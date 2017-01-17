Giants’ 2016 Position Review: Wide Receivers

The New York Giants offense struggled for the most part in 2016 but they still had one of the most talented wide receiver corps in the NFL, headlined by 24-year-old star Odell Beckham Jr.
Beckham Jr. led the way with 101 receptions for 1,367 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. It was the Beckham Jr.'s third season in a row in which he recorded at least 90 catches, 1,300 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns.
The young star had another highlight-reel season but his big game came in Week 6 against the Baltimore Ravens. He caught eight passes for 222 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
Rookie Sterling Shepard stepped into an immediate role, playing almost exclusively out of the slot. He had a nice season, catching 65 passes for 683 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.
Victor Cruz returned from multiple injuries to play 15 games. He wasn't used as much as most would have thought despite the Giants commitment to the 11-man personnel. He caught only 39 passes for 586 receiving yards and one touchdown.
It will be interesting to see what they do with Cruz in the offseason. He is set to make a total of $9.4 million when all things are considered, which is a steep price for the Giants third wide receiver.
The Giants also saw some promise from some of their younger wide receivers like Roger Lewis and Tavarres King. They didn't play a whole lot of snaps but when they did, they had a positive impact.
Big Blue will likely look for a big-bodied wide receiver in free agency and/or the draft. Adding a big receiver on the outside opposite of Beckham Jr. with Shepard could help improve the offense greatly.
Tags: Football, New York, New York Giants, NFL, Odell Beckham Jr., Roger Lewis, Sterling Shepard, Tavarres King, Victor Cruz
I got a chance to watch some of the Chiefs-Steelers game on the NFL channel yesterday. I have to say that if the Giants defense got away with half of the garbage that the Steelers defense was allowed to get away with, they’d be playing in the Championship Game next week. I understand wanting to maximize eyeballs on TV sets but at least make it less obvious.
How about the muggings that the Cowboys defenders got away with versus the Packers receivers?! They literally were grabbing jerseys in front of the officials with no calls. The classic was the shoulder pads of a Packer receiver popping out from a jersey pull. I suppose that happened on its own.
As for our WR position, I would say that Beckham and Shephard are obviously set in their role, but I’d love a #1 type receiver with size opposite OBJ. That could really open things up. I think Tavarres King could be ready to be the #4 guy, with any combination of Roger Lewis, Harris, Davis (is he still around?) as the #5. If we somehow secure a position player who can return kicks and it makes financial sense, don’t be surprised if Harris is a goner. Although he can be explosive, he makes some very questionable decisions fielding kicks and has become an afterthought in the passing game.
Outside of Mike Williams and Corey Davis, not really any round 1 types in this draft who fit our profile with guys like John Ross and JJ Smith Schuster on round 1-2 cusp. Two late round intriguing guys are 6’4 220 Jalen Robinette of Air Force and 6’4 240 Billy Brown of Shepherd.
Davis is with the Chargers now. We have Darius Powe on our PS. 6’3 220. Any thoughts on him Coach?
Easy to see why having someone opposite OBJ makes sense based on this year. However, I first like to see this offense with a TE that defenses need think about with some OLine help first. I mean our WR’s SHOULD be able to do well enough. It seems odd that we think that we need 3 top picks to make a passing game work.