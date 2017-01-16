Giants’ 2016 Position Review: Running Back

The New York Giants rushing attack was one of the worst in the NFL in 2016. A combination of things led to their inefficiencies in the backfield but there is some hope heading into next season.
The Giants finished the regular season averaging 88.2 rushing yards per game, fourth-worst in the NFL. Lead back Rashad Jennings couldn't find the same success he found one season earlier.
In 2015, Jennings carried the ball 195 times for 863 rushing yards and three touchdowns. It was a career-season for Jennings but he couldn't duplicate the same production in 2016.
The 31-year-old running back didn't have the same burst he had in 2015. His decisiveness wasn't as sharp which led to his 3.3 yards per carry average. He didn't get much help from the offensive lines and the tight ends but the veteran couldn't create anything more than what was given to him.
Shane Vereen's triceps injury certainly hurt the Giants backfield. Vereen is a dynamic pass catcher that was also the team's leading rusher at one point but he tore his triceps muscle in Week 3 and then suffered a setback, eventually landing on the injured reserve.
With the Giants needing to sign some free agents and re-sign current players, both Vereen and Jennings could be asked to take pay cuts. That could eventually see them leave the Giants for a more prominent role.
There is hope for the future, however, and that is because of the way rookie Paul Perkins ended the season. Perkins took over as the lead back down the stretch and showed that he can handle the backfield.
Perkins finished the season with 112 carries for 456 rushing yards but failed to score a touchdown. He showed a certain elusiveness and intelligence when running the football that should give fans something to be optimistic about.
With Jennings and Vereen being possible cuts along with Orleans Darkwa and Bobby Rainey becoming free agents, the Giants could turn to Perkins to be the featured back. Either way, the backfield will likely look much different than it did in 2016.
Also…
Tags: Bobby Rainey, Football, New York, New York Giants, NFL, Orleans Darkwa, Paul Perkins, Rashad Jennings, Shane Vereen
Learned men may differ … but I think it’s better to be exceptional in one aspect of the game than to be good … or even very good … in all of them. I feel that a scary, intimidating defense would serve us better in the long run than weakening it to advance our offense. Now I’m not saying we neglect it … and special teams too. Just that our emphasis should be on the one area where we currently excel. Turn that into a juggernaut. Make that the priority. And use what’s left on the other areas.
For instance … there are decent, reasonably priced FA tackles. Sign them. There are a few WRs out there too. Get one. TEs? Buy one of those too. All of this combined would not approach the dollars we spent last year on 3 marquis players.
But then pour our serious cap dollars into retaining JPP. Hankins too … but if the market goes crazy then sign one of the other solid FA DTs.
Then in the draft go defense for the edge rusher to put us over the top.
I agree with this. The Giants are a player or two away on Defense from being the best in the league. They’re already damned scary as it is. Feed the beast and make it the best and that begins with keeping the best you’ve got and not letting them walk. Sign JPP and Big Hank and figure it out from there.
As for RBs … teams do tend to find them in later rounds. In fact the bust/injury potential at that position makes me shudder when we’re talking a first round pick.
Jennings is well into the journeyman stage. Perkins shows promise. And Vereen is a capable 3rd down option. The rest … I’d go with a couple draft picks and keep one of the fullbacks we have under contract.
As for RB, cut Jennings, Rainey and Darkwa
evaluate Vareen for that triceps — can’t keep him if that’s a recurrent thing now
most mocks suggest Dalvin Cook will be available when we pick
do you take him?
what if Fournette falls to 23?
Id take OJ Howard (TE) before a RB
I think OJ Howard would have a tremendous impact on this offense.
I don’t see either Cook or Fournette dropping to 23 Jim. It’s a copycat league. Teams will look at what Elliott did with the Cowboys and want in on that action. My guess is those 2 don’t make it out of the top 15.
Ray K. “Says”
Does our O/L need to be upgraded? Yes, but is the blocking schemes used keeping us from running effectively?
To many times this season we lost yards or where stopped at the line of scrimmage when attempting to run between the guard and center.
At times we did run for good yards when we ran left between the left tackle and left guard.
We never where affective running to the right.
Do our running backs have the speed to hit the hole?
Watching Atlanta Saturday there running game was outstanding, speed hitting holes that opened up. The Giants where never at that level this season, plus look what it does for play action.
Our coaching staff needs to spend all there energy upgrading our run game.
Enough said.
Comments please
Ray K.
Our coaching staff really
Atlanta wasn’t that good at running the ball until the got Alex Mack, who has turned into a phenomenal run blocking center (or actually, he probably always was but he played for Cleveland… blech!). The rest of their O line consists of an underrated free agent, a guy released by Washington and playing on a 1 year tender, a player that the Falcons traded a 6th round pick for and a high-draft pick left tackle that is playing very well. In other words, it’s the running backs that are making the O line rather than vice versa.
undrafted and underrated…
Okay, I’m a little late to the party as I unplug during the weekend to spend time with my family. Was I every wrong about the Packers-Cowboys game. I predicted that the Cowboys would be up by 4 TDs and resting their stars by the 4th quarter. Ouch! In retrospect, the Packers D was as awful as advertised. They couldn’t stop anything that the Cowboys did on offense. What I forgot to take into account prior to my predictions was just how dumb the Cowboys coaches are.
1. The Packers don’t have a single WR that can get separation from NFL caliber DBs and yet the Cowboys come out playing zone with 2 high safeties? That junk may have worked against the Giants but the Packers have 2 TEs that can catch the ball, their running back is a converted WR, and their QB can just run up the seam. They finally adjust a little during halftime but by then the Packers were up big.
2. The Packers D is rushing 3-4 linesman. Cowboys have the biggest O line in the NFL and a cannonball of a running back… and you throw the ball? Third and short and you throw? What dummy came up with this? Even Killdrive wasn’t this stupid (flashback to 2008 Divisional Playoffs… oh yes, he was!).
3. During the last Cowboys possession, once they got inside the 50, all they had to do was hand the ball off to Zeke, hope he break a big one but otherwise kick the FG as time expired to go into OT. And yet they decide to put the ball into the hands of a rookie QB.
I know the Giants offensive coaches aren’t exactly a bunch of geniuses, and McCarthy’s play calling yesterday was dumber than dirt.. but the Cowboys coaches earned a new brand of idiocy.
Yeah Jason Garret did not have a good day yesterday. That spike on 1st down when they were on the Packers 38 on the final cowboy drive was a joke. they had plenty of time to score a touchdown and for bailey they were already in FG range. They should have won that game in regulation if not for Jerry Jones puppet being an idiot
I think it is hard to equate any coaching staff’s incompetence with that displayed by Mac and Sullivan this year on the offensive side of the ball
But kudos for trying
Sorry to disagree. The Giants don’t have anything close to the best O line in football, or any RB that has close to a fraction of the talent that Zeke does. I’m not making excuses for Mac and Sullivan but expecting a gourmet meal when your only ingredients are Grade D beef and Hamburger Helper is a tall order.
I don’t disagree
but when you score 10 points per game, you don’t get any credit for smarts
I like Perkins but he isn’t the type of back that you can run 20 times inside the tackles. The offense needs a Rodney Hampton clone that can consistently deliver 3.8-4.0 yards per carry and score inside the red zone when defenses bunch up.
We don’t have a power blocking line. We need another back who, like Perkins, can make people miss and has enough vision and burst to see a hole and hit it. Not sure why some people think Perkins can’t tote the rock 18-20 times a game.
I’m not sure what kind of an O line the Giants have. Their LT is a power blocker, their interior is made up of a mix of small zone blockers and John Jerry/Newhouse that defy categorization. I’m not seeing any of the principle of either zone or power blocking scheme excited on any real or regular basis.
Check out De’Veon Smith out of Michigan.
I still believe that making a trade with the Cleveland Browns for Joe Thomas to be our LT is the best, fastest and cheapest solution for Eli’s remaining years as the Giants QB. They both have a 2-3 year window remaining. If we traded for a good enough LT then the Giants could easily mix, match and move the O’line guys they presently have to find the best O-line starting 5. We will have to give up some draft picks, but if you really look at it, its the best solution since there are no starting quality LT free agents that seem to be available and I can’t see us finding a starting LT in the draft with the 23rd selection. Fix the O-line and that makes everything else a lot easier to deal with.
What would you trade? Because I highly doubt Cleveland makes the trade for less than a 2nd round pick. That’s always been the problem. Thomas would have moved by now if Cleveland was willing to take less than a 2nd.
Anything besides a 1st is worth it. If anyone on this board watched any of the playoff games that happened over the weekend and didn’t see the gigantic difference in the amount of time that those QBs had to throw vs the amount of time Eli had this year, then you are blind. I can’t even imagine if Eli had the time Rodgers, Brady, Ryan or Dak even had to throw the ball, the numbers Eli and Odell would put up would be unbelievable.
Acquiring a LT is beyond a necessity at this point. You can believe all of those QBs are great or whatever but at least they have an opportunity to be great. Eli doesn’t have an opportunity because he has no time. It wasn’t that long ago that Matt Ryan looked awful and Atlanta spent time and money fixing their oline and they are the leagues best offense with an injured Julio Jones for a majority of the season.
Just to be clear, that is using a 2nd round pick to acquire a player that has 2 years on his contract at about $9.5M per season, rather than acquiring a player with 4 years on his contract at around $1M per season. Either should be a starting caliber player for you (and JR does reasonably well with 2nd rounders).
When you drop to a third round pick, there is a lesser chance that the guy can start for you, and the trade gets more palatable.
I’d love to see Thomas or Staley here, but I don’t think I part with a 2nd rounder to do so.
And there are plenty of quality players that can be found with that second round pick, including decent O line help. It’s up to the scouts to do their job in finding them.
Plus Thomas is a country boy who hates big cities. We’d get a guy who was finishing up his career in a place he didn’t like. Doesn’t sound smart to me.
I just want to win one more super bowl with Eli at the helm.
Is that too much to ask? :(
No one on here has convinced me that Perkins can’t tote the rock 18-20 times a game. People are just saying it so therefore it must be true. Let’s see what he does next year. I would love Zeke in our backfield as well. But drafting Fournette or one of these other guys is too much of a risk for where we are on O right now. They could just as likely be the next Mark Ingram which is not an upgrade over what we have now.
For starters our O-line is(fill in your derogatory adjective here.) We have too many other problems to draft a RB high – unless you think one of these guys is a Zeke or Leveon caliber which I do not.
Second who is to say any of those guys could do anything with what we have now. Let’s do what we can on the O-line (and in my opinion Joe Thomas is absolutely worth a 2nd round pick for where Eli is in his career), get a great TE, sure up the D even more so they are the best in the league and hopefully pick up a WR.
A RB early on is a mistake IMO. Let’s see what Perkins has next year.
What has Perkins shown that makes you think he can be an 18-20 carry guy? Being impartial, what has he shown? That he isn’t Jennings or Andre Williams? It’s easy to look good when your competition is garbage. We would never know how good Perkins honestly would be unless we fix the oline. The reason why RB is being mentioned for our 1st round pick is because there are 3 extremely talented players entering the NFL and because of our situation, we don’t have an established RB currently. A talented RB can do more with a bad oline as well.
I don’t have proof just like you guys don’t have proof that he can’t do it. My point was our resources are better spent elsewhere.
My opinion I gave is based off the eye test. Perkins makes something out of nothing WAY more than our other guys. He will be in year 2 improving in skills and strength/conditioning. He can catch and I didn’t see any drop off in pass blocking.
18-20 carries/game is not that much. Plus there will be games where we don’t run the ball that much because of the way things play out that day. So he won’t have that many carries every time.
Both Joe Thomas or Joe Staley are solid solutions and paying a 2nd round pick isn’t a crazy price to pay because we actually do have enough good talent on this team once Flowers moves to RT or RG. Bobby Hart or Brett Jones could very easily fill the other positions pretty well after Flowers is moved. Just give it enough thought. Both the 49′s and Browns know they will NOT be winners in 2017. Being that our 2nd round pick will now be the 55th selection in this draft….this is a lot different than were we were selecting in last years draft. Yes I’d give up a 2nd round pick if we end up fixing the O-line for the next 2-3 years by doing this. Who on earth wouldn’t make such a trade if that would be the results????
Or offer a 3rd in 2017 and another 3rd or 4th in 2018? This is honestly the fastest, easiest and cheapest way to solve the O-line problem for the next 2-3 years!!!
By the way….Joe Thomas could very easily find an absolutely fabulous country style horse farm in New Jersey……I can garruntee that!!!!
But his wife can’t. She is an Asst. Coach of the Cleveland St. University women’s basketball team. She ain’t giving that up.