Giants’ 2016 Position Review: Wide Receivers

The New York Giants offense struggled for the most part in 2016 but they still had one of the most talented wide receiver corps in the NFL, headlined by 24-year-old star Odell Beckham Jr.
Beckham Jr. led the way with 101 receptions for 1,367 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. It was the Beckham Jr.'s third season in a row in which he recorded at least 90 catches, 1,300 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns.
The young star had another highlight-reel season but his big game came in Week 6 against the Baltimore Ravens. He caught eight passes for 222 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
Rookie Sterling Shepard stepped into an immediate role, playing almost exclusively out of the slot. He had a nice season, catching 65 passes for 683 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.
Victor Cruz returned from multiple injuries to play 15 games. He wasn't used as much as most would have thought despite the Giants commitment to the 11-man personnel. He caught only 39 passes for 586 receiving yards and one touchdown.
It will be interesting to see what they do with Cruz in the offseason. He is set to make a total of $9.4 million when all things are considered, which is a steep price for the Giants third wide receiver.
The Giants also saw some promise from some of their younger wide receivers like Roger Lewis and Tavarres King. They didn't play a whole lot of snaps but when they did, they had a positive impact.
Big Blue will likely look for a big-bodied wide receiver in free agency and/or the draft. Adding a big receiver on the outside opposite of Beckham Jr. with Shepard could help improve the offense greatly.
At last count, at least 16 TEs carry draftable grades this year. We have to be able to find someone who can help us via the draft.
lets just take one in each of the first three rounds and one of them is bound to shake out
A WR to watch as a budget buy in free agency (like just above a vet minimum contract) is Marquess Wilson. He has a history of breaking his foot, which will work against him. But when he plays, he can be pretty dynamic. At 6’4″, he fits the bill of a taller option. He’d be a guy that comes in to compete for a roster spot, with the upside of being our WR2.
go Cougs!
If this truly is a rich TE draft then how about this:
Round 1: Either DE Taco Charlton or LB Raekwon McMillan.
Round 2: TE David Njoku
those U guys don’t work hard, remember?!
If they are already talking about Goodson as our starting Mike, I can’t see a first round MLB like McMillan.
Have the coaches mentioned Goodson starting next year. Been trying to read up on their thoughts on him
I have not seen anything on the field … nor have I heard anything from team sources. We all hope he plays superbly in 2017 … but there’s no solid evidence that it’s happening. Out of over 1100 defensive snaps this year he was on the field for 13 of them. That’s an ominous sign even for a rookie.
Can’t find any either. All I can find is where Dan Dugan said he may start next year, but that’s just based on the team not bringing back Sheppard because he was the fourth worst rated linebacker.
Rumors and speculation.
I’d fully support this. Njoku is explosive and can jump out the gym.
it’s possible to move on from Newhouse , Jerry and Tye-donnell this draft:
23: R1P23
OT CAM ROBINSON
ALABAMA
55: R2P23
G DAN FEENEY
INDIANA
87: R3P23
TE JEREMY SPRINKLE
ARKANSAS
140: R4P35
EDGE EJUAN PRICE
PITT
What if we did
23: Christian McCaffrey RB Stanford
55: Jordan Legett TE Clemson
87: Carl Lawson DE/OLB Auburn
It’s possible. Hopefully we have fixed oline prior to the draft and maybe added a WR as well.
I think we move on from one of them in free agency.
My ideal at this point is:
1. Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan
2. Garrett Boles, OT, Utah
3. Jeremy Sprinkle, TE, Arkansas
4. De’Veon Smith, RB, Michigan
5. Keionta Davis, DE, Chattanooga (depending upon how he does at the Senior Bowl)
6. Zane Gonzalez, K, Arizona State
7. Chunky Clements, DT, Illinois (because, Chunky)
I don’t see Bolles lasting that long. There are far too many teams with needs at the tackle position that he’ll probably go in the 1st or early 2nd. I support the idea of drafting Taco Charlton and Chunky Clements because who wouldn’t love a Chunky Taco?
A Chunky Taco and some Snacks. We go with the weed guy in round 3 he’ll think he died and went to heaven.
Coach C and our college guys, who are the top slot corners coming out and what round are they being projected in?