Why Adrian Peterson Wouldn’t Benefit the Giants

On Thursday, Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson told ESPN's First Take that the New York Giants would be a team he'd consider playing for should the Vikings cut him in the offseason. While Peterson's name value certainly sounds appealing, the move would not only go against what the Giants are trying to do, it would likely hinder their actual production.
It should be known that this story was pushed by First Take. Peterson repeatedly said, "I see myself in purple," or some sort of variation of that. After the First Take hosts kept pestering him about what teams he might play for if he was cut, the Giants were one of the teams he named.
After naming the Giants and a few other teams, Peterson said, "I'm just throwing out random names there." But for argument's sake, there are a multitude of reasons it would be unwise for the Giants to sign the 31-year-old (32 on March 21) running back.
First off, his age is a concern. Fans and analysts like to use words like "cyborg," "robot," and "non-human" when they describe Peterson due to the fact that he has proved to hurdle every obstacle that has come his way.
However, the fact is, Peterson is exactly the opposite. He is human. He is a human playing a game that physically deteriorates the body at an astonishing rate. He also is coming off of a season in which appeared in only three games due to a torn meniscus.
For the Giants to add a 32-year-old running back wouldn't make sense, especially financially, which brings up the next point.
Peterson is technically still under contract with the Vikings for the 2017 season. He is in line to earn a base salary of $11.75 million with a roster bonus of $6 million, which is why some have entertained the possibility of the Vikings cutting him.
The Giants likely wouldn't have to pay $18 million to sign the future Hall of Fame running back but they wouldn't get him cheap. With other needs to address in free agency, such as re-signing Jason Pierre-Paul and bolstering the offensive line, it wouldn't be wise to offer Peterson a contract.
In addition to that, the Giants offensive line didn't provide the most holes for running backs and even Peterson needs a few holes to run through. If and when the Giants add to the offensive line, it still may be a moot point because Peterson, historically, isn't as good of a runner out of the shotgun, which is the formation of choice for the Giants offense.
Lastly, it would be a public relations disaster for the Giants. If the domestic violence case surrounding Josh Brown brought the organization a lot of heat, adding Peterson to the mix would be much worse.
This is not to throw shade on the wonderful and miraculous Hall of Fame career that Peterson put has together. Yet, adding him to the team may not only hurt their production, but it would prevent them from signing players to positions with a much greater need of improvement.
While it would be swell to see the future Hall-of-Famer don the Giants uniform, it is likely best for Big Blue to move on from signing Peterson (should the Vikings even cut him) and let Paul Perkins take over the backfield in 2017.
Tags: Adrian Peterson, Football, Minnesota Vikings, New York, New York Giants, NFL, Paul Perkins
Did I miss something? There cannot be anyone here who thinks this is a good idea, right?
We need another running back, but it sure isn’t AP and s big contract.
You didn’t miss anything. It’s just first fake trying to get clicks during the first week of my 3 least favorite media weeks of the year.
I can count on my hand the number of times I saw Eli under center this year.. So yea schematically it doesn’t make sense, but isn’t the scheme pretty sh*tty? Yes, he is human, but not a normal human! If the money is right why the heck wouldn’t you want the future hall of famer!?! “Eli making calls under center, he fakes to AP, Odell wide open down the numbers……. (He drops it)” I can see/hear it now.
Flowers to RG / All in on defense this offseason / get under center run ball + play great defense = 5th Lombardi!
I don’t think it’s that crazy! (Obviously the amount of $$$ sways this either way but in my fantasy world we get him cheap cause he knows Eli is a killer and our defense is superb.. May be his best shot at a Super Bowl)