Giants’ 2016 Position Review: Offensive Line

The New York Giants offense took a step back in 2016 and the offensive line struggled to have a collectively strong season. They struggled to keep the pocket clean and couldn't find ways to run block with consistency.
Starting at left tackle, Ereck Flowers started out the season strong but reverted back to his rookie season when he was one of Pro Football Focus' lowest-graded tackles. He allowed numerous pressures and had trouble with penalties.
Most of the problems stem from Flowers' technique. Many times his feet wouldn't be in a strong position and he would let his hands drift. There are talks that he could be moved but that has yet to be determined.
Left guard Justin Pugh had the best season out of all of the linemen and was huge for the Giants when he was on the field. He missed five games due to an MCL sprain but was solid when in the lineup.
Center Weston Richburg also had a solid year and was graded as the Giants' best pass protector, earning a PFF grade of 89.3, which was good for 17th overall. The Giants will likely look to extend both Pugh and Richburg before their contracts are up.
A surprise on the offensive line was right guard John Jerry who had a solid season and really solidified the interior for the Giants. The 30-year-old is a free agent and it will be interesting to see what the Giants do with his situation.
At right tackle, Bobby Hart had to step in for Marshall Newhouse when the latter got injured in Week 2. Hart was the starter ever since and while PFF had him at 46 total quarterback pressures, the young tackle made improvements to his game.
The Giants have big needs on the offensive line going into the offseason. Signing a veteran left tackle might be the way they go but there is still a lot of discussion to be had about what they'll do with their 20th ranked offensive line.
