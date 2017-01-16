Giants’ 2016 Position Review: Running Back

The New York Giants rushing attack was one of the worst in the NFL in 2016. A combination of things led to their inefficiencies in the backfield but there is some hope heading into next season.
The Giants finished the regular season averaging 88.2 rushing yards per game, fourth-worst in the NFL. Lead back Rashad Jennings couldn't find the same success he found one season earlier.
In 2015, Jennings carried the ball 195 times for 863 rushing yards and three touchdowns. It was a career-season for Jennings but he couldn't duplicate the same production in 2016.
The 31-year-old running back didn't have the same burst he had in 2015. His decisiveness wasn't as sharp which led to his 3.3 yards per carry average. He didn't get much help from the offensive lines and the tight ends but the veteran couldn't create anything more than what was given to him.
Shane Vereen's triceps injury certainly hurt the Giants backfield. Vereen is a dynamic pass catcher that was also the team's leading rusher at one point but he tore his triceps muscle in Week 3 and then suffered a setback, eventually landing on the injured reserve.
With the Giants needing to sign some free agents and re-sign current players, both Vereen and Jennings could be asked to take pay cuts. That could eventually see them leave the Giants for a more prominent role.
There is hope for the future, however, and that is because of the way rookie Paul Perkins ended the season. Perkins took over as the lead back down the stretch and showed that he can handle the backfield.
Perkins finished the season with 112 carries for 456 rushing yards but failed to score a touchdown. He showed a certain elusiveness and intelligence when running the football that should give fans something to be optimistic about.
With Jennings and Vereen being possible cuts along with Orleans Darkwa and Bobby Rainey becoming free agents, the Giants could turn to Perkins to be the featured back. Either way, the backfield will likely look much different than it did in 2016.
If, IF, you believe Flowers was THE problem this year, consider this:
Eli was sacked and touched less than practically every other quarterback in the league. Meanwhile, he stared his receivers down and got the ball out fast usually. And of course, he’s right handed, which means he often has his back to any pressure coming from the left.
So the argument goes something like “Eli didn’t trust his line and had happy feet and never had any time.” Well, the pressure wasn’t coming up the middle. And he wouldn’t normally see the pressure coming from the left. So if he was seeing and feeling pressure, it was coming from the right. (And perhaps this is why, whenever a TE was in to block, he was lined up on the right.)
Now, everyone seems to think Flowers sucks and can’t block pass rushers, and a bunch of people want to move him to RT. If he does indeed suck, is this at all going to help his quarterback, who would allegedly now be watching him get beat like a drum where he can see on the right side? Wouldn’t this continue the happy feet?
I’d defer to someone who understands blocking better than I do, but I don’t really see the value in kicking him out to RT. RG maybe/probably. But RG means you need to find two tackles in free agency, and that’s gonna be tough. So why not find the best RT you can, a guy who you don’t need to help, and instead help Flowers on the left? I don’t recall Flowers being beat inside ever, it was all around the outside, so if you can get the TE or RB to chip on the way out, you suddenly have a lot better pass protection.
Unless of course you can find that rare LT that is diesel and unemployed and wants to only play for us regardless of higher offers from others. If that dude exists, sign me up.