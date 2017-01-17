Giants’ 2016 Position Review: Wide Receivers

The New York Giants offense struggled for the most part in 2016 but they still had one of the most talented wide receiver corps in the NFL, headlined by 24-year-old star Odell Beckham Jr.
Beckham Jr. led the way with 101 receptions for 1,367 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. It was the Beckham Jr.'s third season in a row in which he recorded at least 90 catches, 1,300 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns.
The young star had another highlight-reel season but his big game came in Week 6 against the Baltimore Ravens. He caught eight passes for 222 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
Rookie Sterling Shepard stepped into an immediate role, playing almost exclusively out of the slot. He had a nice season, catching 65 passes for 683 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.
Victor Cruz returned from multiple injuries to play 15 games. He wasn't used as much as most would have thought despite the Giants commitment to the 11-man personnel. He caught only 39 passes for 586 receiving yards and one touchdown.
It will be interesting to see what they do with Cruz in the offseason. He is set to make a total of $9.4 million when all things are considered, which is a steep price for the Giants third wide receiver.
The Giants also saw some promise from some of their younger wide receivers like Roger Lewis and Tavarres King. They didn't play a whole lot of snaps but when they did, they had a positive impact.
Big Blue will likely look for a big-bodied wide receiver in free agency and/or the draft. Adding a big receiver on the outside opposite of Beckham Jr. with Shepard could help improve the offense greatly.
Madden 17 will be on sale in about 2 weeks for all you armchair GMs. I’m only suggesting the game so you guys can attempt to haul in these crazy FA pick ups you desire. If only adding guys to your roster is that easy. I’ll continue to say it, both parties have to be on board before they come to agreement. One would think grown men who work understood little things like this. The same way you didn’t blindly join the company you work for, these guys factor in a lot of the same things you did when selecting your current place of employment. Factor in the agent and there are other issues that come into play. I swear, some of you guys lose all sense of logic when this time of year comes around.