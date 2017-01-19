PFWA Awards: Giants’ Landon Collins, Damon Harrison, Sterling Shepard Bring Home Hardware

New York Giants defensive tackle Damon Harrison and safety Landon Collins were recognized for their stellar seasons as they were voted to the Pro Football Writers of America's All-NFL team while rookie wide receiver Sterling Shepard was voted to the All-Rookie team.
Harrison was widely known as the best run stopping nose tackle in the game and even though he was snubbed from the Pro Bowl, he was voted to the Associated Press All-Pro team.
The 28-year-old defensive tackle was a key piece to the defense in his first season with the Giants and was one of the main reasons why they boasted one of the best run defenses in the NFL.
Harrison had a career-high in tackles (86) and sacks (2.5). Even though he had a low sack total, Harrison did more than enough in collapsing the top of the pocket, which led to the defensive ends grabbing the sacks.
Collins enjoyed a historical second season and proved to be a huge piece of the secondary. He had 125 tackles, four sacks, five interceptions and 13 passes defended. He was beaten out by Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack for the PFWA Defensive Player of the Year Award.
The 23-year-old improved his coverage and ball skills greatly from his rookie year and played more snaps than any player on the defense. His ability to make plays at the line of scrimmage helped the Giants defense greatly.
Shepard was a nice compliment in the passing game, working almost exclusively out of the slot. The rookie caught 65 passes for 683 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. He was also one of Eli Manning's go-to targets on third down.
Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., cornerback Janoris Jenkins and return man Dwayne Harris were all voted to the All-NFC team along with Harrison and Collins.
Also…
Tags: Damon Harrison, Dwayne Harris, Football, Janoris Jenkins, Landon Collins, New York, New York Giants, NFL, Odell Beckham Jr., Sterling Shepard
ChicagoGFan says:
January 19, 2017 at 1:26 PM
I know it’s a small sample size and all but before he got hurt, he was averaging 1.9 yards per carry in games against the Titans and Packers. There are a lot of red flags.
Reply
Kettles78 says:
January 19, 2017 at 1:29 PM
Yea he was also returning from injury and maybe with an offseason of rehab he can he can get back to 80% of what he was in 2015-2016. Again I wouldn’t pay top dollar
Reply
jdimauro36 says:
January 19, 2017 at 1:34 PM
To be fair chicago, the vikings oline was worse than ours this year. And trust me, i know thats hard to believe haha
Reply
Still that 1.9 is really scary. That’s like Andre Williams level of bad. I’d prefer they focus on finding a full back and/or a bruiser that can score inside the red zone.
by the way, who was saying Shepard had a bad rookie year?
Adrian Peterson. The thought would be nice having an All World RB, but our scheme currently wouldn’t be the best fit for him. I would like them to switch over to more run heavy offense for Eli in his advanced age, taking pressure off him.
Another thing is he is entitled to premier salary and we couldn’t support that this year. Better off grabbing that RB in the draft.
So Snacks is now been selected as an All-Pro and to the PFWA All-NFL team but not selected to the Pro-Bowl in favor of 2 guys who had comparably worse seasons but more sacks. Shows what the Pro-Bowl is worth.