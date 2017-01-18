Giants’ 2016 Position Review: Offensive Line

The New York Giants offense took a step back in 2016 and the offensive line struggled to have a collectively strong season. They struggled to keep the pocket clean and couldn't find ways to run block with consistency.
Starting at left tackle, Ereck Flowers started out the season strong but reverted back to his rookie season when he was one of Pro Football Focus' lowest-graded tackles. He allowed numerous pressures and had trouble with penalties.
Most of the problems stem from Flowers' technique. Many times his feet wouldn't be in a strong position and he would let his hands drift. There are talks that he could be moved but that has yet to be determined.
Left guard Justin Pugh had the best season out of all of the linemen and was huge for the Giants when he was on the field. He missed five games due to an MCL sprain but was solid when in the lineup.
Center Weston Richburg also had a solid year and was graded as the Giants' best pass protector, earning a PFF grade of 89.3, which was good for 17th overall. The Giants will likely look to extend both Pugh and Richburg before their contracts are up.
A surprise on the offensive line was right guard John Jerry who had a solid season and really solidified the interior for the Giants. The 30-year-old is a free agent and it will be interesting to see what the Giants do with his situation.
At right tackle, Bobby Hart had to step in for Marshall Newhouse when the latter got injured in Week 2. Hart was the starter ever since and while PFF had him at 46 total quarterback pressures, the young tackle made improvements to his game.
The Giants have big needs on the offensive line going into the offseason. Signing a veteran left tackle might be the way they go but there is still a lot of discussion to be had about what they'll do with their 20th ranked offensive line.
RLHJr,
Please understand that I’m not calling you out or saying you’re a Reese hater. I was simply speaking to your assessment of BJ Goodson and also pointing out that you have been very vocal about Reese not addressing the LB group early in the draft. All to say, we all know(including you) that Reese could give a rat’s @$$ about drafting a LB in the first couple of rounds. It’s just not his philosophy.
My issue with this board in general, not just you, but a lot of posters don’t really understand or have a lot of respect for the guys who are fortunate enough to play in the NFL. If you make a NFL roster, you’re good at what you do. Not everybody is HOF material and some guys are just regular players, but even those regular guys are extremely good. The fact that some don’t make an impact has a lot to do with variables far beyond what we see on Sundays. To that I say, Reese and company have an extremely tough job when it comes to finding those exact players who fit into what we currently have. I can say with a 100% certainty that JR is bringing guys in here to lose. So the idea that JR only brings in scrubs is insane.
Moreover, this is exactly why I don’t go into who we should draft and where because I don’t have the time to try to evaluate players who may or may not be drafted by the Giants. To me, it’s totally pointless. Plus, I have better stuff to do with my time. However once acquired, I will add my 2 cents on whether player will be a good fit or not. And I’ll also add the draft, the combine, and any other activities in the offseason are fraudulent. There all designed to keep us going until the games start again in September.
Edit *** I can say with a 100% certainty that JR is NOT bringing guys in here to lose.
So everyone should read this because its clear we have some moving to do if we want Hank and JPP back. Cap space situation below in this article.
http://www.espn.com/blog/new-york-giants/post/_/id/50659/giants-expected-to-have-over-30-million-in-salary-cap-space-for-2017-offseason
they will have 35 million by free agency. Thats not enough.
What sticks out more than anything is Cruz having the 5th highest salary for next season. Wow
Also, I hate the fact that the players salaries are known to the public. The owners don’t have to release what they make off the team but the players salaries are public info. Seems to me, it causes more problems to the players to make this stuff public.
IMO Vereen, Harris and Casillas are extremely expendable. Harris especially which a lot of us knew the moment we signed him, is way too expensive. How do you pay an ineffective KR/WR6 over 3mill a year?
Casillas? how? he played well this year.
Yea he played well for our standards considering we expected nothing. We have other LBs who played similar with less pay. If we need 3.7 more to get a real olinemen, I’d cut him
Jennings? JT Thomas?!