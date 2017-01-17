Giants’ 2016 Position Review: Wide Receivers

The New York Giants offense struggled for the most part in 2016 but they still had one of the most talented wide receiver corps in the NFL, headlined by 24-year-old star Odell Beckham Jr.
Beckham Jr. led the way with 101 receptions for 1,367 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. It was the Beckham Jr.'s third season in a row in which he recorded at least 90 catches, 1,300 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns.
The young star had another highlight-reel season but his big game came in Week 6 against the Baltimore Ravens. He caught eight passes for 222 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
Rookie Sterling Shepard stepped into an immediate role, playing almost exclusively out of the slot. He had a nice season, catching 65 passes for 683 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.
Victor Cruz returned from multiple injuries to play 15 games. He wasn't used as much as most would have thought despite the Giants commitment to the 11-man personnel. He caught only 39 passes for 586 receiving yards and one touchdown.
It will be interesting to see what they do with Cruz in the offseason. He is set to make a total of $9.4 million when all things are considered, which is a steep price for the Giants third wide receiver.
The Giants also saw some promise from some of their younger wide receivers like Roger Lewis and Tavarres King. They didn't play a whole lot of snaps but when they did, they had a positive impact.
Big Blue will likely look for a big-bodied wide receiver in free agency and/or the draft. Adding a big receiver on the outside opposite of Beckham Jr. with Shepard could help improve the offense greatly.
Also…
Follow Giants 101 on Twitter and Facebook
Susan G. Komen Greater NYC has one mission: No one should die from breast cancer. Since 1990, Komen Greater NYC has awarded nearly $55 million in grants to a wide variety of community partners and invested in cutting-edge breast cancer research programs to find the cures. In the last five years alone, Komen Greater NYC has helped 657,000 women, men and families in New York City, on Long Island, and in Westchester and Rockland Counties. This year, Komen Greater NYC is awarding more than $1.3 million to 22 local breast health programs as well as over $650,000 for national breast cancer research to find the cures. Register today for the Race for the Cure at race.komennyc.org -- together we will create more survivors.Tags: Football, New York, New York Giants, NFL, Odell Beckham Jr., Roger Lewis, Sterling Shepard, Tavarres King, Victor Cruz
I got a chance to watch some of the Chiefs-Steelers game on the NFL channel yesterday. I have to say that if the Giants defense got away with half of the garbage that the Steelers defense was allowed to get away with, they’d be playing in the Championship Game next week. I understand wanting to maximize eyeballs on TV sets but at least make it less obvious.
How about the muggings that the Cowboys defenders got away with versus the Packers receivers?! They literally were grabbing jerseys in front of the officials with no calls. The classic was the shoulder pads of a Packer receiver popping out from a jersey pull. I suppose that happened on its own.
As for our WR position, I would say that Beckham and Shephard are obviously set in their role, but I’d love a #1 type receiver with size opposite OBJ. That could really open things up. I think Tavarres King could be ready to be the #4 guy, with any combination of Roger Lewis, Harris, Davis (is he still around?) as the #5. If we somehow secure a position player who can return kicks and it makes financial sense, don’t be surprised if Harris is a goner. Although he can be explosive, he makes some very questionable decisions fielding kicks and has become an afterthought in the passing game.
Outside of Mike Williams and Corey Davis, not really any round 1 types in this draft who fit our profile with guys like John Ross and JJ Smith Schuster on round 1-2 cusp. Two late round intriguing guys are 6’4 220 Jalen Robinette of Air Force and 6’4 240 Billy Brown of Shepherd.
Davis is with the Chargers now. We have Darius Powe on our PS. 6’3 220. Any thoughts on him Coach?
Easy to see why having someone opposite OBJ makes sense based on this year. However, I first like to see this offense with a TE that defenses need think about with some OLine help first. I mean our WR’s SHOULD be able to do well enough. It seems odd that we think that we need 3 top picks to make a passing game work.
I agree that TE is a bigger need. Would like to spend an early pick on a legit two-way TE this year. That could boost both the run and pass game.
We’d have to beat Jacksonville to him, but Amba Etta-Tawo of Syracuse looks to fit the mold. He’s really good fighting for contested passes and has some break-away speed. At 6’2″, he’d immediately be the tallest guy in the receiver group.
He may stick around until the 3rd round.
I think this offense misses a guy like Vereen much more than anyone has really acknowledged. He can get those 5 yards pops when the defense plays 2 high safeties. The raw numbers won’t be special but the number of 3rd down conversions, or even yards gained on first down will reflect the true worth.
1- any idea what type of knee surgery Matt LaCosse had and how’s his recovery been?
2 – if we draft a TE, then we are cutting Donnell at a minimum and probably not resigning LaCosse.
3 – chances are Will Johnson makes the team at TE/FB, so that gives you almost too many TE (especially if you draft one)
4 – Giants don’t seem to value the position with a high draft pick or big $$$ in FA anyways, so unless there’s some guy they really really like, I would not be surprised to see them hold pat with what they have in house.
1) Doesn’t this make 2 straight years now for LaCosse with injuries? That’s worrisome.
2) Donnell is UFA. Bye Felicia.
3) Johnson can block or so I’m told. Not sure his contract status.
4) I’d be fine with a TE in round 1 but it’s supposedly a deep class so grabbing one anywhere in rounds 1-3 would be a boost.
Ray K. “Says”
Our biggest need is upgrading the O-Line. 1st round pick OT who can play the left side.
2nd round, TE or a wide out at least 6’3″ or taller.
All of this depends on signing JPP and Hank. Failure do so than means DE in 1st round, OT in second, pray for a wideout in the 3rd.
Ray K.
Where is this magical 1st round LT going to come from?
I’d go hard after Whitworth. I read an article where he said if the Bengals don’t guarantee playing him at LT he’s gone. He’s 35. Offer him a front loaded 2 year deal and a guarantee of protecting the blindside of a 2X super bowl mvp.
Devin Hester made $985k w/the Seahawks. How in the world was he available? Definitely still has it after watching that SEA/ATL game. If we can sign him we can cut Harris. If we also get a kicker with a leg our average starting field position (for O and D) will be much improved.
He signed with Seattle on Jan 2017 after he was cut from the Ravens. So, he basically played 2 playoff games for them. That’s nearly half a million per game for a kick/punt returner.
Didn’t know that. But if he does what he does regularly I’d love to have him in the team instead of Harris.
Word is that he plans to retire.
As for WR I want D-Jax. He and Odell are boys. And I bet he wants a shot at a ring. I think we can sign him, JPP and overpay for an OL in FA.
i will throw up in my mouth
Haha
instead i would much rather go sign Kenny Britt, a local kid, who would complement Beckham and Shepard much better.
I agree with Coach C that a bigger outside receiver opposite OBJ would be nice. And I, too, think that King could turn into a nice depth receiver. I also think the Giants can come up with some additional talent at wide receiver through the UDFAs or by signing a veteran toward the end of his career who can still contribute, especially if he is a bigger guy.
But I also think getting a big tight end is the greater need. We’ve simply GOT to do better in the Red Zone and a tight end is the ticket. I really like the kid from Clemson as a second round pick. Paired with Adams they could solve a lot of problems while fitting well with what McAdoo would like to do.
Obviously this team will look different next year based on whatever personnel moves Reese and Co make, but I think the biggest impact will be whether or not Macadoo gives up play calling. It’s extremely difficult to play the role of both head coach and offensive coordinator. No matter what your thoughts are on the personnel we have, it’s hard to say they were always out in the best position to succeed.
I know Macadoo was a first year coach and he was under a ton of pressure to start the season. Young guy, short resume as a coordinator, ton of pressure on his GM at the time. I know he made some changes after the bye that provided a spark for a few weeks. But this offense was too vanilla. Fans knew the play call before it happened, defenses found us predictable, and our own players were frustrated.
The cheapest and easiest thing to fix first with this team are different formations, honest player evaluation, and putting guys in a position to take advantage of their strengths. You can talk about how bad our Oline is, but there are teams with that got equally bad line play, and we’re still able to score more than 20 points.
Hopefully in year two, Mac doesn’t think he has to be as conservative and allow someone else to take over play calling duties
55, Leggett looked good in the playoff but a bit of buyer beware with him due to work ethic issues at various points in his career. I was trying to get one of my ex players who is a TE into a post season all star game (he has since been reclassified as a draftable FB). It was almost impossible. A Senior Bowl official told me that this was the best year for tight ends in a long long time. O.J. Howard, Bucky Hodges, and David Njoku are at the head of the class in round 1-2 discussion. Evan Engram is more receiver than TE but is considered a round 3 type.
I have several favorites in the middle rounds. Jeremy Sprinkle of Arkansas is 6’5 256 and can do a bit of everything. He’s all over the place from rounds 3-5 due to being suspended from the Belk Bowl when he overcharged gifts on the $450 comp gift card they all got. The talent is undeniable though. Michael Roberts of Toledo is 6’5 270 and caught 15 TD passes this year alone. Blake Jarwin of Oklahoma State is 6’4 248 but plays bigger, and is practicing long snapping at the Shrine Game this week.
I really like Sprinkle, especially as a blocker. And he has an awesome TD celebration where he wiggles his fingers like he is sprinkling something.
For the celebration, check the 3:30 mark here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hMqQROe8o2U&t=111s