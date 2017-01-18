Giants’ 2016 Position Review: Offensive Line

The New York Giants offense took a step back in 2016 and the offensive line struggled to have a collectively strong season. They struggled to keep the pocket clean and couldn't find ways to run block with consistency.
Starting at left tackle, Ereck Flowers started out the season strong but reverted back to his rookie season when he was one of Pro Football Focus' lowest-graded tackles. He allowed numerous pressures and had trouble with penalties.
Most of the problems stem from Flowers' technique. Many times his feet wouldn't be in a strong position and he would let his hands drift. There are talks that he could be moved but that has yet to be determined.
Left guard Justin Pugh had the best season out of all of the linemen and was huge for the Giants when he was on the field. He missed five games due to an MCL sprain but was solid when in the lineup.
Center Weston Richburg also had a solid year and was graded as the Giants' best pass protector, earning a PFF grade of 89.3, which was good for 17th overall. The Giants will likely look to extend both Pugh and Richburg before their contracts are up.
A surprise on the offensive line was right guard John Jerry who had a solid season and really solidified the interior for the Giants. The 30-year-old is a free agent and it will be interesting to see what the Giants do with his situation.
At right tackle, Bobby Hart had to step in for Marshall Newhouse when the latter got injured in Week 2. Hart was the starter ever since and while PFF had him at 46 total quarterback pressures, the young tackle made improvements to his game.
The Giants have big needs on the offensive line going into the offseason. Signing a veteran left tackle might be the way they go but there is still a lot of discussion to be had about what they'll do with their 20th ranked offensive line.
Isn’t this the area that truly NEEDS to be talked about the most?
This is the one I was waiting for. I’d like to put my two cents in. I think Flowers does not boast the skill set or natural bend to be a LT in this league. I do think, however, that can be of great use to us somewhere on the line. He’s massive, strong as an ox, possesses a mean streak, plays through pain, and wants very much to win. I think he’d be a terrific RG or at least a RT. Pugh takes a lot of heat here, but he’s solid at LG. He and Flowers were forced picks in my opinion, and their lofty draft status brought high expectations. But Pugh is versatile, smart, and feisty, and he seems to have found a home at LG. Richburg is a good pivot man at center. Solid and makes good line calls. Mean streak as well. I think he and Pugh would be much more effective in a zone blocking scheme rather than a power, but we have been moving our linemen more and pulling linemen quite a bit. I think Hart is a great spot starter and won’t hurt you if pressed into a full time role. Newhouse is best served as a reserve who could play up and down the line. Jones has some nice upside and would be my primary backup at C with spot work at G.
We need two guys. Unfortunately, this is a bad year for draftable OL. The position received a grade of D from a respected website. Cam Robinson, Ryan Riemszyck, and Garett Bolles are the only three OT who could play early on. And Robinson is a better RT prospect w some red flags, Riemszyck has only one year of D-1 experience and is coming off hip labrum surgery, and Bolles is also a one year D-1 guy with some past flags (although he has turned his life around big time by all accounts). We could draft a big kid like Taylor Moten of Western Michigan or Storm Norton of Toledo to develop but we need a LT now. If they keep Flowers at LT, they could go grab Ricky Wagner or Reilly Reiff to play the right side, with Wagner beinbg an intriguing guy. I like 55s idea of going after the big kid from Washington. He’s an ascending talent but I bet Washington matches since he’s an RFA. The guy I like for us is Andrew Whitworth. He’s the second rated OT in football, and is the highest rated UFA by far at any position this year. Yes, he’s 35 and has only a few years left but that is our window with Eli is it not? One of the New England tackles is available I believe, and the looming possibility of a Joe Staley or Joe Thomas trade exists if we are willing to give a 2nd round pick. Some difficult decisions to be sure but at least JR has acknowledged that Flowers may be better served at another position and that we need help here.
that’s not how blocking schemes work
Jordan Raanan just tweeted that Landon on sports center said – the DBs were invited to join the receivers in Miami but chose not to go.
I like Whitworth a lot, but I can’t imagine what he will cost, even at his age. If Brian Winters got $8 million a year, as an average at best guard, what will it cost to land Whitworth, as the only left tackle option out there. Should be quite the bidding war.
I think picking up a guard in free agency is a must. Throw the money at Zeitler or Andrew Norwell from the panthers. Young guys, who excel at both run and pass protection. Strong guard play should help out whoever plays at right tackle ( I think Hart can do it if he trains as hard this year as last year). Might allow the tight end to line up in the left side more and give Flowers more help, if Eli’s front side is better protected.
Looking at the list of free agent olinemen, the Bengals FAs are the most intriguing. Zeitler is probably the best player of any oline positions available and he’s only 27. Whitworth should be our top priority as he’s been a great player for years but his age 35 is the only concern. I’d imagine a 2 year deal is what he would get anywhere.
Ricky Wagner 27, Riley Reiff 28 or Sebastian Vollmer 33 are the only decent players at tackle. The problem is those guys are all RTs. This is why Whitworth should be our #1. I’ve heard people say Ty Nsekhe but he is a RFA oddly.
There are a number of good guards,
Andrew Norwell 25 CAR, Tj Lang 29 GB, Larry Warford 26 DET, Ronald Leary 28 DAL
But that’s basically it. If we are serious about fixing the oline, 2 of these names should be signed. We don’t have the luxury of time to wait for a draft pick to develop so FA is the way to go.
Another note about drafting olinemen,
if players truly do have growing pains during their rookie contracts, then why would we not go hard after Zeitler, Norwell, or Warford? They all are out of their rookie deals and developed in a way they were supposed to. The hard part is done now is the part where they get paid. If we drafted a player, they would need to develop and 4 years from now they would be getting paid. If we sign one, we are skipping the development part because of the timeframe of our QB. It just makes perfect sense to me to grab one of them.
The answer here is simple. The guys you draft are cheaper than the guys you sign. You can’t afford a team filled with free agent signings. You have to hit draft picks who contribute or you are in big cap trouble. Currently we have 3 rookie contracts on the O-line. It certainly seems like we could fit some veteran priced players in there. But only one premium, I’d guess.
You would have to sign them after their rookie contract ends anyway. When your QB is on the back 9, the oline is not the position to gamble on inexperience
I think Reese will sign one of the top olinemen available. I know we thought this last year and it didn’t happen, but there is no denying how bad our line was this year, and with Reese finally mentioning that Flowers might not be the answer at LT it looks like he is finally realizing that. He threw free agency money at the defense last year, I think it’s now the offense’s turn. Judging by what’s available, I really think he goes one of the top available guards, a backup tackle that may compete for us, resigns Newhouse as depth and he takes a tackle in the middle rounds.
Resign JPP or franchise him, set your limit with Hankins and see if it’s good enough to bring him back at your price, get a guard and at least a potential backup tackle or two, and a bigger receiver (who can help in the running and passing game). I wouldn’t mind if they signed a new tight end either as depth or to compete for the starting job. Jesse moves would then allow us to go best player available in the draft, instead of forcing our hand to draft a position of need
Free agent receivers I like who have size and are young are Kenny Britt or Brian Quick
What if the BPA is a Corner????? Decisions.
Everyone knows you need at least 4 good corners in this league.
SUPERMELLO says:
“Goodson has flashed on specials. Myself, FF55, and Hunter have mentioned him.”
“Bash JR all you want but we currently have a championship caliber defense as I’ve stated on numerous occasions.”
“………………..Maybe nothing like olé Harry Carson but a starter nonetheless.”
“And even if that happens, I fully expect you to bash JR for not selecting a top tier LB early in the draft so there’s that”
MELLO first of all, this franchise will most likely never find another Harry Carson or Lawrence Taylor. That’s OK because no other Franchise will run across their clones either.
As for JR’s choice to build with less than NFL calliber parts. I’ve always said what is wrong with adding good players? JR at times chooses to add scrubs.
That does noting to help either the offense or defense. It perhaps saves Mr. Mara a few hundred thousand dollars. And that might be a mandate to JR as well for all any of us know. So there’s that.
I blast JR when he roundly deserves it. Your suggestion is JR should be praised for basically striking out over an eight year period in which he’s not managed to find even a mediocre linebacker. And outside Richburg and possibly Flowers (if moved to another position) and even Pugh who has been moved he’s selected exactly zero offensive line talent in close ten years. OK I’m insane…whatever bro.
If you look back at my “shots” at JR, you will see that I give him props where he earns them. It’s maybe a hard pill for you to swallow that where he has failed is exactly the places where if the Giants had NFL caliber level talent, we’d be talking about playing Atlanta vice taking on number 7 at Pebble Beach.
But when he makes solid picks, he gets nothing but praise from me.
And if you read Coach C’s takes, and then look back as my remarks on Pugh, you would know that I never thought Pugh was a NFL left tackle. And it was my honest opinion that Reese was mandated by the owner to select an offensive lineman when he took Pugh. I was making these remarks when Pugh was drafted.
Finally, overall and prior to selection Richburg who by the way I’ve done nothing but praise, I thought Pugh would be an excellent center. Why? Go to Coach C’s post and read the attributes he listed for Pugh. Almost a carbon copy of Richburg.
But Justin is just not physically dominating enough to be an ROT or LOT.
His best bet is technique guard on either side. But he’ll need a stud playing tackle next to him or the run game will be crap.
So my problem with JR? Recognition and response. Both seem to be lacking.
And I’m not mad at you for stating your case. Carry on.
Couple of interesting developments from the East-West Shrine game. Giants scouts were the first to surround OT Dieugot Joseph from Florida International, who measured at 6’5-6’6 300 with arms close to 36″ which is very impressive. Also, Billy Brown the oversized WR from Shepherd who runs very well and is considered a sleeper to watch, measured at just over 6’3 and 254 which effectively pushes him to TE group. Also, TE Michael Roberts of Toledo 6’4 and 260 with largest hands recorded at the game in a long time. This is the same guy that caught 15 TD passes this year.
Coach C,
I love your posts. Keep em coming man!
So it’s confirmed our scouts are not only scouting TE’s but talking to them. that’s encouraging.
These updates are great Coach! Need all the news we can get this time of year.
Can someone explain how we only carried over 1.8M cap for next year? (According to Dan’s article on the side)
Coach C’s statement very closely reflects my own views on this topic that I believe far out weighs all other present issues with the Giants going forward. We have a lot of decent talent with the present guys we have for enough O-line depth. But clearly we need to get at least 1 if not 2 OT’s who are NOT on the team TODAY!
We may not find a good enough prospect in this draft to step right in and properly protect Eli so he has enough extra time for longer passes and provide the right type of blocking to help establish an effective run game. We can invest in drafting some youth to develop “down the road” but if you honestly want to improve our chances of another championship while Eli is still our starting QB, then the ONLY answer is signing a “good enough” free agent or try making an intelligent trade. Both options will NOT be cheap. No team will trade a starting quality LT without getting at least a 2nd round pick or a “package” that offers similar value and that’s the hard reality of where things presently are!
So I hope this conversation continues with many more intelligent and realistic ideas being offered because this is truly our BIGGEST NEED. Resigning JPP and Big Hank I believe will happen. I’ll trust JR to properly manage our cap space with any cuts and restructured deals he thinks are needed. Since it was possible to turn around our defense like he clearly did this year, then there is no reason why he can not do the same for the offense for the next 2-3 years with Eli being under center. This is truly the time to manage any off season player additions correctly. I understand it will coast money and have some painful ramifications later. But that is a price that everyone should agree is the right thing to do while Eli is still here.
Coach C….I love the report of that young massive tackle and that “sleeper” WR who seems to be a very smart possible selection if drafted at the right round to convert to TE. Keep up the great work!!!!