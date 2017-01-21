Giants’ 2016 Season Position Review: Cornerbacks

The New York Giants enjoyed a defensive turnaround in 2016 and much of that is due to the success of the secondary. Both the safeties and cornerbacks had strong seasons and contributed greatly to the Giants' success.
The Giants secondary improved in a massive way over the span of one season and a big reason for that was the addition of cornerback Janoris Jenkins. After the Los Angeles Rams decided to franchise tag Trumaine Johnson and let Jenkins walk, the Giants pounced.
Jenkins agreed to a five-year, $62.5 million with the Giants and was one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL. Not only did he play well, he was on the field for almost all of the defensive snaps, combining efficiency with consistency.
Rookie Eli Apple was the Giants' first-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft and while it was met with skepticism, the Ohio State product held his own and showed that he can be a strong contributor once he begins to grow.
He recorded only one interception but the rookie came up with some big plays down the stretch of the season while playing exclusively on the outside opposite of Jenkins. The Giants look to have a solid tandem at the top of the cornerback's depth chart.
Veteran Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie moved from the outside to the slot position with grace in 2016 and was actually graded out as one of Pro Football Focus' top-10 cornerbacks in 2016.
He led the team in interceptions and proved he still can play the game at a high level. The Giants have interesting decision to make with Rodgers-Cromartie in terms of his contract.
The 30-year-old is set to make $8.5 million in 2017 and with the Giants needing to pay up at other positions, they will likely ask Rodgers-Cromartie to take a pay cut. Unfortunately, if they can't come to an agreement, the Giants may cut him. While that is unlikely, it is still a possibility.
Nickel cornerback Trevin Wade proved to be a solid fourth cornerback but when he had to move up and cover a No. 3 wide receiver, he struggled. His contract is up at the end of the season and there is a possibility the Giants don't bring him back.
Fellow slot cornerback Coty Sensabaugh was signed to a one-year deal mid-season and proved that he can handle another shot in New York. The Giants will likely have to decide between Sensabaugh and Wade.
Veteran Leon Hall was brought in during the preseason and showed much versatility. He played both cornerback and safety for the Giants and it will be interesting to see if the Giants bring the 32-year-old back after his one-year stint with Big Blue.
The Giants also have signed cornerbacks Donte Deayon and Michael Hunter to futures contracts, giving them an opportunity to prove their worth in hopes of making the active roster once the time comes.
