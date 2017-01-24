What Do the Giants Need to Get Their Season Started Before It’s Too Late?

This might be speaking too soon, but whether it’s this year, next year or 5 years in the future, at some point, New York Giants are going to need a franchise quarterback. It gives reason why they have begun the process of finding Eli Manning’s successor already. General Manager Jerry Reese said that “We always think about every position. But Eli is 36, and we have started to think about who the next quarterback is, and who is in line,” that being said, the Giants had a somewhat successful season having reached the playoff however to lose to the Green Bay Packers with a magnificent Hail Mary by Aaron Rodgers 38-13.
New QB
Eli Manning has had a rather successful season but he’s not going to be around forever. Manning turned 36 recently and has three remaining seasons left on his contract, which I believe will be his last at the club. The Giants could get of the deal, but there no reason why because Manning is still a capable quarterback. This season he threw 26 touchdowns with 16 interceptions which is an ‘okay’ record and he also threw 4,027 yards and completed 63 percent of his passes. So I think the best thing for the Giants to do is keep Manning for the remainder of his contract and bring in a prospect quarterback who Manning can train and nurture to be ready after the 3 years are up.
That OBJ problem
There’s no denying how good of a wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr is, is probably one of the best or the best in the entire competition. But his attitude and the way he goes about things really alters his game and declines him as a player- We’ve seen him kick a goal post, nearly cause a fight we an opposing blocker, take an unscheduled trip to Miami six days before the wildcard match and we’ve seen him punch a hole in the wall after his nightmare debut in the playoffs. All of this has happened in one season! So for the Giants to progress they need Beckham to adjust his ways; yes, they may not be one team, but to utilize your best players, they need to be in the right mind set and I don’t think OBJ is yet.
Giants general manager said that Beckham was confident he could adjust his behavior for the new season- We all have had to grow up in different times in our lives,” Reese said. “I think it’s time for him to do that. He’s been here for three years now. He’s a little bit of a lightning rod because of what he does on the football but the things he does off the football field he has to be responsible for those things. We’ll talk through it and I believe – I know – he’s a smart guy. I believe he understands he has a responsibility being one of the faces of this franchise. I think he’ll accept that responsibility.” If they don’t manage to sort out OBJ attitude problem, then I don’t think he’ll be to reach the ability he is capable of and this will always be problem if the Giants are unable to sort it out.
I don’t think there is any way that Solomon Thomas gets anywhere close to the #23 pick. He was a one man wrecking crew in his Bowl game and that elevated him to Top 10 status. He has fewer questionables around him than the other two highly touted DE prospects. He is on the Bears radar but will likely be picked by the Carolina Panthers (who may lose Kawann Short to FA).
I think I’m 100% convinced that the Panthers pick Leonard Fournette or Dalvin Cook.
And speaking of Short, might not be a bad idea for us to look at in FA. How much more would he be over Hankins?
Per Spotrac, projected around $18M/year. So, quite a bit more.
Yea then no thanks. Dontari Poe is another option I’ve thought about if he’s less than Hankins.
Also wlubake, I like the Campbell idea too. That guy is one of the best and a good leader as well. He himself is versatile and could kick inside to give us the NASCAR package again if we wanted.
And…I missed the jump. He’s a recap of a nice conversation I just had with myself on the last thread:
I’d propose Nick Fairley for DT replacement for Hankins.
Pros: 6.5 sacks in 2016; 43 tackles. Performed about exactly the same as Fletcher Cox. Only DT’s outproducing him in sacks: Atkins, Donald, McCoy and Leonard Williams.
Cons: He’s had inconsistent production and moderate motivation over his career.
He’s coming of a $3M, 1-year contract. Certainly he’s earned more, but at his age (29), he’s not looking at the long-term contract that Hankins is. Could he be had for a 2-year, $10M deal? Maybe.
Reply
wlubake says:
January 24, 2017 at 5:42 PM
For DE, what does everyone think of Calias Campbell? You’d have to move Vernon to the right side to make way for Campbell on the left. He’d help solidify the team as a run-stuffing team, then he could slide inside Canty style on passing downs (and bring in Okwara). I like his fit for Spags.
Downside, he’s 30. But had 8 sacks and 53 combined tackles. So he is still plenty productive.
Reply
wlubake says:
January 24, 2017 at 5:45 PM
Spotrac has him (Campbell) just over $8M/year in value.
I’ve talked up Fairley for 3 years. I’ve always thought he would be a good player for us. Unfortunately he does have that motivation problem which is why he constantly gets 1 year prove it deals. If we want to save some money, he’s not a bad idea.
He seems like a better compliment to Snacks than Hankins was.
The strength of the Giants defense is the secondary. Despite the fact that they were able to shut down opposing WRs for what seemed like several seconds during multiple games, the D line infrequently got to the QB. And this was with JPP. I don’t see the point of shelling out $15 million/year in a long-term contract in order to retain his services.
Phillip Rivers just got selected to the Pro Bowl? What the what?? I guess leading the league in INTs has to count for something.
So everyone was excited to sign Olivier Vernon to that monster deal even though he only had 1 season of double digit sacks, but JPP who has had a better career and is just plain better, you don’t want to pay?
1. If you let JPP leave then we are no longer looking for a 3rd pass rusher, we’re looking for a second one. Either that comes in Free Agency which costs the same as JPP (Chandler Jones is the only person in this class that is as good as JPP and he will cost the same or maybe more). Or, you spend a high pick on the position which means that we can’t use that pick to fix another position of need. And, we don’t use the pick to “improve” the defense but just to stay at the same level as last year. So much for that “building for a title run in 2017.”
2. Had news come out before we signed Vernon, that he was looking for the amount of money that we eventually gave him, everyone on here would have screamed “nooooooooooo he’s not worth that much moneyyyyyyyyy!!!!!!!!!!” Yet no one said that because the contract numbers didn’t come out until the signing was official. No one had time to play G.M. because the deal was already done when the contract details came out. At that point it wasn’t about the money or playing fantasy G.M., it was about the player we just added to our roster.
The point I’m making is, everyones a-s-s hole gets real tight when they hear about players asking for money. Until of course your team gives him said money and then people are just happy they got a good player.
I understand OV’s deal is a lot of money, and the Giants should try to negotiate that down a bit, but if JPP leaves there will be no SB run in 2017 or 18. He is an absolute must re sign. I guess what I’m saying is, try not to get all bent out of shape when a person asks for a lot of money. It’s called negotiating. JPP will be re-signed. And you will all applaud the deal when it gets done. Just like you did after we gave OV that absurd contract.
We currently have 32 mill in available cap space, and that’s before we add another 13mill after cutting Cruz, Jennings, and JT Thomas.
http://www.spotrac.com/nfl/new-york-giants/cap/2017/
I agree that we’ll generally get comfortable with what we pay him if we pay him. I also agree that he makes the defense notably better.
I would disagree that resigning JPP will make or break our chance at a title run. I think there are other DEs out there in free agency who will cost less, likely not be as good, but still allow this to be a top 5 defense (especially against the run). Similar analysis for DT, though we still have no good idea what Hankins wants/expects.
Yeah it’s that last part we don’t see eye to eye on. I still subscribe to the Reese/ Accorsi philosophy that you can never have too many pass rushers. And that putting pressure on the QB, from the front 4, is worth it’s weight in gold. And based on contracts around the league, the rest of the NFL seems to agree. I think football 101 is that you don’t let a top pass rusher go while he is in his prime. Bellicheck did it with Jones, but he does crazy s-h-i.t like all the time that seems to only work for him. I think he’s an outlier in that sense.
We’re going to have 45 mill in cap space. Unless people have specific names they want instead, I don’t see how giving JPP 15-16 mill of that cap space isn’t a no brainer.
P.S. Obviously I’d prefer to give him more like 12-13 per year, but if push comes to shove I’m giving him the 15 or 16.
I see what you are saying Nosh. And I am totally ok with JPP asking for a ton of money. And you are right if we lock him up I will be happy. My question is about his ability to play a full season. Regardless of how freak some of his injuries have been (fireworks, groin, surgery on a core muscle etc) the guy is always hurt.
It’s not my $ so I don’t care if we give him what he wants. And if his camp is coming in high it’s just a negotiating tactic. I’m thinking he lands something in the $13M/year range with someone (maybe us.) We all love the guy but is someone with his injury history really going to get $15M?
Absolutely the injury stuff with JPP is annoying. But it’s a sellers market for pass rushers, and if the Doctors give JPP a thumbs up (no pun intended) going forward, then you have to take the risk.
Does he deserve 15 or 16 mill? Deserve doesn’t really have anything to do with it. He’s an elite edge rusher, in a league that values those. Gotta take a bit of a risk, just like we did with the Snacks, Jenkins, and OV contracts. And this is a guy who we already know. Not an outsider, which makes taking that risk more palatable.
My hot water heater recently met its maker. Did Rheem deserve all that money I paid for it? Didn’t matter, my balls stank and I needed to take a shower.
If you want to wash your balls, you resign JPP.
Take a bow, sir
Realistically I think the top competition for JPP will be Iakkand because of their cap space and the fact that they can contend for a championship, or a Florida team since his home is down there and both the Dolphins and Jags have a bunch of cap space. I just can’t see Reese outbidding those guys, and it’s clearly all about the money with JPP.
Oakland**