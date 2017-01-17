Giants’ 2016 Position Review: Tight End

The narrative surrounding the New York Giants offense was not a positive one throughout the 2016 season and there is plenty of blame to go around. The tight end position deserves some of that blame but also does show some promise.
For the entire season, the Giants only had three tight ends on the active roster. Those three tight ends consisted of Will Tye, Larry Donnell and rookie Jerell Adams, all of which saw varying degrees of playing time.
Donnell started out as the starting tight end but struggled mightily, both as a receiver and when he was asked to block. He caught only 15 passes for 92 receiving yards and one touchdown, which came in the Giants' first game of the season.
Donnell couldn't regain his 2014 form and eventually was benched for the majority of the second half after the Giants' Week 8 bye. His lack of productive blocking and inability to create anything after the catch led to minimal snaps down the stretch of the season.
The 28-year-old is set to be a free agent and while he expressed his desire to return to the team, it doesn't appear likely that the Giants will bring him back, especially with pressing needs at other positions.
Tye proved to be the tight end that could do the most with the ball in his hands but even then struggled to make a difference in the passing game. He caught 48 passes for 395 receiving yards and one touchdown.
The 25-year-old's blocking seemed to improve as the season progressed but still showed weaknesses in that area. He is also set to become a free agent and it wouldn't be a surprise if the Giants brought him back but he will have to do more if he wants to continue to be the starter.
Adams was a sixth-round pick out of South Carolina and was supposed to be a project but was placed on the active roster when injuries hit the position. Out of the three tight ends, he saw the fewest amount of snaps but showed some promise.
Matt LaCosse was someone who figured to have carved out a role in the offense due to his ability to block but had to be placed on the injured reserve list for an entire season. Another free agent, it remains to be seen if the Giants will bring him back.
H-back Will Johnson also appeared to have a significant role in the offense, especially since he could play fullback and tight end but missed the season due to a stinger. He is still signed with the team and could have an impact going into next season.
With a glaring need for a tight end who can be effective in both receiving and blocking, the Giants will likely turn to the draft and they could spend a high pick on a player that can do both. It will be a position that the Giants will look to improve as they prepare for the 2017 season.
I’m going to ease off the draft stuff this year in regard to specifics until after free agency. I’m just focused on what the team needs to do.
Two things I would NOT do are try to draft Eli’s successor (as I’ve been saying, that’s a 2018-2019 issue), and pay big money for a free agent linebacker or tight end.
It all has to start with signing JPP and Hankins. I’d do that first, then extend DRC to get some cap room and keep him on the team in 2017-2019. My next move would be telling Vic I wanted to give him time to explore other opportunities because he has been great but we can not use him any longer. I’d try to get Robinson signed at a reasonable price, and if Casillas is a FA I’d try to bring him back too.
After that I would make it a big priority to get a quality offensive tackle through FA or a trade. Assuming Flowers is moving to RG is prudent (though not preordained) so even though we will draft an OT we will need an experienced one as well.
Once that’s accomplished I’d look to the draft.
And for all of the savants around here who claim Goodson did nothing this season, you might actually look at some tape. He made a lot of good plays on special teams and in VERY limited snaps on defense made the best play ANY linebacker made this year against the Lions when he blew up a blocker and the running back. Best play out of a MLBer on the Giants since the days of Harry Carson.
Will he be great? I don’t know. Will he be good? Without question. He will share snaps with Robinson in 2017 but this kid is the future. If we can have Kennard and a really dynamic WILL paired up with Goodson the Giants will have a strong second line of defense.
I think the franchise tag for DT’s is 12M and the market is approaching 10M for 5 years
I think the market for DE’s is somewhat higher — $11-$12M/5years
these are going to be tough re-signs
maybe 30% guaranteed
lots of back-loaded dead money potentially
not saying won’t or shouldn’t happen; just saying it will be tough
as for Victor, do you really want him back at all? assuming you get a legit outside receiver
O-line is a must of course
my world view is you need a guard and a tackle on the right side
maybe Flowers is one of those guys
and a tackle on the left
we simply have to upgrade enough that we can run an offense with some consistency; one that scores points; one that can convert short yardage; one that score inside the 20; one that can run out the clock
I have no use for Victor. The whole leadership thing is BS. He hasnt shown me that he is some big time leader and his play is not needed here. Time to cut the ties.
I think if we upgrade the oline we can win a title. Thats the bottom line. Get an oline that can pass block at a high level and adequately run block and this team is flying high. To me, its that simple.
It isn’t JUST upgrading the O-line. We need an upgrade of the running game, a legitimate Red Zone offense, and a better pass rush. Do those three and we can win a title.
But doing those requires signing JPP and Big Hank, adding another edge rusher, and adding a quality tight end or big outside receiver. Those additions along with upgrading the O-line makes us a legitimate threat to win a ring. Without them we’re a playoff team that is unlikely to go all the way.
I didn’t advocate bringing Victor back. In fact I said we should tell him now we won’t so he can explore opportunities elsewhere.