Giants’ 2016 Season Position Review: Cornerbacks

The New York Giants enjoyed a defensive turnaround in 2016 and much of that is due to the success of the secondary. Both the safeties and cornerbacks had strong seasons and contributed greatly to the Giants' success.
The Giants secondary improved in a massive way over the span of one season and a big reason for that was the addition of cornerback Janoris Jenkins. After the Los Angeles Rams decided to franchise tag Trumaine Johnson and let Jenkins walk, the Giants pounced.
Jenkins agreed to a five-year, $62.5 million with the Giants and was one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL. Not only did he play well, he was on the field for almost all of the defensive snaps, combining efficiency with consistency.
Rookie Eli Apple was the Giants' first-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft and while it was met with skepticism, the Ohio State product held his own and showed that he can be a strong contributor once he begins to grow.
He recorded only one interception but the rookie came up with some big plays down the stretch of the season while playing exclusively on the outside opposite of Jenkins. The Giants look to have a solid tandem at the top of the cornerback's depth chart.
Giants' 2016 Season Position Review: Linebackers
Veteran Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie moved from the outside to the slot position with grace in 2016 and was actually graded out as one of Pro Football Focus' top-10 cornerbacks in 2016.
He led the team in interceptions and proved he still can play the game at a high level. The Giants have interesting decision to make with Rodgers-Cromartie in terms of his contract.
The 30-year-old is set to make $8.5 million in 2017 and with the Giants needing to pay up at other positions, they will likely ask Rodgers-Cromartie to take a pay cut. Unfortunately, if they can't come to an agreement, the Giants may cut him. While that is unlikely, it is still a possibility.
Nickel cornerback Trevin Wade proved to be a solid fourth cornerback but when he had to move up and cover a No. 3 wide receiver, he struggled. His contract is up at the end of the season and there is a possibility the Giants don't bring him back.
Giants' 2016 Position Review: Defensive line
Fellow slot cornerback Coty Sensabaugh was signed to a one-year deal mid-season and proved that he can handle another shot in New York. The Giants will likely have to decide between Sensabaugh and Wade.
Veteran Leon Hall was brought in during the preseason and showed much versatility. He played both cornerback and safety for the Giants and it will be interesting to see if the Giants bring the 32-year-old back after his one-year stint with Big Blue.
The Giants also have signed cornerbacks Donte Deayon and Michael Hunter to futures contracts, giving them an opportunity to prove their worth in hopes of making the active roster once the time comes.
Also…
Follow Giants 101 on Twitter and Facebook
Susan G. Komen Greater NYC has one mission: No one should die from breast cancer. Since 1990, Komen Greater NYC has awarded nearly $55 million in grants to a wide variety of community partners and invested in cutting-edge breast cancer research programs to find the cures. In the last five years alone, Komen Greater NYC has helped 657,000 women, men and families in New York City, on Long Island, and in Westchester and Rockland Counties. This year, Komen Greater NYC is awarding more than $1.3 million to 22 local breast health programs as well as over $650,000 for national breast cancer research to find the cures. Register today for the Race for the Cure at race.komennyc.org -- together we will create more survivors.Tags: Coty Sensabaugh, Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, Eli Apple, Football, Janoris Jenkins, Leon Hall, New York, New York Giants, NFL, Trevin Wade
Whats ironic on the Grand Apple debate ( that I stayed out of since day one; with the idea the board just broke badly)…is he did a good job for the year as a rookie at an extremely difficult position. He was supposed to be weak in coverage and strong in run game and he showed just as much talent in both categories. Apple along with Sheppard showed lots of rare NFL talent and a ton of potential to evolve into excellent players long term. Meanwhile Flowers gets all kinds of cover by some despite showing very little for two straight seasons. Granted year one he was thrown to the wolves but there were lots of issues in both protection and run game. Year 2 saw regression and yet there are plenty still pushing for one more year at LT? I don’t follow the lack of consistency outside the need for the team to have an answer at LT.
But that is PRECISELY the issue. There are not a lot of good options at LT so many of us hope against hope that a young, lazy, kid will get serious now that his job is really in jeopardy. Of course that is somewhat unlikely so no one is suggesting we not look for an alternative, but the hope is that Flowers fulfills the potential he had coming out of Miami.
Well, as the bus driver of the Ereck Flowers LOT now and forever fan club, I think Big E showed a lot of toughness in his rookie year playing through his injuries. I also think those same injuries kept him from being able to prepare adequately for the upcoming season. The book on Flowers is he’s a raw talent that needed to develop his technique to be a serviceable/good LT. My friend is a huge Canes Fan and it baffles even him that Flowers has struggled so much. All that aside, I think Flowers will have a bounce back season and prove that he’s worth the pick. The fact he was a #1 draft pick playing one of the toughest spots in football means you allow him one more season to get his act together. While readily I understand the Eli’s window is closing argument, Ereck Flowers is nowhere near the turnstile that Newhouse was a RT. Moreover, I don’t agree with selling your soul as an organization just to acquire a LT like Thomas or Staley. Sticking with the kid shows you have confidence in him and for a young player like Flowers that’s critical. No NFL LT as far as I can remember has dominated the spot since Day 1. Unless you want to be the Cleveland Browns you have to be patience with your guys. Again, I say he’s not the guy holding the offense back. Adding a quality TE and FB while promoting Perkins as the No. #1 RB will pay off next season.
Flowers has more talent than Andre Williams and Rueben Randle combined but is going down the same road they went down. Just because we spent a high resource on the guy makes us continue to try a failed experiment longer than necessary. The sooner he gets out of LT, the better chance he will get have his NFL career to last longer than his rookie contract. I’m not quite ready to totally give up on him as a player, but I am beyond over seeing him as Eli’s blindside protector. The demotion of a position change might actually spark a fire in his @ss.
Folks aren’t down on Flowers because he’s struggling. People are upset because he doesn’t appear to be putting in the work. He gives the impression that he doesn’t care … that he’s lazy. It may be completely wrong … but that’s how he’s perceived. And that’s what’s so infuriating.
By the way, regarding the topic of this thread, I think we do need to add another cornerback this off-season, even if it is from among the UDFAs. While Wade moved his game along from horrid to just mediocre, I think we need a fourth corner who is better and I wouldn’t mind a fifth who could push him off the roster. Wade should improve this season with the experience he has had, but I’d like to have even better depth at this critical position.
And don’t give me Donte Deayon. I really like the cut of his jib, but he’s just too small. He has matchup issues that just cannot be overcome except when covering small receivers. He might be able to become a “specialist” who covers smaller slot receivers with his own quickness, but good offenses would find ways to isolate him on their receivers who are over 6′ and just eat him alive.
I liked what Sensabough showed. Leon Hall at this point should stay as a fill in FS, maybe 5th CB.
Either way this draft is chock full of CB’s.
Ehh. Sensabaugh didn’t impress me very much. I certainly think we can do better.
Sensabaugh looked like a better athlete than Wade. He was picked up later so I presume he would show more with extended time. Wade it seemed was really picked on, bullied.
A scout I know says that he thinks it’s quite possible that every tight end (except OJ Howard), Peppers, Bolles, Solomon Thomas, Corey Davis, and McCaffery will be available at #23. I hope he’s right because I don’t think we could go wrong in that scenario, but who would you pick?
I think if we couldn’t get OJ I’d be tempted to wait until the 2nd and get the edge rusher in the first.
If Jake Butt drops to the 4th I’d consider him there too. Projected as a 1st/2nd talent … until he stupidly blew his knee out in a meaningless bowl game thereby sacrificing potentially millions of dollars and his own long term financial security. So there’s an intelligence question mark. But at a minimum he’d be better than our current 3 Stooges … even if he ended up just depth.
And to answer your question … Peppers.
Peppers RD1 if he’s BPA.
In the absence of top notch DE/DT/LB/OT you take the tight end who gets off the bus as a excellent run/pass blocker. And athletic ability enough to BECOME a weapon as a receiver.
You would love Bavaro. But you would take Zeek Mowat and be really happy.
As for Appleseed and Flowers. They are drawing ire for the spot they were selected relative to the overall draft. If they were second or third round picks the noise level would be attenuated.
I think the objections to Apple have largely disappeared. Even the biggest critics of the pick can now see this kid is going to be very good. Having the trio of corners we have is a great defensive weapon, and once we add one more edge rusher they will allow Spags to get VERY creative.
Yeah, I actually found it hard to believe that Peppers would be available at #23 but this guy insists that scouts he has spoken to think most teams are not sure where he would play and don’t particularly like his hands. But that implies they’re looking at him as a classic safety. I’m looking at him as a WILL/safety hybrid (Coach C and I were talking about that yesterday). Given the depth of this draft at tight end and running back my inclination would be to reduce my choices to Peppers, Bolles, and Thomas. Many will be surprised that I included Thomas, but I can see him having a Strahan-like career because he has both of the latter’s athleticism and intelligence.
Now, if I had to venture a guess right now as to who we’ll draft, I would take a shot on Cunningham, the OLB, because I think Reese really DID want Floyd in 2016 and will now try to reproduce that pick as best he can, or Bolles, who may be the most athletic of the available offensive tackles. The funny thing is I think both are riskier picks than almost any of the others he could make because it’s quite possible neither is good enough to justify a pick at #23, whereas all of the others mentioned would be.
If Peppers from Michigan is available at 23 all other bets are off.
He’s the Swiss Army knife of second level defenders.
I’d take him number one in a heartbeat.
I would too, largely because with he and Collins as “big, hard-hitting” safeties and one of them actually playing up near the line as a hybrid linebacker who could either attack the quarterback or drift back into coverage, quarterbacks would always have to be guessing what defense we were running on any particular play. Both he and Collins can come up and play the run as well or better than almost every weakside linebacker in the league, so we’d lose very little, if anything, in run defense.
I said this yesterday: If we start JPP, Hankins, Snacks, Vernon, Kennard, Goodson , Peppers, Jenkins, DRC/Apple (resting DRC enough so he can make it through the playoffs so probably sharing snaps with Apple pretty equally), Collins and Thompson, how many offense will be able to do much against that? We could win most of our games by scoring 20 points, and we will have an offense that can do at least that in 2017 because a lot of attention will be paid to fixing the problems on that side of the ball.
With that one draft pick we could forget about the defense except to build a bit more depth, and make this very much an offense-first draft.
I doubt anyone but Belichick has the requisite intelligence to use Peppers to advantage.
I’m sure Parcells and GeorgeYoung would be salivating to get him.
Not sure the Suit is that talent savvy.
Come on. Spags would have him playing a role that would shake up everything. The kid is a genuine football player. He can attack the quarterback, spy on mobile QBs, hold up against the run by getting into the backfield early, cover tight ends, and even drop deep into coverage. He would be a better version of what Jim Johnson had Dawkins doing with the Eagles. Landon Collins can also be that if Spags feels his free safety can hold up at the back of the defense. A lot will depend upon whether the team concludes Thompson can do that. If they are smart they’ll get some competition for him just in case, but the kid looked great before he was hurt. And by now we know Boise State is for real and if you were a star there you’re as good as most coming out of college.
I should add that I really don’t think Peppers will be available at pick #23. The scout thinks otherwise and he has some evidence to back it up, but I have to believe some GM is going to say the kid is just too good to pass up.