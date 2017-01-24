Giants’ Jason Pierre-Paul Looking for an Olivier Vernon Type Contract

Re-signing defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul is at the top of the New York Giants offseason priority list. The dynamic pass rusher made good on his one-year "prove it" deal and will be seeking a multi-year contract and a salary close to that of teammate Olivier Vernon, per Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.
After the Giants lost to the Green Bay Packers 38-13 in the wild-card round, Pierre-Paul said that he feels he's proved his worth and that he wouldn't sign the franchise tender should the Giants apply it.
“I’ve proved it. I’ve showed it. There’s not really a guy like me out here doing it with 7.5 fingers," said Pierre-Paul. "This is all I know. And just being blue and white for a long while, for seven years, to be in a different jersey, it would feel awkward. But it is what it is.”
Pierre-Paul had a strong season despite only playing 12 games. He recorded seven sacks and appeared to be hitting his groove before tearing a core muscle that required season-ending surgery in Week 13.
The Giants signed Vernon to a five-year, $85 million contract in the offseason to bolster the defensive line. Pierre-Paul reportedly will be looking for that same kind of money. Here's what Vacchiano had to say:
"According to a source familiar with his situation, he has his eyes set on at least the five-year, $85 million deal (with $52.5 million guaranteed) the Giants gave Olivier Vernon. Given the number of teams with cap space to spend who are likely to be looking for a pass rusher — including the Cowboys — he might end up with more."
Pierre-Paul certainly is deserving of a multi-year contract and proved as such in 2016 but with the Giants needing to fill other areas in addition to Pierre-Paul, it may not be financially feasible for Big Blue to pay the 28-year-old that much money.
Tags: Football, Jason Pierre-Paul, New York, New York Giants, NFL, Olivier Vernon
See ya, Jason!
I’ll take Jabal Sheard at a fraction of the cost
Spotrac pegs Sheards market value at $8.7 million/yr. If you could sign Hankins for $7-$8 million/yr plus Sheard that would probably equal what JPP would get. Might not be a bad move. Draft someone like Taco Charlton at #23 and it could work out fine.
I like the sound of that, but I’m not sold on Charlton. Taco, in my humble opinion, doesn’t stand out. He looks a little weak when engaged and loses the line of scrimmage in the run game. I do like his size at 6’6 (265?), but he doesn’t play as big as he is (guys get inside him too easily). It is too hard to predict how the draft will shake out, but I wouldn’t mind adding Tim Williams to get after the QB (I’ve seen him as a top 5 pick and in the bottom of the third in mocks) Wherever he goes, the guys is EXPLOSIVE!
I’ll defer to the college guys like you on the scouting reports Elisha. Just seems Taco is around when we pick in most mocks and I think we need another pass rusher.
Just wondering, JPP is technical still under contract right? Would You call TC and say hey, give us your 2nd rounder this year and JPP is yours. Would you do it?
He was on a one year deal this year, so he’s free to sign with whoever he wants. We can however slap him with the franchise tag.
If you mean trade him before this season is considered ended, that’s probably a case the trade deadline is supposed to keep from happening.
Kinda figured. Just wishful thinking then.
If JPP is gonna walk, I hope the giants make it as painful as possible for him. I love the “I’m the only guy doing it with 7 fingers” statement. Does he think that increases his value? I don’t understand his logic…
JPP, at the end of the day, you’re coming to the negotiating table with 7 fingers and 6 sacks…
To me, that doesn’t add up to 85 million!!!!!!
7 sacks in 12 games and stout against the run. He’s legit and he’ll get Vernon money in UFA easily. Doesn’t mean we should give him that or more but he’ll get it.
I don’t doubt he’ll get it, just think it’s ridiculous! I really hope he doesn’t go to the cowgals. Furthermore, I hope they don’t overpay for Hankins in the event JPP walks.
Well Eli, if you think JPP isn’t worth the money and he’s not a top all around DE.
Then you should not mind his going to the Cow Children. It would be perfect having them take our garbage…………right?
The plain truth is due to winning 11 games the chances of finding a pass rusher/run stuffer comparable to JPP are just about null given the draft position.
Also given that the offensive line also needs major league help at two positions, the overall effect of the Giants winning 11 games will be their taking not one, not two but three giant steps backwards. So next year will be a 8 win season…..hopefully.
And that’s provided Reese is able to keep Hankins. Get ready for a regression.
BIG TIME. We wont even discuss Reese’s track record in drafting tight ends.
Rapeistburger beginning the Favre “will he or won’t he” retirement tour. Wonder if the Steelers nab a QB early now.
Crazy to think pretty soon the NFL will be without Ben, Brees, Cheatin Tom, Rivers, and of course good ol Eli! Sad to see this era start to wrap up.
Charlton had two decent years at Michigan, and benefited in part from lining up across from Chris Wormley. He passes the eye test at 6’4-6’5 272 with good length. Other than Garrett and Solomon Thomas (who is a monster), there are really no difference making 4-3 DEs in this draft unless you consider Jonathan Allen as one. DeMarcus Walker is a nice player, but he’s not a plug and play type. Which means free agency might be the answer. Sheard, Charles Johnson, Andre Branch, and of course Chandler Jones are out there, but Jones might be too eccentric for us. An intereresting name is Mario Addison, who had 10 sacks for Carolina yet made only slightly more than $1 million.
Personally, I’m not giving JPP the same contract type as Vernon. I understand the whole pride and worth argument, but you can’t tie up that kind of money at DE. That was the issue of overspending for Vernon. And quite frankly, although JPP is still a feared player, Vernon is younger and less susceptible to injury. So I say if JPP prices himself out of here, get a free agent who can play, resign Hankins and Leon Hall, and draft a DE.