Giants Sign Kicker Aldrick Rosas to Futures Contract

The New York Giants signed former Tenessee Titans kicker Aldrick Rosas to a futures contract on Thursday. Rosas didn't play in 2016 which makes him an eligible free agent before the free agency period starts in March.
Rosas was signed to the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent from Southern Oregon, but didn't make the final 53-man roster. He also worked out for the Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings, but failed to sign a contract with a team for the 2016 season.
Rosas was an efficient kicker in college, converting 97.7 percent of his extra point attempts and connected on 25 of 32 career field goal attempts. He missed the entire 2015 season due to a torn ACL.
Current Giants kicker Robbie Gould is set to become a free agent once the offseason officially starts. Gould was signed mid-season when the Giants went through the Josh Brown scandal.
It remains to be seen whether the Giants will re-sign Gould or look elsewhere in free agency to replace their kicker but Rosas is currently the only kicker on the team under contract.
In addition to Rosas, the Giants signed defensive ends Jordan Williams and Stansly Mpaonga wide receivers Kevin Norwood and Darius Powe, cornerbacks Michael Hunter and Donte Deayon, running back Jacob Huesman, quarterback Keith Wenning, safety Ryan Murphy, offensive linemen Jon Halapio and Khaled Holmes to futures deals.
I don’t know who Rosas is but if he’s wearing a Giants uniform on opening day then I would assume he is over 33 years old, can’t reach the end zone on kickoffs, cannot attempt a 50 yard field goal and has a high likelihood of missing short from 40 yards. Those are the traits of Giants kickers.
Just looked him up. 6’2 and 194lbs. 22 years old. He’ll have a strong camp for us and we’ll trade him for a 2018 7th rounder. And Gould will be our guy.
In all seriousness, if he has a nice camp this could actually be a future reserve contract that actually has an impact. Unless of course we are the same old Giants. After McManus and Gano, I hope they finally get it.
Married to one of the McAdoo daughters… Or is that not a thing with the new regime??
Sintexo says:
January 19, 2017 at 4:23 PM
Ha I saw Chicago mentioned Andre Williams on the last thread.
I remember one week seeing his name listed at the bottom in the fantasy stat area during one of the games. Just looked up his statline for the season:
1 game, 18 carries for 87, 4.8 avg – against KC
That was the only game that he played all year. Week 17 when the Chiefs were resting players and making sure no one got hurt. Rememberer, even the supreme bum of all time (Reuben Randle) had a couple 100 yard games when no one cared.
It’s true, I wasn’t making any point one way or the other, just that I remembered seeing his name on the ticker so I looked it up and thought it was funny.
I don’t get the people not happy with Shep’s rookie year. First of all it’s his rookie year. Any rook that scores 8TD is doing something very right. Even if he has a ton to improve on which I’m sure he does just like any 1st year player, finding the end zone 8 times in the NFL as a WR is great.
Haven’t we been complaining about our lack of RZ production for years now? So how is the fact that most of those TD’s came close to the goal line an argument against him? smh
Also the fact that teams are playing 2 FS WAY deep and their LB’s close to the LOS because they are not worried about our Tight Ends one bit, hurts Shep as well as Odell. If he is covered by his man and there are a bunch of LB’s in the shallow middle of the field (where slot receivers make their living), then how is he supposed to get open in the 2.1 seconds or whatever Eli is holding onto the ball? Impossible.
Shep is legit. Look at the way he snatches the ball out of the air. Also look at the way he gets in and out of cuts. Once there is less traffic in the middle he will shine.
I don’t think most folks are unhappy with his rookie season. I think the two main issues are that (a) with OBJ getting double and tripled, and JR and co blathering on about how good he was, everyone (unrealistically) expected a repeat of what OBJ did as a rookie, and (b) there were stretches of games where he was a complete non-entity. I don’t think either one is a fair criticism because the offense, in general, had been so putrid and there really wasn’t much in the way to feature him in schemes.
I’ve seen a few people wade into the Sheppard conversation with a sort of “Gee aww shucks, why are people mad a Sheppard?” rhetorical question disguised as bewilderment routine. While I can’t speak for why others were disappointed in his production* this year I will tell you why I found it underwhelming.
* Note: DISAPPOINTING PRODUCTION. That is my negative on Sheppards 2016 season. I don’t think he’s a bust in any way and I still think he has a bright future. Nor am I MAD at him.
His 2016 production was disappointing for a few reasons.
1. Team drafted him in the 2nd round then immediately gave him the starting slot WR job. Zero competition. When a team gives a player a starting job before he ever steps on a field, a starting job over Victor Cruz, the former best slot WR in the NFL, fair or not he now has high expectations on him.
2. He had the 6th most Offensive Snaps of all WR’s. 1005. 2 TE’s had more snaps than him, and 0 Running Backs. On a team that threw the ball the 8th most in football. That is a massive amount of opportunity to finish 60th in Receiving Yards at 683. Especially on an offense that likes to run short, quick, routes and get the ball out quick. A player of his advertised skill set (great quickness, great hands, great route running) should have flourished in this system. He did not.
In conclusion, Sheppard was not bad this year. He simply didn’t live up to the expectations of the preseason. Expectations by the way that EVERYONE on here had. A few people even proclaimed that ODB, Shep, and Cruz were the best group/trio of WR’s that the franchise has ever had! So lets not re write history and act like back in August people didn’t have huge expectations for him and the offense in general.
And maybe his lack of production wasn’t totally his fault. Could have been Macs bogus system. The worst OT play in the NFL, Eli having his worst year, and Cruz being invisible. Doesn’t change the fact that the production from Sheppard was disappointing.
There’s no aww shucks about what I said. Just bewilderment. His yards and receptions were lower than people would have liked for the reasons I mentioned and what you said in your last paragraph. 8 TDs is great. The reason I said what I said is because I am predicting he will be a stud and that if the things that held him back this year, (namely that our entire offenses production is not what we wanted EVERY position) his receptions and yards will go way up.
Just my prediction that he balls once Eli has like .3 more seconds and we get a TE that can make it so those backers can’t jam up Shep’s happy zone so much.
Great post Nosh. Other than continuing to build a relationship with Eli, I don’t
Think His ceiling is much higher than where it is now. He is good in his routes, and out of his cuts. Is he going to get faster next season? Or taller? Some other rookie receivers (who Shepard outperformed this season) are guys who have great speed and can get better if they work on route running, or other aspects of their game. I don’t see what Shepard can do to get better separation from defenders down the road. Not saying he was a bust. Just not the dynamic weapon I thought we were getting after reading about how much of a steal he was in the draft, or reports out of preseason where he was unguardable.
A fair prediction. However now I’m going to go 55 on you next season when he is running away from the other team’s slot corners. Feel free to do the same if I am wrong.
Hey I hope you’re right WestCoast. I’m certainly not rooting against the guy. Would love for him to have a 1,000 yard season next year.