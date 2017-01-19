Giants’ 2016 Position Review: Defensive Line

The New York Giants saw their defense go from one of the worst units to one of the best in only a matter of one season. A big reason for that was the revamped defensive line that stopped the run but also rushed the passer.
The Giants were 14th in the NFL in sacks with 35 and were tied for second allowing just 3.6 yards per carry to opposing running backs. They also allowed the fifth-fewest rushing touchdowns in the NFL.
Defensive end Olivier Vernon came to the Giants from free agency after signing a five-year, $85 million contract. After a slow start, Vernon proved to be a force on one of the strongest defensive lines in the league.
Vernon only sacked the quarterback one time in the first seven games of the season while dealing with a shattered hand. Apparently getting over it at the halfway point, Vernon racked off seven sacks in five games. He was also a force in stopping the run and was among the league leaders in tackles for loss.
Fellow defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul was enjoying a strong season and was likely on his way to locking up the Comeback Player of the Year before he tore a core muscle in Week 13 and missed the rest of the season.
Pierre-Paul's big game came against the Cleveland Browns in which he recorded three sacks, five tackle and recovered a fumble for a touchdown. He also forced a fumble in that game. Like Vernon, Pierre-Paul was strong against the run and helped keep opposing running backs from finding the edge.
The 28-year-old is a free agent at the end of the season and both sides have expressed interest for him to return but he will be looking for a multi-year deal. He won't accept the franchise tag should the Giants apply it.
In the middle, Johnathan Hankins and Damon Harrison were much of the reason why the Giants owned one of the best run defenses in the NFL. Harrison may have been on another level than Hankins but the latter played his part well on the defensive line.
Hankins is also a free agent in the offseason and the Giants won't have as much money as they did one year ago. There may come the time where they may have to choose between Hankins and Pierre-Paul.
Reserve ends Kerry Wynn and Romeo Okwara showed promise, especially from the latter. They still don't know what they have with Owa Odighizuwa, who will be going into a contract year.
Reserve defensive tackles Jay Bromley and Robert Thomas also have some upside and may need to step into a larger role should the Giants not re-sign Hankins when the free agency period hits.
Also…
