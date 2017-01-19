Why Adrian Peterson Wouldn’t Benefit the Giants

On Thursday, Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson told ESPN's First Take that the New York Giants would be a team he'd consider playing for should the Vikings cut him in the offseason. While Peterson's name value certainly sounds appealing, the move would not only go against what the Giants are trying to do, it would likely hinder their actual production.
It should be known that this story was pushed by First Take. Peterson repeatedly said, "I see myself in purple," or some sort of variation of that. After the First Take hosts kept pestering him about what teams he might play for if he was cut, the Giants were one of the teams he named.
After naming the Giants and a few other teams, Peterson said, "I'm just throwing out random names there." But for argument's sake, there are a multitude of reasons it would be unwise for the Giants to sign the 31-year-old (32 on March 21) running back.
First off, his age is a concern. Fans and analysts like to use words like "cyborg," "robot," and "non-human" when they describe Peterson due to the fact that he has proved to hurdle every obstacle that has come his way.
However, the fact is, Peterson is exactly the opposite. He is human. He is a human playing a game that physically deteriorates the body at an astonishing rate. He also is coming off of a season in which appeared in only three games due to a torn meniscus.
For the Giants to add a 32-year-old running back wouldn't make sense, especially financially, which brings up the next point.
Peterson is technically still under contract with the Vikings for the 2017 season. He is in line to earn a base salary of $11.75 million with a roster bonus of $6 million, which is why some have entertained the possibility of the Vikings cutting him.
The Giants likely wouldn't have to pay $18 million to sign the future Hall of Fame running back but they wouldn't get him cheap. With other needs to address in free agency, such as re-signing Jason Pierre-Paul and bolstering the offensive line, it wouldn't be wise to offer Peterson a contract.
In addition to that, the Giants offensive line didn't provide the most holes for running backs and even Peterson needs a few holes to run through. If and when the Giants add to the offensive line, it still may be a moot point because Peterson, historically, isn't as good of a runner out of the shotgun, which is the formation of choice for the Giants offense.
Lastly, it would be a public relations disaster for the Giants. If the domestic violence case surrounding Josh Brown brought the organization a lot of heat, adding Peterson to the mix would be much worse.
This is not to throw shade on the wonderful and miraculous Hall of Fame career that Peterson put has together. Yet, adding him to the team may not only hurt their production, but it would prevent them from signing players to positions with a much greater need of improvement.
While it would be swell to see the future Hall-of-Famer don the Giants uniform, it is likely best for Big Blue to move on from signing Peterson (should the Vikings even cut him) and let Paul Perkins take over the backfield in 2017.
Also…
Follow Giants 101 on Twitter and Facebook
Susan G. Komen Greater NYC has one mission: No one should die from breast cancer. Since 1990, Komen Greater NYC has awarded nearly $55 million in grants to a wide variety of community partners and invested in cutting-edge breast cancer research programs to find the cures. In the last five years alone, Komen Greater NYC has helped 657,000 women, men and families in New York City, on Long Island, and in Westchester and Rockland Counties. This year, Komen Greater NYC is awarding more than $1.3 million to 22 local breast health programs as well as over $650,000 for national breast cancer research to find the cures. Register today for the Race for the Cure at race.komennyc.org -- together we will create more survivors.Tags: Adrian Peterson, Football, Minnesota Vikings, New York, New York Giants, NFL, Paul Perkins
http://www.bigblueview.com/2017/1/20/14303674/ny-giants-ereck-flowers-why-hasnt-left-tackle-reached-potential-jerry-reese
Read this article. Its quite alarming on Flowers and this is why I say let this kid go. Look at the predraft stuff on him. Look what our scouts said. Its all about potential and how young he was and his physical attributes. Nothing about skill or technique. Fans and the Giants need to realize this kid is a big ole bust.
And if it has to do with his work ethic or lack there of, and thats why he isnt getting better – well thats even more of a reason to move on. We drafted for need and we got burned. It happens.
You exhaust every possibility with a physically gifted player before moving on. By all means bring in Whitworth. In all for that. Let Flowers compete for the starting job at RT or RG. Perhaps that helps him hunker down on his technique. Maybe bringing in a legit LT inspires him to go to Bentleys camp.
This article praised Flaherty but Richburg basically said he got no coaching from Flaherty and that’s why he went to Bentley. MacAdoo stressed coaching up the young guys and Flowers jumped from 80th to 59th rated tackle. Perhaps there is reason for hope.
Why has Pugh become a league wide respected LG?
Why has Richburg become a very good center?
Flowers hasnt progressed like those guys. Sorry, its him. RT doesnt change anything. His kick isnt going to get better. He isnt going to stop blocking with his head. He is bad. Why cant we just admit we messed up?
Patience clearly isn’t your thing. There is no reason to walk away from him after only 2 seasons.
The genius of TC and Flaherty was to take the consensus top center of his draft in Richburg and play him at guard so some scrub with a few starts under his belt could play center. Because veteran. Richburg was overmatched at guard. He said coming into this season that the reason he went to Bentley was to get TE coaching he didn’t get from Flaherty.
Pugh, had a decent rookie season at RT but really struggled in year 2. LG is looking like its his best spot. One where he may start making pro bowls assuming he stays healthy. There were plenty of people calling him a bust and looking to move on after his 2nd year.
It would be awful asset management to get rid of the kid after 2 seasons when you invested a premium pick on him. You exhaust every avenue before moving on.
*the* not TE
Patience? Dude Eli is 36….His back side or front side if flowers moved to Rt, cannot be continuously punished if we want to get one more ring with Eli.
My point is, if we were a team like the browns or something, sure lets wait for him to maybe turn it around. But we arent in that situation. We are in win now mode.
I said I’d bring in a legit LT. Whitworth is my ideal because he only costs us cap space. What’s wrong with Flowers as depth? Let him compete for a spot on the right side. If he he’s beat out he’s depth. Why get rid of so much potential because of where Eli is in his career? There is a spot in this roster for Flowers, whether that’s as a starter or depth remains to be seen. Maybe you trade him straight up for Thomas or Staley. At least then you’d be getting some value back rather than dropping an asset for nothing.
Flowers is not getting cut. He is playing on his rookie contract. I don’t think the guy is useless, just not a left tackle right now. I agree playing him at right tackle won’t solve anything, he will still be going against quality pass rushers. Use the guy’s strengths, put him at guard where he can maul the guy in front of him, and maybe we can get the run game going.
Issue is, he is too tall to play guard. His pad level is always high. He will get run over at G.
And his rookie contract is not small. He was an early first round pick. His average is 3.60 mill a year. Sure keep him as depth. But that means if someone gets hurt, he plays and then what? Are we happy he is depth then? Injuries on the oline arent uncommon either.
Not every player develops along the same trajectory. Unless he’s getting suspended because of off the field issues you simply do not cut bait with a top 10 pick after 2 seasons. You speak in absolutes, as if it’s a definitive truth that he can’t improve. I’m not saying the light will come on and he’ll be an all pro next season but perhaps a position switch helps things along. Until you exhaust every avenue with a top ten pick you keep him.
jdimauro36 says:
January 20, 2017 at 9:43 AM
“His kick isnt going to get better. He isnt going to stop blocking with his head. He is bad. Why cant we just admit we messed up?”
Because were talking about Jerry Reese. Admission of mistakes just like the ability to judge offensive line, tight end and linebacker talent is not a strong suit.