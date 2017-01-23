Giants’ 2016 Season Position Review: Safeties

The New York Giants secondary was one of the best in the NFL in 2016, thanks to a massive second-year leap from Landon Collins and the emergence of undrafted rookie Andrew Adams.
Collins had a good rookie season but showed that he needed to make improvements in coverage and that is exactly what the Alabama product did. The 23-year-old made a historic jump in the back of the Giants defense.
Collins finished the regular season with 125 tackles, four sacks, five interceptions and 13 passes defended. After recording only one interception in 16 games during his rookie season, Collins ripped off five in a four game span and took one of them for a touchdown.
The Giants allowed Collins to play more near the line of scrimmage, which is his strength and it resulted in nine tackles for loss. Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo was able to allow Collins to play so close to the line due to the emergence of an unlikely rookie.
The aforementioned Adams stepped into a big role right away after injuries decimated the free safety position. The University of Connecticut product went undrafted but played like a veteran in the back of the defense.
Giants' 2016 Season Position Review: Cornerbacks
Adams played the second most snaps at safety, behind only Collins, and played the most snaps at free safety. It wouldn't have happened this way had fellow rookie Darian Thompson and third-year safety Nat Berhe not gone down with injuries.
Thompson had the free safety job locked up at the early point of the season but he suffered a foot injury in Week 2 that eventually put him on the injured reserve list. The 2015 third-round pick will be in the competition for the spot next season.
Berhe, nicknamed "The Missile" for his hard-hitting tendencies couldn't shake two concussions in 2016. He first suffered one in Week 3 against the Washington Redskins and returned in Week 9, after the Giants' bye.
Giants' 2016 Season Position Review: Linebackers
The 25-year-old then suffered a concussion in Week 12 and wasn't able to get back on the field. Berhe has battled injuries throughout his career but adds an aggressive element to the Giants secondary.
Second-year safety Mykkele Thompson spent the season on the injured reserve list after suffering a knee injury against the New Orleans Saints in Week 2. Veteran cornerback Leon Hall also saw some time at safety. His contract expires at the end of the season but it is still to be determined whether the Giants will bring the 32-year-old back for another season.
The safety group in 2016 improved greatly from recent seasons. Collins has the strong safety job on lock but there will be an interesting competition at free safety when the Giants get everything going in the spring.
Also…
Follow Giants 101 on Twitter and Facebook
Susan G. Komen Greater NYC has one mission: No one should die from breast cancer. Since 1990, Komen Greater NYC has awarded nearly $55 million in grants to a wide variety of community partners and invested in cutting-edge breast cancer research programs to find the cures. In the last five years alone, Komen Greater NYC has helped 657,000 women, men and families in New York City, on Long Island, and in Westchester and Rockland Counties. This year, Komen Greater NYC is awarding more than $1.3 million to 22 local breast health programs as well as over $650,000 for national breast cancer research to find the cures. Register today for the Race for the Cure at race.komennyc.org -- together we will create more survivors.Tags: Andrew Adams, Darian Thompson, Football, Landon Collins, Leon Hall, Mykkele Thompson, Nat Berhe, New York, New York Giants, NFL
Guess we can kiss JPP goodbye.
http://giantswire.usatoday.com/2017/01/24/new-york-giants-jason-pierre-paul-seeking-85-million-contract-more/
I’d be sick if he went to the Cowboys.
Skins might be in play too as they have the cap space and may switch to a 43 defense depending on who they hire as their new DC.
The Cowbys don’t have a ton of cap space and they have most of their secondary hitting UFA.
Wow. Shows JPP true character. Sorry man, we stuck with him thru something most teams would have cut him for. Let him earn as much of the franchise tag as possible. Then gave him another 10.5 million guaranteed for this year where he got HURT again. See ya JPP
Been saying all along people were being too optimistic or nonchalant about free agency around here. Resigning JPP and Hankins are not as easy as people were trying to make it out to be. It’s a business to these guys, just like it is to GMs and owners. Everyone will try to make as much as they can. Most NFL players did not grow up being fans of the team they play for. We would try to make as much as possible if we were in their shoes. It’s always comical when people start talking about home team discounts, or saying Eli should take less money so the team can do this or that. It’s a business.
Thats fair for most players. But lets think about JPP’s situation. He blew up his hand. He decided not to let the Giant doctors see him ( whether he disputes that or not ). Then we paid him for half a season. Then this year and got a full 10.5 million where again, he missed time.
For JPP, i expected a little bit of discount. Most teams would have cut him. He had not produced since 2011 as it is. But the giants stuck with him thru some bad times. Jus shows his character in my opinion.
We didn’t give him anything that another team wouldn’t have given him. If we cut him last year after the accident, he would have had numerous teams calling and checking in on that hand with a contract ready to sign. Let’s not act like we paid him for the time he missed last year.
No way a team would have picked him up the year he blew up his hand. He didnt even play for most the season.
Not to mention the mess he made of the whole situation when the team doctors were told to bounce.
What had he shown before blowing up his hand that would make other teams want him? besides 2011, he was nothing special.
Didn’t mean to imply a team would have signed him July 5. But he played close to a half season with us last year. If he was a free agent, teams would have had him in for a tryout and once he was healthy, would have signed him to a similar incentive based contract. I just don’t see how the Giants bent over backwards to help him out. We had no pass rush, and needed help. Numerous other teams would have done the same. We didn’t pay him the full franchise tag amount and let him cash his check at home or anything.
I’m actually demanding $175MM for 12 years with $75MM guaranteed. It’s January, why not?!
JPP will be looking for a new home come March. If it’s all about the money then we’re not going to be the team. And before anyone says it … I have no issues with players getting paid. Money is an important thing … I just don’t like it being the ONLY thing. That’s where it seems to be with JPP. Despite being “our guy” … drafted by us … winning a Superbowl with us … overcoming a serious injury with us … if someone pays him a little more then he’s gone. That’s what I’m hearing. And he’s perfectly within his rights to do so. Good luck … sign a replacement like the Pats would do … that’s how it goes.
Right. I am not willing to sign him to some outrageous number just because he is “our” guy. This is how the league works.
And he knows this is his only opportunity to get a big contract. Hes 28, will be 29 next January. Probably why its becoming straight about the cash.
He’s also got the Vernon number in his head … and it’s become an ego issue. I really like JPP. But he’s kind of a meathead too sometimes. This is one of those times.
I would bet JPP goes to the Jags.
TC there. Just waiting to stick it to us. They have 64 million in cap space. He went to school in Florida.
Consider it done.
TC is plotting his revenge on the team that sent him to the Hall of Fame … and made he and his family rich.
Honestly, after the Great Snee Cap Robbery … his petulant, ****-boy exit … and that pathetic routine with the Eagles … I lots about 99% of my respect for him.
**** = b1tch
DE contracts …
http://www.spotrac.com/nfl/rankings/average/defensive-end/
When I look at it I think JPP is around an $11,000,000 guy. In fact I’d take a good half dozen of those cheaper guys in trade. I just doesn’t seem like we’re going to pay him what he wants.
http://www.bigblueunbiased.com/new-york-giants-4-potential-jason-pierre-paul-replacements-via-free-agency/
I agree especially since he is 28. A 5 year deal brings him to his age 33 season. Do we really want to be paying 15 a year for a guy over 30?
Of course there’s a classy way to do this. You could always say how much you love the team and the city … and how you hope a deal can be made … that you and your agent will do everything possible to work it out. Don’t talk numbers. Leave that to your agent. Keep away from incendiary statements that poison the water. Be businesslike, but civil too. Close your twitter account.
They also should take a basic math course. Because 5 years at $12,000,000 most likely gets you $60,000,000 from the Giants. But 5 years at $15,000,000 might very well end up being $30,000,000 on a new team that dumps you. I’m willing to give him his $85,000,000 right now. 5 years … the first 4 are $1,000,000 … then $81,000,000 in the 5th year. Oh, only the first 4 are guaranteed. Sign right here chump … I mean champ.
Looking at Vernon’s contract, I think you can make something work like that. I think if JPP would accept a portion (say, $4-5M) of his salary converted to roster bonus each year (and thus, not guaranteed) given his injury/bonehead history, you can make it work and let him say he has an $85,000,000 contract.
Great minds thinking alike … lol
we’ve all learned that there is tons of alchemy in sports contracts so I’ll ignore the numbers for now
as for JPP and/or Hankins departing for “greener” pastures, so long as we find adequate replacements at significant savings it will ultimately be ok
while it is absolutely true that you don’t really need any particular player or players to field a winning team, it will be annoying to let these 2 guys walk for $$ and then see us turn around and sign replacements for marginal savings
instead, JR can let them both walk, save big $$, draft DE/DT Rounds 1/2, re-sign Jerry, Newhouse and Donnell for cheap, and off we go to a 100 point season
It’s really difficult if a player basically auctions himself off to the highest bidder. I will say this … after JPP’s last statement I would have absolutely no qualms about slapping the franchise tag on him. None at all. If he wants to play the game then the team gets to play as well. Don’t cry about the Giants exercising their rights.
And to be fair … JPP certainly does have a history of injury. Which makes it hard. You don’t want to pay them “by the game” because you want them playing with abandon. But players who don’t usually make it through a full season are worth less than those that do. Of course if this is brought up then JPP will get all insulted etc etc … As Homer Simpson says, “It’s funny because it’s true”.
Slap the tag on him. He won’t sign right away. Look for alternatives. If you find another veteran with a more reasonable contract, sign him and remove the tag from JPP. Show him it’s a business on both sides.
I think either way, if the resign JPP or another veteran, they should still go DE in the first round. So far looks like a top heavy DE draft.
“I have no problem with guys getting paid! It’s a brutal sport and most don’t have many options post-NFL.”
*Guy tries to get paid*
“**** that money-grubbing, selfish, pathetic sack of human filth. After we ALLOWED you to play for our team instead of one of the other 31 that surely would have employed your services and you don’t even give us a hometown discount that literally never happens outside of Tom Brady’s current contract!?!?! Good riddance you overrated piece of garbage!”
Every. Single. Off-season.
I personally don’t begrudge him. I’m just not sure that he gets it. Although, in this current crop of DEs, he leads in almost every category (top 3 in sacks), despite only playing 12 games. He is the prize of the bunch, which should inflate his price.
Though Chandler Jones I guess is in play at 4-3 DE, and will be a bigger fish.
I know people do say that … but I don’t see it coming from anyone here.
Yeah, no one is calling him anything bad. Just saying the Giants should not make him a Vernon like offer unless the deal heavily favors us.
As Krow mentioned, he is an injury prone player and lets also remember he had not really produced much since 2011.
So its not wrong for people here to laugh at his request for 85 million.
Like it or not, players look at other contracts. Need to keep this in mind for those saying we should pay Hankins whatever it takes to keep him. Overpay to keep top level players. Vernon played great for us this year, but even his biggest supporter knew that he couldn’t live up to that contract. But now the market is set, and that number is going to be in the minds of all free agents.
Reese needs to have a reasonable number in mind for Hankins. Talk to his agent as soon as possible, but if it’s clear he will get overpayed on the market, then Reese needs to be looking for DTs and DEs real early in March.