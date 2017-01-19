Why Adrian Peterson Wouldn’t Benefit the Giants

On Thursday, Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson told ESPN's First Take that the New York Giants would be a team he'd consider playing for should the Vikings cut him in the offseason. While Peterson's name value certainly sounds appealing, the move would not only go against what the Giants are trying to do, it would likely hinder their actual production.
It should be known that this story was pushed by First Take. Peterson repeatedly said, "I see myself in purple," or some sort of variation of that. After the First Take hosts kept pestering him about what teams he might play for if he was cut, the Giants were one of the teams he named.
After naming the Giants and a few other teams, Peterson said, "I'm just throwing out random names there." But for argument's sake, there are a multitude of reasons it would be unwise for the Giants to sign the 31-year-old (32 on March 21) running back.
First off, his age is a concern. Fans and analysts like to use words like "cyborg," "robot," and "non-human" when they describe Peterson due to the fact that he has proved to hurdle every obstacle that has come his way.
However, the fact is, Peterson is exactly the opposite. He is human. He is a human playing a game that physically deteriorates the body at an astonishing rate. He also is coming off of a season in which appeared in only three games due to a torn meniscus.
For the Giants to add a 32-year-old running back wouldn't make sense, especially financially, which brings up the next point.
Peterson is technically still under contract with the Vikings for the 2017 season. He is in line to earn a base salary of $11.75 million with a roster bonus of $6 million, which is why some have entertained the possibility of the Vikings cutting him.
The Giants likely wouldn't have to pay $18 million to sign the future Hall of Fame running back but they wouldn't get him cheap. With other needs to address in free agency, such as re-signing Jason Pierre-Paul and bolstering the offensive line, it wouldn't be wise to offer Peterson a contract.
In addition to that, the Giants offensive line didn't provide the most holes for running backs and even Peterson needs a few holes to run through. If and when the Giants add to the offensive line, it still may be a moot point because Peterson, historically, isn't as good of a runner out of the shotgun, which is the formation of choice for the Giants offense.
Lastly, it would be a public relations disaster for the Giants. If the domestic violence case surrounding Josh Brown brought the organization a lot of heat, adding Peterson to the mix would be much worse.
This is not to throw shade on the wonderful and miraculous Hall of Fame career that Peterson put has together. Yet, adding him to the team may not only hurt their production, but it would prevent them from signing players to positions with a much greater need of improvement.
While it would be swell to see the future Hall-of-Famer don the Giants uniform, it is likely best for Big Blue to move on from signing Peterson (should the Vikings even cut him) and let Paul Perkins take over the backfield in 2017.
I’m convinced that most people, even the informed and intelligent ones around here, cannot usually focus on the forest for the trees. We all talk about the left tackle, the running backs, the play calls, etc., etc. We focus on the linebackers and what we’re going to do about Hankins, etc. We stress about a third receiver and a tight end.
But that’s not the right way to do this. I’ve said this before, but what the Giants need to do this off-season is pretty clear: improve the running game, improve the pass rush, improve their Red Zone scoring; and improve their kick return game. Each of those improvements have an effect on other parts of the team, and each can be accomplished by alternative approaches.
For example, I would argue that the key to improving the kick return game is not necessarily personnel. It is getting a new coach who can both scheme and motivate people to BLOCK as if their lives depended upon it so the Giants’ returners will not have coverage withing 2-3 yards of them every time they catch a punt, with a second wave of defenders just a second behind and covering all lanes well. We tend to point to the returner himself, but to my eyes we have had a real problem blocking on returns since Tom Quinn has been here, regardless of who the personnel were that he worked with from year-to-year. The best returners in the world cannot do much against the kind of field coverage our returners are seeing. Too few cover players are being delayed getting downfield so there are some gaps in coverage if the returner can beat the first gunner to arrive. We don’t need new players. We need a new coach. And that costs nothing against the cap.
How about Red Zone scoring? It has been a real issue of late and the problem appears to be some combination of not having had a reliable run game while not having a big enough receiver who could consistently get open and/or catch a contested ball in close quarters. This can be solved by getting a big O-lineman behind whom to run (could Ereck Flowers be that guy in 2017?), getting a really good tight end with excellent hands and real athleticism so he can make contested catches; getting a tall wide receiver who can create a mismatch with a corner on a fade route; or mixing in more play calls that have running backs getting targeted for passes when they are matched up against a linebacker and need only make him miss to get into the end zone. Point is, you don’t need ALL of those things, just one or two.
As for getting more pressure on the quarterback, that only takes either another edge rusher (assuming JPP is re-signed, otherwise we need two of them), or finding that Thompson is healthy and as good as he was looking pre-injury so Spags could trust his secondary if he sent Landon Collins to get the QB more often. Collins is a natural quarterback hunter and as forceful as a linebacker (running backs will not be successful in taking him on singly so if he comes he will pull enough attention that one of the defensive ends should get a sack or a hit). I’d love to get that edge rusher, but the problem could be solved with personnel already on the roster, scheme, and timely play calls.
And then there’s that running game, critical because with it Eli Manning becomes a championship quarterback even if his two primary targets remain only OBJ, Shepard and a third receiver who will almost always be his third look. We all want to improve the offensive line, and I think that will occur. But behind THIS offensive line Paul Perkins averaged nearly five yards per carry over the last three games of the season. If the Giants can land a second running back who can make something happen so Perkins doesn’t have to carry a consistent 20-carries-per-game load, OR if Shane Vereen comes back and actually produces something on the order of his 4.8 YPC he had when he wasn’t injured in 2016, then perhaps they HAVE a running game if they are wise enough to start the season with Perkins as the lead back versus the too-beaten-up-in-2015 Rashard Jennings. Obviously, they could also improve the running game with the addition of two offensive linemen, and may well both sign one in FA and draft one. But it may turn out that they will be okay in regard to the running game by just focusing on one or the other of the two issues herein. It might even only take a different sequencing of play calls to get where they need to go because with this line and Perkins and Vereen they ran well when they didn’t make run calls almost every time it was expected. Could a change in the OC, or McAdoo having learned from experience, change that play calling? I would hope so.
The long and the short of it is that I’m contending the Giants are pretty close to a championship-caliber team and have a number of routes to get there this off-season. It seems we focus on a good number of pet “additions”: we wish to see, but if you look at all of this holistically you can see that we needn’t fill every position with a near-Pro-Bowl caliber player. Looked at this way, they have a great opportunity to take the next step up in 2017 if they do things right.
I think your post draft 2016 predictions for this team in 2017 have a great chance of coming true if Reese does to the offense this offseason that he did to the defense last offseason. The thing with the posters is that it is much more exciting to talk about new players being added than it is to talk about old ones. FA/Draft is probably the most exciting time for fans because it truly is a pure unknown of what exactly is going to happen. The buildup/excitement is always the best part and when the season starts reality hits and the frustration of things not being perfect kicks in.