Giants’ Landon Collins, Damon Harrison Bring Home Pro Football Focus Awards

The New York Giants had a lot of success in the 2016 season and their defensive turnaround can be attributed to guys like safety Landon Collins and defensive tackle Damon Harrison who earned two of Pro Football Focus' year-end awards.
Collins enjoyed a true breakout season in his sophomore campaign and Pro Football Focus rewarded him as such, naming him the Breakout Player of the Year. Collins finished with 125 tackles, four sacks, five interceptions and 13 passes defended. He was also a runner-up for Pro Football Focus' Defensive Player of the Year and the Best Player Award.
Here is what Pro Football Focus had to say about Collins' impressive second-year leap:
"The transformation of Landon Collins from his rookie season to his sophomore campaign was one of the stories of the year, and highlights the difference between the various roles that are all labeled together simply as “safety.” As a rookie, Collins looked lost deep in the middle of the field as the Giants’ free safety, but when moved closer to the line of scrimmage in 2016, he became a Defensive Player of the Year candidate, able to assert himself in all facets of the game. Collins notched four sacks, five interceptions and 46 defensive stops — eight more than any other safety — in what was truly a breakout season of epic proportions."
Harrison was widely considered the best run-stopping defensive tackle in the game despite being snubbed of a Pro Bowl selection. He was named the Best Run Defender for the 2016 season and is the only player to ever win the award since its origin in 2015.
The Giants got a steal when they signed Harrison to a five-year, $46.25 million contract and he was the biggest reason why the Giants had one of the best run defenses in the NFL. Playing a full 16 games for the fourth consecutive season, Harrison recorded a career-high in both tackles (86) and sacks (2.5)
"This is now the second season PFF has given an award for the best run defender in the game, and it has yet to go to anybody other than Damon Harrison, who retains the award despite moving teams and changing defensive scheme in the offseason. Harrison is on another level when it comes to defending the run, notching 49 stops against the run — 10 more than any other defensive tackle. In fact, only eight other DTs were able to record more than half the total Harrison did over the season, and his run-stop percentage was some distance clear at the top of the field. Harrison has the ability to single-handedly transform a run defense."
The Giants had a plethora of strong contributors on the defensive side of the ball but Collins and Harrison truly made a difference in helping vault the unit into one of the most feared in the entire league.
Also…
There is also the fact that JPP is 28. So a 5 year deal takes us into the wrong side of 30.
Taco Charlton had two decent years at Michigan, and benefited in part from lining up across from Chris Wormley. He passes the eye test at 6’4-6’5 272 with good length. But may need development time. Other than Garrett and Solomon Thomas (who is a monster), there are really no difference making 4-3 DEs in this draft unless you consider Jonathan Allen as one. DeMarcus Walker is a nice player, but he’s not a plug and play type. Which means free agency might be the answer. Sheard, Charles Johnson, Andre Branch, and of course Chandler Jones are out there, but Jones might be too eccentric for us. An intereresting name is Mario Addison, who had 10 sacks for Carolina yet made only slightly more than $1 million.
Personally, I’m not giving JPP the same contract type as Vernon. I understand the whole pride and worth argument, but you can’t tie up that kind of money at DE. That was the issue of overspending for Vernon. And quite frankly, although JPP is still a feared player, Vernon is younger and less susceptible to injury. So I say if JPP prices himself out of here, get a free agent DE who can play, resign Hankins and Leon Hall, and draft a DE.
Some may point to Derek Barnett as a draftable DE, but i think he may lack the requisite bulk to set the edge vs the run and projects better perhaps a 3-4 rush OLB.
https://twitter.com/UDWJPP/status/823970453224099840
After reports of his 85 million request…
I wonder what exactly his market value would be if not for that one monster year back in 2011? The numbers aren’t exactly eye popping and then there is always that 7 fingers things.
It would be nothing. Its amazing how that one season has carried him. Granted when that season was happening, i thought he was going to be the next Strahan so he fooled me too.
Taking a look at his career stats: he’s played in all games only in 3 of his 7 seasons in the league and has eclipsed the double digit sack total only twice. Not saying he’s a bad player but “not a bad player” isn’t something that you spend $85 mil on. Time to move on.
BTW, how many Giants free agents have gone on to have success with other teams? I count Landfill as the only one. All of the others have been huge failures.
Well our spending spree last year had to bite us at some point. Can’t spend top dollar on a DE and DT two seasons in a row. Have to keep it in mind when people say pay Hankins whatever it takes, or that resigning both would have been easy. We over pay Hankins now, then Collins and Beckham will look to break the bank when they are free agents. Can’t over pay everyone.
I just dont think losing Hankins makes this defense that much worse. I thought Bromley looked okay in his limited snaps. Is he hankins? no. But Snacks really does count as 2 dudes.
I think JPP would be the one to resign but if he wants 85 million…it may be better to sign hankins and then a sheard type players along with a draft pick.
What’s the tag number for JPP this year (ballpark figure)? I’m pretty sure he gets slapped across the face with it. Doesn’t matter he said he won’t sign it. He’ll show up once he starts missing paychecks.
Its very high because he was already tagged. So either the average of the top 5 paid DE’s or 20% more than what he was paid. The higher of the two numbers. (I believe)
Did he ever sign that though? I thought he refused to sign it the first time and then we agreed to pay him a pro-rated amount of it after the 4th of July.
He had to sign it. After a certain point during the year, you arent allowed to sign anything but the franchise tag if i remember correctly.
I’m pretty sure that doesn’t affect his number though, because he didn’t get the whole amount due to his injury.
“An “exclusive” franchise player must be offered a one-year contract for an amount no less than the average of the top five salaries at the player’s position as of a date in April of the current year in which the tag will apply, or 120 percent of the player’s previous year’s salary, whichever is greater.”
Well this is fun to talk about. Thanks for the bulletin board material JPP! If Reese doesn’t go with the tag and JPP heads elsewhere, we could actually fill in OL, LB and WR in free agency pretty easily.
Did anyone here ever find out why certain writers were posting our expected cap number without the carry over from last year? It was like $8-$10M if I’m not mistaken.
The NFL said we only carry over 1.8M, but how that number came about I couldn’t figure out for the life of me.
http://www.nj.com/sports/nfl/2017/01/salary_cap_carryover_money_for.html
JD
I remember when at least 80% of this site had wanted to cut Jay Bromley because he was one of T.C.’s Syracuse University guys and he had that crazy hooker issue. Do you remember how so many guys here had wanted to cut him?
I do. But i think he improved. Plus he has another off-season to get better
So the average salary of the top 5 DE’s in 2016 was roughly $15.2M (Wilkerson, OV, Watt, Quinn and Cam Jordan.) 20% more than what he made this year is $12M. Is there any reason they wouldn’t tag him at $15.2M and then if he doesn’t sign it or our accompanying long term offer, look for a replacement in free agency while he is holding out?
I’m not mad at JPP for wanting a lot of money. But it’s a business on both sides and it’s completely within the Giants rights to tag him. Honestly he is a stud while he is on the field but he rarely plays full seasons. I’m not wild about paying him in to his 30′s especially if he is going to be broken down at the end of the season when we need him (for example against Aaron Rodgers.)
Im not giving him 15 million. It still straps us from doing anything else this year.
He has to stay around 10-12 a year or he is gone.
Like Krow said, we can give him 12M a year for 7 years (which = $85 million) and only guarantee the first 3 years. He seems dumb enough to accept that.
But honestly you are talking about a difference of $3M to have him for 1 more year with Eli around. We draft his replacement who will rotate in with JPP, OV and Okwara and then cordially part ways next season.
Thats 3 million that we need to use on a more important position – OT
We get half of that $3M if we cut Harris.
$3M is cheeseburger money to the Mara’s. Plus then we aren’t tying up any $ in 2018 that could go towards resigning Odell and Landon.
The game against the Packers wasn’t lost because JPP wasn’t on the field. It was lost because DRC wasn’t on the field. That secondary, when healthy, could shut down the passing attack cold. Unfortunately, with DRC out, it meant lots of Trevin Wade… and we all know what happened.
Agreed that DRC going down was huge. But we also could have used JPP. Any way that was just 1 example.
Yes…and I fully agree with you!
There was a pretty big uproar here to cut the guy…..I think he was a 3rd round pick? Clearly a pretty good case where having enough patience with draft picks pays off.