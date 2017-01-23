Giants’ 2016 Season Position Review: Safeties

The New York Giants secondary was one of the best in the NFL in 2016, thanks to a massive second-year leap from Landon Collins and the emergence of undrafted rookie Andrew Adams.
Collins had a good rookie season but showed that he needed to make improvements in coverage and that is exactly what the Alabama product did. The 23-year-old made a historic jump in the back of the Giants defense.
Collins finished the regular season with 125 tackles, four sacks, five interceptions and 13 passes defended. After recording only one interception in 16 games during his rookie season, Collins ripped off five in a four game span and took one of them for a touchdown.
The Giants allowed Collins to play more near the line of scrimmage, which is his strength and it resulted in nine tackles for loss. Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo was able to allow Collins to play so close to the line due to the emergence of an unlikely rookie.
The aforementioned Adams stepped into a big role right away after injuries decimated the free safety position. The University of Connecticut product went undrafted but played like a veteran in the back of the defense.
Adams played the second most snaps at safety, behind only Collins, and played the most snaps at free safety. It wouldn't have happened this way had fellow rookie Darian Thompson and third-year safety Nat Berhe not gone down with injuries.
Thompson had the free safety job locked up at the early point of the season but he suffered a foot injury in Week 2 that eventually put him on the injured reserve list. The 2015 third-round pick will be in the competition for the spot next season.
Berhe, nicknamed "The Missile" for his hard-hitting tendencies couldn't shake two concussions in 2016. He first suffered one in Week 3 against the Washington Redskins and returned in Week 9, after the Giants' bye.
The 25-year-old then suffered a concussion in Week 12 and wasn't able to get back on the field. Berhe has battled injuries throughout his career but adds an aggressive element to the Giants secondary.
Second-year safety Mykkele Thompson spent the season on the injured reserve list after suffering a knee injury against the New Orleans Saints in Week 2. Veteran cornerback Leon Hall also saw some time at safety. His contract expires at the end of the season but it is still to be determined whether the Giants will bring the 32-year-old back for another season.
The safety group in 2016 improved greatly from recent seasons. Collins has the strong safety job on lock but there will be an interesting competition at free safety when the Giants get everything going in the spring.
Tags: Andrew Adams, Darian Thompson, Football, Landon Collins, Leon Hall, Mykkele Thompson, Nat Berhe, New York, New York Giants, NFL
do people really think that Reese would invest a 1st or 2nd round pick in a TE, any TE?
He’s treated that position with disdain for a decade
not sure he’ll change stripes now
Peppers, if he falls, could be a pick so long as everyone tells JR he’s a Safety and not a Linebacker
He did draft Jeremy Shockey, no?
And i know i may be in the minority, but i think Peppers is going to be a huge BUST in the NFL.
You are wrong.
Accorsi. But I guess Reese was a scout during that time
Pick #23 is slim choice when you get down to it. It’s the area in the first round where JR has historically gambled on positions he has historically shown disdain for (David Wilson after years of ignoring RBs, Pugh after years of ignoring the O line). So maybe the time is right for a TE with that pick.
I’m not sure where this notion of Peppers falling to #23 comes from but it just isn’t going to happen. He may be the best second level defender in the entire draft. Unless he tears a ligament or break a bone during the combines, he will be long gone.