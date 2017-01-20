Giants’ 2016 Season Position Review: Linebackers

The New York Giants saw a historical turnaround in their defensive unit in 2016 and while they didn't sign or draft any significant linebackers in the offseason, the second level of the defense had a solid year, especially in comparison to recent seasons.
While the Giants linebackers did see their fair share of struggles, especially when it came to covering opposing tight ends, the group did more to help the defense than they did to hurt it.
Jonathan Casillas was named the defensive captain and had a big impact with the group both on the field and off of it. He was slated as the weak side linebacker and appeared in every game this season.
The veteran linebacker accumulated 59 tackles, 1.5 sacks, seven passes defended and one forced fumble in his second season with the Giants. Casillas is signed through the 2017 season.
27-year-old Keenan Robinson was a low-risk, high reward signing before the season started and he proved to be just that. He took over the middle linebacker position from Kelvin Sheppard and proved he deserves to be brought back for at least next season.
Talent was never the question with Robinson, it was his ability to stay on the field. Robinson did just that, playing in every game for the Giants in 2016 and doing so at a high level. He has expressed a desire to return and the Giants will likely offer him a contract.
Strong side linebacker Devon Kennard was another player who had been dubbed "injury-prone" and for good reason. The 25-year-old hadn't played more than 12 games in a season before appearing in every one in 2016.
He only recorded one sack and one forced fumble but he took steps in his progression toward making an impact on defense. He has shown promise through his first three seasons but now must begin to make good on it.
Sheppard was another low-risk signing by the Giants before the season started and is set to become a free agent once the offseason begins. The Giants will likely let the veteran walk with B.J. Goodson looking to take on a bigger role.
Goodson was the Giants' fourth-round draft pick in 2016 and was a huge special teams player. He didn't many snaps on the defensive side of the ball but there is a possibility he sees a huge increase in playing time next season.
Like Goodson, Mark Herzlich was a leader on special teams and that's where he saw almost all of his snaps. The veteran appeared in 14 games and is set to become a free agent at the end of the season.
The Giants will likely add depth to the linebacker corps, likely in the draft. With a fairly young group, the Giants will look for a linebacker that has the ability to both rush the passer and cover a tight end with proficiency.
