how people should do things.
We all love Brandon Jacobs right? Remember this?
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=zfwp-ydPQw4
Or this?
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=hBSoPWfmB1M
Maybe this?
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=80LUYKt7iV4
This was an “accident”
http://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/blog/shutdown_corner/post/Brandon-Jacobs-throws-helmet-into-the-stands-in-?urn=nfl-270794
In the article on the helmet toss there is a link to another article about Jacobs planning to ask for a trade following that game and his losing the starting gig to Bradshaw. From that article…
Running back Brandon Jacobs, he of the helmet-toss infamy, drew the most interest. Not only did he apparently lose control of his helmet that flew into the stands after a particularly poor run in the third quarter. And not only did he get into a verbal altercation with a reporter after the game — he eventually apologized for both of those incidents.
In addition, a source told The Record the frustrated Jacobs had planned to ask for a trade at a meeting he was to have today with team management.
Several players, including Ahmad Bradshaw and Eli Manning, refuted the report for Jacobs, who rather emphatically told the Giants’ media relations staff he was not accepting questions. There is little doubt, however, the once featured running back is having trouble accepting his role as the secondary running back.
Coach Tom Coughlin said that since Jacobs is a competitor, he would expect him not to be pleased with a smaller workload.
“That’s fine, but there’s a way to go about that,” he explained. “Go out on the field and prove it. Talking about it and constantly bringing this up is not the answer. I know you [the media] enjoy that part of it, but that’s it. That’s not what it’s about.”
As far as the helmet toss, Coughlin said, “The whole incident upsets me. … It really makes no sense. It’s a senseless act. I don’t know what you’re going to accomplish by that. Even if it was an accident, the frustration, you’ve got to learn to deal with it.
“You’ve got to have poise, you’ve got to have some patience, you’ve got to have some control, and you’ve got to be able to control those kinds of situations. The only reason that I emphatically say that is God forbid someone would have been hurt”
I used the Jacobs helmet toss example a week ago. This team has many a problem. The absolute last thing to worry about is OBJ.
Sorry I used the example to a coworker, not here. Wasn’t trying to be “you heard it here first.”
wlubake I agree in theory with every word you said, including the “if,” which unfortunately I beleve is the most significant factor. If you could guarantee that the bids we made for those players would be accepted in the face of other bids then that’s great, but it takes one azshole. Then we’re left with a pile of nothing.
I’m gonna toss a match and bounce for a bit, watch the place burn:
Imagine if Reese signed a bunch of reach players over the prior 2-3 years. We’d have zero chance at signing any of these guys. Sometimes you’ve got to hit rock bottom before you can reach the summit, not because of some stupid metaphor that I screwed up, but because the cap forces it upon you.