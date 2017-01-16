Giants’ 2016 Position Review: Running Back

The New York Giants rushing attack was one of the worst in the NFL in 2016. A combination of things led to their inefficiencies in the backfield but there is some hope heading into next season.
The Giants finished the regular season averaging 88.2 rushing yards per game, fourth-worst in the NFL. Lead back Rashad Jennings couldn't find the same success he found one season earlier.
In 2015, Jennings carried the ball 195 times for 863 rushing yards and three touchdowns. It was a career-season for Jennings but he couldn't duplicate the same production in 2016.
The 31-year-old running back didn't have the same burst he had in 2015. His decisiveness wasn't as sharp which led to his 3.3 yards per carry average. He didn't get much help from the offensive lines and the tight ends but the veteran couldn't create anything more than what was given to him.
Shane Vereen's triceps injury certainly hurt the Giants backfield. Vereen is a dynamic pass catcher that was also the team's leading rusher at one point but he tore his triceps muscle in Week 3 and then suffered a setback, eventually landing on the injured reserve.
With the Giants needing to sign some free agents and re-sign current players, both Vereen and Jennings could be asked to take pay cuts. That could eventually see them leave the Giants for a more prominent role.
There is hope for the future, however, and that is because of the way rookie Paul Perkins ended the season. Perkins took over as the lead back down the stretch and showed that he can handle the backfield.
Perkins finished the season with 112 carries for 456 rushing yards but failed to score a touchdown. He showed a certain elusiveness and intelligence when running the football that should give fans something to be optimistic about.
With Jennings and Vereen being possible cuts along with Orleans Darkwa and Bobby Rainey becoming free agents, the Giants could turn to Perkins to be the featured back. Either way, the backfield will likely look much different than it did in 2016.
Also…
Follow Giants 101 on Twitter and Facebook
Susan G. Komen Greater NYC has one mission: No one should die from breast cancer. Since 1990, Komen Greater NYC has awarded nearly $55 million in grants to a wide variety of community partners and invested in cutting-edge breast cancer research programs to find the cures. In the last five years alone, Komen Greater NYC has helped 657,000 women, men and families in New York City, on Long Island, and in Westchester and Rockland Counties. This year, Komen Greater NYC is awarding more than $1.3 million to 22 local breast health programs as well as over $650,000 for national breast cancer research to find the cures. Register today for the Race for the Cure at race.komennyc.org -- together we will create more survivors.Tags: Bobby Rainey, Football, New York, New York Giants, NFL, Orleans Darkwa, Paul Perkins, Rashad Jennings, Shane Vereen
JT Jumbo says:
Which one of them is going to convince Flowers sympathizers that one of them should start at LT instead of Flowers?
***
I’m thinking Flowers got “the talk”, and is officially on notice. He’s going to come to camp … and either hit the ground running or play ROG … which is where I think this dumba$$ belongs.
I would sign two OTs in free agency … and play them both on a line that had Pugh, Richberg, and Flowers in the middle. And I would also pursue Indy TE Jack Doyle.
At the beginning of the year there were Flowers sympathizers a plenty. I think now the only people that fall into that category are blood relatives (only immediate family, anything past a 1st cousin wants him cut) and maybe his high school football coach.
When Flowers was drafted the experts all projected him either to guard or ROT.
When Flowers was drafted all the DE’s in the NFC East had a party.
That’s apparently lasted 2 years.
Remember … nothing good happens in Miami.
LOL, you kids are too much with the idea that they are cutting Flowers. The second he’s cut 30 teams are grabbing him.
Sure he hasn’t lived up to expectations and the lightbulb hasn’t gone off yet but beyond shortsighted to cut ties. I mean, it makes you look insanely silly to suggest it.
Not one of us knows if Flowers will work hard this off-season, or not. The comments about getting rid of him are nutso. At the very least he needs to get a shot at RT and one of the guard positions, but for all we know he’ll come to camp leaner, quicker and far more advanced in technique.
I remember having to defend David Diehl against the silly comments around here while he was helping us win two championships. None of us really knows how to fully evaluate an offensive lineman. But let me say this: the Giants took an offensive line from “barely okay” to terrific with the drafting of Chris Snee and the signing of Kareem McKenzie. Why would most of you assume that cannot be repeated?
As for Jim’s insistence that the performance on the field PROVES that this offensive line has no talent, I strongly disagree. Did or did not Paul Perkins average over 4.5 YPC over the last quarter of the season? Did or did not Eli Manning largely avoid sacks this season (albeit sometimes by just throwing the ball OB or into the ground)? Was or was not Rashad Jennings a washed up hulk of himself this season? Was or was not Bobby Rainey awful? Darkwa? Vereen (the most disappointing player on the team this season in a close contest with Harris and Cruz)? I like Richburg and Pugh, a lot, and so do most NFL evaluators and the statistics. I think Flowers has a bright future somewhere on this O-line. I think Jones and Hart are quite promising. We CAN sign one quality veteran to this group and add a very good draftee and turn this line around quickly. But we need to aid-and-abet it by bringing in a talented group of running backs. Perkins is the only one who genuinely deserves to be assumed on the roster next season. The rest are cannon fodder and not one of them deserves more than veteran minimum pay.
I think we do know his work ethic actually since Richburg called his line out. Flowers is a bum. Has a huge attitude problem (see shoving a reporter).
And 30 teams would be calling him once he got cut? from where? the CFL?
Do you guys not get he ranked as the basically the worse T in the league.
he can come into camp to compete but im not rrisking the last 2 years of eli for a moron who wont work hard in the off season because he was a first round pick.
Any speed rusher will get by him. Its easy for them. He doesnt touch them until they are in Eli’s back!
I’m giving Flowers a hard time but absolutely want him on this team. Just not as our LT. If we can find someone for LT then let him compete with Hart for the RT spot. If he can’t win that he goes to guard.
Listen,
I would be more inclined to give Flowers a pass if he was a hard worker. But from all accounts (Richburg), he isnt. So in my opinion, if a player is 1) bad and 2) lazy that = cut.
Again, I ask, how does anyone know he will work at RT? or RG?
Naturally we don’t … but what’s served by not trying it. He’s young … maybe the light goes on.
Interesting article …
http://nyg.247sports.com/Bolt/New-York-Giants-2017-offseason-blueprint-50444719
This part was funny though …
“We already know the Giants have their eye on Alabama tight end O.J. Howard as a potential fit with their first-round pick at No. 23 overall in the 2017 NFL Draft. ”
That’s our Giants … a week after the season ends and one of our top draft targets is already known. Oh sure … it was obvious … but still funny. I wonder who will trade up to #22 to get him?
The assumptions around here increasingly seem to be that the Giants are a stupid team and the great minds among their fans would be better left in charge. Here’s a Public Service Announcement: For the most part the fans are ignorant about football, much less football at the NFL level, and most of the stupidest comments are made by people who never even played the game so know less than nothing.
You may disagree with the things the team does, and as is the nature of things, you will sometimes be proved right. But no one should make the mistake of thinking their ideas about the team are superior to those of the professionals who have spent their careers in the sport and now have their mortgages at risk if they make too many bad decisions.
I would have thought by now a bit of humility would reign around here because so many of the commentators have been proved so very wrong lately, but being badly wrong seems to have not influenced them at all. So we will still hear about how the offensive line needs wholesale replacement, OBJ is a bad influence, Eli is on his last legs and long past the point where he should have been brought to the glue factory, Shepard wasn’t very impressive, Reese has never had a good draft, the Giants have not one linebacker worthy of the name (in fact they have at least four), etc.
This would all be tragic if it weren’t so laughable.
More OT stuff . . .
http://www.bigblueunbiased.com/new-york-giants-4-free-agent-offensive-tackles-to-keep-your-eye-on/
this is even better
http://www.bigblueunbiased.com/new-york-giants-ereck-flowers-needs-to-hop-off-twitter/
and you guys want this kid on the team?
Cutting Flowers is ridiculous. He is more expensive off the team than on:
http://www.spotrac.com/nfl/new-york-giants/ereck-flowers-16733/
How? If eli manning dies, its 42 million dead money?
Flowers will absolutely NOT be cut. But he needs to move…RT or RG and I’m fine with him being the RG But the cheapest and best solution is signing or trading for at least one solid LT. The rest of the present talent is actually “good enough” to fill the other positions and get by. If we sign 2 OT’s then that’s even better yet. But still the best intelligent solution for fixing THIS present O-line will NOT be solved with the 2017 draft IMHO. Like it or not, we will need to “give up money or a few draft picks” to correctly accomplish the right fix for the tail end of Eli’s pro career. There is no other solution if you want to best shot at getting a least one more Super Bowl while number 10 is still on this team….and we must be willing to pay the price!!!
Agreed … I just think it’s a FA and not a trade.
It seems obvious and not worth all the panic. We sign a FA LOT … Ereck moves … we draft or sign a professional TE … then the OL is at least partially fixed.