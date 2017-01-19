Giants’ 2016 Position Review: Defensive Line

The New York Giants saw their defense go from one of the worst units to one of the best in only a matter of one season. A big reason for that was the revamped defensive line that stopped the run but also rushed the passer.
The Giants were 14th in the NFL in sacks with 35 and were tied for second allowing just 3.6 yards per carry to opposing running backs. They also allowed the fifth-fewest rushing touchdowns in the NFL.
Defensive end Olivier Vernon came to the Giants from free agency after signing a five-year, $85 million contract. After a slow start, Vernon proved to be a force on one of the strongest defensive lines in the league.
Vernon only sacked the quarterback one time in the first seven games of the season while dealing with a shattered hand. Apparently getting over it at the halfway point, Vernon racked off seven sacks in five games. He was also a force in stopping the run and was among the league leaders in tackles for loss.
Giants' 2016 Position Review: Offensive Line
Fellow defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul was enjoying a strong season and was likely on his way to locking up the Comeback Player of the Year before he tore a core muscle in Week 13 and missed the rest of the season.
Pierre-Paul's big game came against the Cleveland Browns in which he recorded three sacks, five tackle and recovered a fumble for a touchdown. He also forced a fumble in that game. Like Vernon, Pierre-Paul was strong against the run and helped keep opposing running backs from finding the edge.
The 28-year-old is a free agent at the end of the season and both sides have expressed interest for him to return but he will be looking for a multi-year deal. He won't accept the franchise tag should the Giants apply it.
In the middle, Johnathan Hankins and Damon Harrison were much of the reason why the Giants owned one of the best run defenses in the NFL. Harrison may have been on another level than Hankins but the latter played his part well on the defensive line.
Giants' 2016 Position Review: Tight End
Hankins is also a free agent in the offseason and the Giants won't have as much money as they did one year ago. There may come the time where they may have to choose between Hankins and Pierre-Paul.
Reserve ends Kerry Wynn and Romeo Okwara showed promise, especially from the latter. They still don't know what they have with Owa Odighizuwa, who will be going into a contract year.
Reserve defensive tackles Jay Bromley and Robert Thomas also have some upside and may need to step into a larger role should the Giants not re-sign Hankins when the free agency period hits.
Also…
Follow Giants 101 on Twitter and Facebook
Susan G. Komen Greater NYC has one mission: No one should die from breast cancer. Since 1990, Komen Greater NYC has awarded nearly $55 million in grants to a wide variety of community partners and invested in cutting-edge breast cancer research programs to find the cures. In the last five years alone, Komen Greater NYC has helped 657,000 women, men and families in New York City, on Long Island, and in Westchester and Rockland Counties. This year, Komen Greater NYC is awarding more than $1.3 million to 22 local breast health programs as well as over $650,000 for national breast cancer research to find the cures. Register today for the Race for the Cure at race.komennyc.org -- together we will create more survivors.Tags: Damon Harrison, Football, Jason Pierre-Paul, Jay Bromley, Johnathan Hankins, Kerry Wynn, New York, New York Giants, NFL, Olivier Vernon, Owa Odighizuwa, Robert Thomas, Romeo Okwara
Maybe I’m late on this but…
Adrian Peterson : “if Vikings cut me, I want to be a Giants”
I think this is a position hard to project due to the free agency of JPP and Hankins. This is not a draft filled with highly ranked prospects on the defensive line, and while there are several well regarded DEs they are few household names at DT. Which stands in stark contrast to last year, which was the year of the DT. Obviously, whether it is JPP or another FA, we need a starting DE opposite Vernon. We also need a two way third DE that can rush and set the edge vs the run. Okwara has nice potential, but must improve core strength to defend the run. He is a situational pass rusher at present, but one with promise. If Hankins bolts, we need a starting DT. If he stays, we are strong there and Bromley has shown signs that he could be the third DT.
As for the draft, after Myles Garrett, Derek Barnett, Solomon Thomas, Taco Charlton, and Demarcus Walker are well regarded DE prospects expected to be gone by the end of round 1. A sleeper is Dietrich Wise of Arkansas who I will mention in the following post.
East-West Shrine updates are interesting. Continuing the trend that its the year of the TE, Blake Jarwin (Oklahoma St), Taylor McNamara (USC) and Michael Roberts (Toledo) are really standing out. Roberts has looked terrific and is on his way to the Senior Bowl as well. A DE of note is Dietrich Wise of Arkansas who checked in at 6’5 275 with a 35″ arm length and 85″ wingspan. Scouts are taking note. And finally a name that you should all write down: RB De’Veon Smith of Michigan. 5’11 228 battering ram who runs with power and agility, has shown great hands out of the backfield, and can block. He will be rocketing up boards.
Coach … really appreciate your work.
seconded
Hankins is a good, solid player … but I’m not paying him more that Pro Football Writers of America’s All-NFL and recognized team leader Damon Harrison.
I know we sort of fall in love with our guys. But no one ever mentions Big Hank in the same breath as Harrison or other impact DTs. He’s very good … no denying that. But this idea that no matter how much it costs we HAVE to sign him is crazy and can be a team killer. Remember … people said the same thing about Will Beatty, and we all see how that worked out.
No to Peterson. Sorry but he was god awful prior to injury and my fantasy teams have been burned by him enough times for me to not want my actual team to be burned by him ever. He’s done, doesn’t fit our scheme, expensive, old and is injury prone.
And JD, some people have criticized Shepard but nobody is insinuating that he had a bad year or is a bad player. My criticism is this, he had the majority of his TDs in the 1-10 yard red zone range so to me discredits that stat of 8 TDs. When Odell is doubled, it shouldn’t be difficult to get open and it just so happens Eli chose to throw it to him. He had 600 yards receiving which is TE level production. But the most important thing is that he did not consistently create separation from DBs and is not a player a defense gameplans for in any way.
Shepard is a slot WR. That’s all he has to be and is a good player for that job with potential to grow. But let’s not pretend he is anything more than Steve Smith was for us. Hence why we still need an actual #2 WR.
i’d be happy any day of the week if he builds the same chemistry with Eli that he had with Steve Smith pre-injury
Expensive, 32-year-old RB coming off an injury. Somehow I keep thinking he’ll end up in J’ville … not sure why?
If anything it’s people like Reese and Odell’s fault that Shepard has had any kind of criticism at all. When he was drafted, all that talk about how “pro ready” he was and how he was going to explode on the scene. When your 2nd option after Odell is a shell of his former self (Cruz) then all pressure immediately falls on to Shepard to be the guy to step up. Reality is there was no need for both Shepard and Cruz on the same team as they basically do the same things. We needed a player with a different skill set to be the other outside WR.
I think Shephard had a fine rookie campaign.
I’ve said numerous times that I was underwhelmed with Shepard season because of a lot of the things JT mentioned above. I’ve said I expected more out of a “pro ready” receiver who started every game in the slot, while most of the defense paid attention to Odell and left the middle of the field open with the two safety high look. People who disagreed with me then sarcastically commented that we should cut him or that he was a bust. God forbid we have any kind of criticism towards our players.
Exactly T&R. I don’t understand why Shepard isn’t deserving of the smallest of criticisms but it is completely ok the trash Eli Manning worse than an Eagles fan.
Look nobody said Shepard was a bust. It isn’t exactly his fault that legitimate #2 WR expectations were set on him. He shouldn’t have had to be that guy. And his 8 TDs could have went to any player. When you score a 1-10 yard TD what makes you special? The fact that Eli chose you to catch the pass? How many of Odell’s TDs could have been Dwayne Harris this year? You can argue every single one of Shepards TDs could have been Harris or Lewis or King. That’s all I’m really saying.
Why do you discredit his 8 tds because they came from within the redzone? Sorry but that’s just ridiculous to me. So many teams, the Giants included, struggle in the red zone. Having a guy who can actually capitalize on that is a good thing. This doesn’t mean that having another weapon on the outside isn’t necessary to bring our offense up another notch but you’re way too dismissive of his production.
“will not accept the franchise tag”
really? what does that even mean? does he really expect the team, or anyone for that matter who understands just an iota of how this works, that he’s willing to sit and forego, what? $16M guaranteed to play this year? Please.
We need to keep in mind that people say things off the top of their heads. For most of us it’s just taken that way. But for famous people their every utterance is parsed out and examined. This was probably some throw-away line. The Giants can tag him … and they should. Then make him a decent, multi-year offer. However I still contend that we’re kind of stupid, and will fail to use our leverage.
Any thoughts on the Championship Game? I’d like to see the Falcons move on from the NFC. From the AFC, my scenario would be for the Steelers to win but to loose Ben Roethlisberger to a season ending STD injury during the waning moments of the game.
I’d love to see Atlanta … mainly because we haven’t learned to hate them yet. Naturally once they win then we will. But until that time it’s all puppies and ice cream.
As for Ben Rapistberger … I’d like to see Bill Cosby turn g’ay and take him out for coffee.
I was pushing for Lorena Bobbitt.
I’m doing my “name” draft … players who should fall in and around our picks … but have names worthy of being Giants … clearly there are some we have to have …
1 – JuJu Smith-Schuster
2 – Samaje Perine
3 – Chidobe Awuzie
4 – Tarrell Basham
5 – Channing Stribling
6 – Pharaoh Brown
7 – Julie’n Davenport
no to JuJu. he couldn’t separate in college, doesn’t bode well for pros
We need a JuJu !!!
Dude, you left out Chunky Clements. And Hingle McCringleberry
Remember when this board had debates prior to the draft about whether or not to pick Laquan Treadwell? The same guy who fell to WR5 behind Charles Johnson, Adam Thielen and Corderelle Patterson? What a disaster that would have been for us. I don’t know how that wasn’t obvious he was going to bust. If you can’t separate from DBs and don’t have any other trait to make up a difference then you will not succeed in the NFL.
To be fair, a lot of that talk died down after the combines when he posted a 40 time that was beaten by a OLB (Leonard Floyd) and nearly equaled by a defensive end (Shaw Lawson). It was obvious he wasn’t going to get any separation.
It wasn’t even at the combines but rather during his pro day on campus.. in other words, in a controlled environment. Yeesh, what were the Vikings thinking?
There’s a number of clueless GMs in the NFL but now that the one in San Fran is gone, Minnesota might have the worst. How do you draft Treadwell with a 1st round pick and then trade your next years 1st round for Sam Bradford? Those 2 moves are enough to can someone.
Ha I saw Chicago mentioned Andre Williams on the last thread.
I remember one week seeing his name listed at the bottom in the fantasy stat area during one of the games. Just looked up his statline for the season:
1 game, 18 carries for 87, 4.8 avg – against KC
Better avg than our Jennings
So a meaningless game in week 17 when starters are resting in his only game played is an indication of how good he is? Wouldn’t have took 17 weeks to get picked up off the practice squad or wherever he was the whole year if he was worth anything.