Giants’ 2016 Position Review: Running Back

The New York Giants rushing attack was one of the worst in the NFL in 2016. A combination of things led to their inefficiencies in the backfield but there is some hope heading into next season.
The Giants finished the regular season averaging 88.2 rushing yards per game, fourth-worst in the NFL. Lead back Rashad Jennings couldn't find the same success he found one season earlier.
In 2015, Jennings carried the ball 195 times for 863 rushing yards and three touchdowns. It was a career-season for Jennings but he couldn't duplicate the same production in 2016.
The 31-year-old running back didn't have the same burst he had in 2015. His decisiveness wasn't as sharp which led to his 3.3 yards per carry average. He didn't get much help from the offensive lines and the tight ends but the veteran couldn't create anything more than what was given to him.
Shane Vereen's triceps injury certainly hurt the Giants backfield. Vereen is a dynamic pass catcher that was also the team's leading rusher at one point but he tore his triceps muscle in Week 3 and then suffered a setback, eventually landing on the injured reserve.
With the Giants needing to sign some free agents and re-sign current players, both Vereen and Jennings could be asked to take pay cuts. That could eventually see them leave the Giants for a more prominent role.
There is hope for the future, however, and that is because of the way rookie Paul Perkins ended the season. Perkins took over as the lead back down the stretch and showed that he can handle the backfield.
Perkins finished the season with 112 carries for 456 rushing yards but failed to score a touchdown. He showed a certain elusiveness and intelligence when running the football that should give fans something to be optimistic about.
With Jennings and Vereen being possible cuts along with Orleans Darkwa and Bobby Rainey becoming free agents, the Giants could turn to Perkins to be the featured back. Either way, the backfield will likely look much different than it did in 2016.
Yes Krow…I honestly believe that’s the right solution and would be the best short term fix. Either sign or trade for a LOT, but we must be willing to pay the price while Eli is still here! We can draft a promising and talented TE. Its really NOT a very high price to pay for one more Super Bowl while Eli is still our QB.
Reese WILL sign a FA left tackle, a veteran who is at least “adequate”. Flowers will be moved to the right side, perhaps at tackle, perhaps RG (but will be read the riot act and told his career here will be very short if he doesn’t work his butt off this off-season and come back a better player). The team will draft at least one offensive lineman in April. Jones will surprise people and really push Flowers for the RG position IF that’s where Flowers is headed, though if I had to bet I’d say Flowers plays RT and Jones RG and the rookie pushes both of them for playing time.
They’ll bring back Newhouse or Jerry for depth and some veteran leadership.
The offensive line will be far better next season if the team adds a quality running back and a good tight end. As I noted above, since I think the first pick should be either an edge rusher or a potentially great running back, I would target Jordan Leggett as my future pass-catching tight end (provided he convinces Ross and Reese and McAdoo in his interviews that he is really committed to becoming a very good player and understands the work required) and make sure I got him by using the second pick.
Man everyone here wants to go RB early. I’d much rather take Taco and make the D-line scary good. If we had to take a RB though, I’d rather go w/McAffrey because he seems more versatile (line up as a WR/PR/KR.) Do Fournette and the other 1st rounder RBs really seem like Zeke level in that you can’t pass them up?
I was all about OJ after the Natl Championship game but if there are great options for TE in rounds 2 and 3 I’d rather go Defense round 1.
The draft is deep in RBs. Also edge rushers. I think a TE makes sense, but we’ve already let that cat out of the bag.
Do JR and his scouts communicate on their Facebook walls? They must think those comments are private.
55….and after accomplishing that….the O-line back ups are really NOT very bad.
We’re #1 … we’re #1 …
http://www.bigblueunbiased.com/pro-football-focus-new-york-giants-have-worst-offensive-tackle-play-in-nfl/
Ereck Flowers is 22 years old.
Twenty.
Two.
While we all know he was the “worst” LT in football, he was also the youngest. I’m not saying his future is at LT, but the diatribes about him being “lazy” and such are unfounded and premature at best. Let’s not destroy a player that could be a major contributor to this team for years to come. It’s up to the coaching staff to scheme around their player’s weaknesses and leverage their strengths. With players like this, patience can be a virtue.
Yeah Sterling Shepard only had 8 TD’s his rookie year. Let’s trade him for a 4th round draft pick.