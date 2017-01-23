Giants’ 2016 Season Position Review: Safeties

The New York Giants secondary was one of the best in the NFL in 2016, thanks to a massive second-year leap from Landon Collins and the emergence of undrafted rookie Andrew Adams.
Collins had a good rookie season but showed that he needed to make improvements in coverage and that is exactly what the Alabama product did. The 23-year-old made a historic jump in the back of the Giants defense.
Collins finished the regular season with 125 tackles, four sacks, five interceptions and 13 passes defended. After recording only one interception in 16 games during his rookie season, Collins ripped off five in a four game span and took one of them for a touchdown.
The Giants allowed Collins to play more near the line of scrimmage, which is his strength and it resulted in nine tackles for loss. Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo was able to allow Collins to play so close to the line due to the emergence of an unlikely rookie.
The aforementioned Adams stepped into a big role right away after injuries decimated the free safety position. The University of Connecticut product went undrafted but played like a veteran in the back of the defense.
Adams played the second most snaps at safety, behind only Collins, and played the most snaps at free safety. It wouldn't have happened this way had fellow rookie Darian Thompson and third-year safety Nat Berhe not gone down with injuries.
Thompson had the free safety job locked up at the early point of the season but he suffered a foot injury in Week 2 that eventually put him on the injured reserve list. The 2015 third-round pick will be in the competition for the spot next season.
Berhe, nicknamed "The Missile" for his hard-hitting tendencies couldn't shake two concussions in 2016. He first suffered one in Week 3 against the Washington Redskins and returned in Week 9, after the Giants' bye.
The 25-year-old then suffered a concussion in Week 12 and wasn't able to get back on the field. Berhe has battled injuries throughout his career but adds an aggressive element to the Giants secondary.
Second-year safety Mykkele Thompson spent the season on the injured reserve list after suffering a knee injury against the New Orleans Saints in Week 2. Veteran cornerback Leon Hall also saw some time at safety. His contract expires at the end of the season but it is still to be determined whether the Giants will bring the 32-year-old back for another season.
The safety group in 2016 improved greatly from recent seasons. Collins has the strong safety job on lock but there will be an interesting competition at free safety when the Giants get everything going in the spring.
lets hope Thompsons foot injury isnt a consistent problem.
Ran 6 draft simulations from various sites to see what consensus there was as to players available at Pick 23. Below is a sampling of who most sites think will be available at positions we likely value. If these 3 guys were all on the board, who would you take?
O.J. Howard — 4 of 6
Taco Charlton — 4 of 6
Jabril Peppers — 4 of 6
I’d love to see Taco in blue. Kid has the size and length, great closing speed, and has improved his pass rushing arsenal each year. I think he would provide great depth right away, with potential to take over down the road. Much like corners, you can never have enough pass rushers on your team
I’d take Peppers, then Howard, then Charlton, but if we let JPP go we’ll need to draft Charlton.
So what exactly does Robert Kraft have on Goddell that gives the Patriots the kind of BS calls seen yesterday that have been a pervasive element throughout the past 5 years? It’s gotta be some “golden shower” level videos. And. more importantly, how can the Giants get in on this? I’m tired of seeing the Giants defense get penalized for even breathing on he opposing QB.
This is a position still in a bit of flux, in that D. Thompson must prove that he can stay healthy and on the field. I’m a fan of Thompson’s and campaigned for his drafting last year,. I don’t believe that Andrew Adams is a FS, there were too many things I saw in coverage that worried me. I think he would be a great backup to Collins and special teamer, the role they had envisioned for Nat Behre. I would also bring in legitimate competition at FS as a hedge against Thompson missing any time, and resign Leon Hall as CB/S depth. Some writers panned Hall, but I thought he was ok when pressed into duty, and is more than a willing hitter as well.
55, I enjoy the info you pass along from the scouts. I read and research, but only speak to some agents to get the real scoop. Appreciate the insight. Only thing I would amend is the Solomon Thomas prediction. I don’t think there is any way he lasts to 23. In fact, if the draft were held today, he might be a top 5 pick. Watching him destroy UNC in the Sun Bowl really got people on board with him. Of course, the Senior bowl and combine will hold a good deal of importance, but if he is there when we pick, I’d sprint to the podium with that card.
Assuming we port ways with Cruz, Harris, Jennings, Thomas and maybe a couple more, we should have probably over $40 million in cap (I could be way off, just guessing). With that, I’d love to continue the dream of resigning JPP and Hank, Leon Hall, and going out and getting OT Andrew Whitworth and WR Kenny Britt. Peppers would be tough to pass up at 23, but DE is a position that will be cleared out by time we pick in round 2. We need offensive help, but the elite defenders are few and far between in this draft, and we may have to save offense for the middle rounds. I’ve put a mock draft up. I’m sure it isn’t anywhere near what most would wish for, but there are some real good players on the list, especially in rounds 1-4 and they represent value. Please don’t tear it apart too badly!!
2017 Draft
Taco Charlton DE Michigan 6’5 275
Jarrad Davis LB Florida 6’1 230
Jordan Leggett TE Clemson 6’5 252
Bryan Hill RB Wyoming 6’0 219
Julie’n Davenport OT Bucknell 6’6 315
Amba Etta-Tawo WR Syracuse 6’1 204
Xavier Coleman CB Portland State 5’11 190
FA:
Andrew Whitworth OT
Kenny Britt WR
Resign:
Jason Pierre-Paul DE
Johnathan Hankins DT
Leon Hall CB/S
I’m down with this draft.
Davis is actually 6’2 238. Apologies.
I like the draft, but think it falls on the optimistic side. I don’t expect Davis, Leggett, Davenport or Etta-Tawo to be available at those points in the draft.
Davis will be close, but I expect him to be early 2nd round.
Leggett I expect to be a 2nd round pick.
Davenport I expect to be a 3rd round pick.
Etta-Tawo I expect to be a 3rd round pick.
That’s not to say your projection might not happen (it is really too early to tell one way or another), but it would feel like a huge windfall.
The issue (as it were) with this year’s draft class is that there aren’t enough mediocre QB talents that are generating buzz to significantly affect the other positions. What this means is that the “named” guys will almost all be gone in the top 20. I’m looking at a couple of mocks from different sources and almost all of the guys mentioned here are long gone by pick #23 (most have Solomon Thomas going in the top 10 and OJ Howard going in the top 20). I’m hoping a guy like Mahomes, Watson and Trubisky light it up during the combines so that teams start overreaching.
I’m pretty sure Mahomes will rise. His arm is really something.
He’s the one I’m hoping creates the buzz. If 3 QBs are drafted in the top 20, then I think the Giants may have a realistic shot at someone like OJ Howard. Guys like Peppers, Thomas, Ramcyzk, maybe even Garret Bolles are all likely to go before the Giants’ pick.
I’m pretty sure stuff like this got Jamarcus Russell picked #1 overall:
http://www.foxsports.com/college-football/story/texas-tech-patrick-mahomes-pass-from-knees-video-twitter-060316
Mine is a very optimistic draft, perhaps too much so. But every year there are probably 150 kids rated as round 1-4 prospects, which is obviously too many and some drop. Davis will probably go right before us. Leggett is interesting he could go a round higher or last. He has had work ethic questions in the past. Doesn’t matter, as Bucky Hodges, Gerald Everett, Jake Butt (injury and all), or Evan Engram would slot down if he moves up. We’d get one of them. Davenport is considered a round 4 guy by most outlets, but has some bad tape out there and against D-2 comp to boot. Senior Bowl this week could make or break his status. He’s going to be drafted on measurables either way, but he may well be there and is a Jersey kid. I also like the big kid Jordan Morgan from Kutztown who at 6’3 320 will move from LT to guard in the pros but he’s a beast in the round 4-5 range. Etta-Tawo is slotted in round 5 by most sites, which is about right since his production in four years at Maryland was not overly impressive, and he blew up in his graduate year at Syracuse. I think we miss him by a round, but I can hope. Jalen Robinette of Air Force would be a nice consolation prize in round 6.
Like I said, hope you are right. These things change a bunch in the months leading up to the draft. We might all look back and think this list looks like we reached!
My hope is that we leave free agency without a glaring need (meaning we sign 1 OL, 1 DE, 1 DT,and 1 WR). If so, this draft breaks wide open.
Watching the games yesterday, it is becoming really obvious that zone defenses can easily be exploited by any quality NFL QB not named the NY Giants. Watching the Steelers, Pats, Falcons, and Packers put up huge offensive numbers against the 4 finalists, the Giants deficiencies on offense are becoming glaringly clear. Each of these teams have athletic TEs that can get off the LOS on a consistent basis, a tall receiver that can catch over the middle (Sanu, Nelson, etc.), and RBs that can catch the football. I think Perkins can be an answer to the latter but the other two are huge needs for this offense.
Those teams also have players put in better positions to succeed and had by way way better play calling. Line play was better opening holes for better quality RB’s, QB’s were all better than Eli.
Our offense was puzzy footing around in 3 set where we should have attacked with more 4 and 5 sets against stronger front 7′s and weaker secondaries.
That’s not correct. Packers had unrelenting pressure on them all day, as did the Steelers. What they did in response to the pressure was to throw short passes that landed between the corners and safeties. The Giants haven’t been able do this on any consistent basis.
This. We attempted our first designed pass to a running back after 58 minutes had elapsed in the Wild Card game. Our patterns to TEs are limited to flares and the once in a blue moon streak down the middle.
We seem obsessed with ensuring our great at the line quarterback makes sure there are as many blockers as rushers.
Others don’t give a sh|t how many rushers you have. Bring more, I’ll find more guys open to burn you.
Unless there is a day 1 starting caliber LOT sitting at 23, I’d go DE, Peppers or LB. Between Taco and Peppers if we were that lucky to choose from, it’d be hard to say. Taco obviously would be safest bet, Peppers intriguing to say the least.
I really like Coach C’s offseason plans, although a few things have to go our way to get most of them. Definetly the right draft for game breaking two way TE, rounds 3 or 4 is good for it.
What I pray for is a new OC I’d add because there is no way we run this garbage offense one more year right? Not much for a defense to worry about. I do hope Shepherd, Perkins, Adams, Flowers and Hart can step it up next year. Would be nice using Johnson as well. If not that new TE might be single most beneficial piece to this team, helping run game and passing.