Giants’ 2016 Position Review: Tight End

The narrative surrounding the New York Giants offense was not a positive one throughout the 2016 season and there is plenty of blame to go around. The tight end position deserves some of that blame but also does show some promise.
For the entire season, the Giants only had three tight ends on the active roster. Those three tight ends consisted of Will Tye, Larry Donnell and rookie Jerell Adams, all of which saw varying degrees of playing time.
Donnell started out as the starting tight end but struggled mightily, both as a receiver and when he was asked to block. He caught only 15 passes for 92 receiving yards and one touchdown, which came in the Giants' first game of the season.
Donnell couldn't regain his 2014 form and eventually was benched for the majority of the second half after the Giants' Week 8 bye. His lack of productive blocking and inability to create anything after the catch led to minimal snaps down the stretch of the season.
The 28-year-old is set to be a free agent and while he expressed his desire to return to the team, it doesn't appear likely that the Giants will bring him back, especially with pressing needs at other positions.
Tye proved to be the tight end that could do the most with the ball in his hands but even then struggled to make a difference in the passing game. He caught 48 passes for 395 receiving yards and one touchdown.
The 25-year-old's blocking seemed to improve as the season progressed but still showed weaknesses in that area. He is also set to become a free agent and it wouldn't be a surprise if the Giants brought him back but he will have to do more if he wants to continue to be the starter.
Adams was a sixth-round pick out of South Carolina and was supposed to be a project but was placed on the active roster when injuries hit the position. Out of the three tight ends, he saw the fewest amount of snaps but showed some promise.
Matt LaCosse was someone who figured to have carved out a role in the offense due to his ability to block but had to be placed on the injured reserve list for an entire season. Another free agent, it remains to be seen if the Giants will bring him back.
H-back Will Johnson also appeared to have a significant role in the offense, especially since he could play fullback and tight end but missed the season due to a stinger. He is still signed with the team and could have an impact going into next season.
With a glaring need for a tight end who can be effective in both receiving and blocking, the Giants will likely turn to the draft and they could spend a high pick on a player that can do both. It will be a position that the Giants will look to improve as they prepare for the 2017 season.
Also…
Follow Giants 101 on Twitter and Facebook
Susan G. Komen Greater NYC has one mission: No one should die from breast cancer. Since 1990, Komen Greater NYC has awarded nearly $55 million in grants to a wide variety of community partners and invested in cutting-edge breast cancer research programs to find the cures. In the last five years alone, Komen Greater NYC has helped 657,000 women, men and families in New York City, on Long Island, and in Westchester and Rockland Counties. This year, Komen Greater NYC is awarding more than $1.3 million to 22 local breast health programs as well as over $650,000 for national breast cancer research to find the cures. Register today for the Race for the Cure at race.komennyc.org -- together we will create more survivors.Tags: Football, Jerell Adams, Larry Donnell, Matt LaCosse, New York, New York Giants, NFL, Will Johnson, Will Tye