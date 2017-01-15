2016 Position Review: Giants’ Eli Manning

With the New York Giants' season over and the offseason yet to start, Giants 101 will take a look a look at each position and review how they performed in the 2016 season, starting with quarterback Eli Manning.
After two straight seasons of at least 4,400 passing yards and 30 touchdowns passes, Manning took a step back in 2016. The blame can be placed both on the veteran quarterback and his offensive line.
Physically, Manning can still move well enough in the pocket and his arm strength doesn't look like it has diminished to point of concern but he wasn't able to produce like he had in the first two seasons of now-head coach Ben McAdoo's offensive system.
He played every snap for the offense but was unable to create explosive plays. This was because of multiple reasons. The coverage that Manning saw was mainly two deep safeties, which often prevents big plays.
Opposing defenses learned they could stop the Giants rushing offense without having to bring a safety down into the box, which meant the wide receivers were seeing safety help over the top.
This, along with the with the offensive line's inability to stop pressure, led to Manning's lowest yards-per-attempt average (6.7) since the 2013 season. Manning didn't have the time to sit back in the pocket and wait for a receiver to get open, thus he had to make due with short passes.
Manning finished the season with a 63 percent completion rate while throwing for 4,027 passing yards, 26 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. His lack of a big-bodied red zone threat certainly hindered his touchdown total.
The 36-year-old did improve slightly in terms of efficiency in the red zone. His 53.7 completion percentage was higher than the previous year and his three interceptions in the red zone were fewer than the five he threw in 2015.
In order to keep Manning playing his best ball, the Giants will need to invest in the offensive line, a big-bodied wide receiver and likely a tight end that can create offense down the seam.
Manning still has some game left and but he will enter his age-36 season in 2017 so their time with him playing good football likely isn't that far from ending. All things considered, Manning proved he can still play and with the right pieces, the Giants will be able to win with him still under center.
Tags: Eli Manning, Football, New York, New York Giants, NFL
Btw, although 2015 draft yielded Landon Collins, it pretty was another crap draft by JR.
1) Flowers – bust at LT
2) Collins – looks to be our SS for the next decade
3) OO – probably will be cut next year if not for SIGNIFICANT improvement
4) Mykkelle Thompson – Trash
5) Geremy Davis – off the team
6) Bobby Hart- ehhhh, depth olineman
pretty much*
yeah, JR has not had many drafts that have yielded up to 3 players who played and played well at least through their rookie deals
I think ’08 (Phillips, Thomas, Manningham) counts as good but injuries derailed it
’14 gives us Beckham Richberg and Kennard
other than that I don’t think there is a single draft (not counting ’16) which yielded more than 2 starters of quality for as much as 3 years
Right and he still tries to be the smartest man in the room.
Everyone said Thompson could have been had as an UDFA. JR – nah lets use our 5th round pick so we can guarantee we get him….
As a second year player that was supposed to be a project I think Hart showed he can be a starter in this league. Yeah he struggled down the stretch but I think he can be a solid if unspectacular starter in this league.
Don’t recall too many people hating the OO pick. If not for injury concerns he probably gets drafted higher than 3rd round. Reese gambled there and it looks like it’s not panning out.
Flowers needs to be flipped to RG where he may be a beast. Team looks like they’re finally ready to make the switch. He’s still 22 and salvageable.
Thompson was weird pick. Some scout must have fallen in love with the dude and sold him hard. But in the 5th round it’s not a crippling miss.
Davis? Late round flyer on a big receiver. Most guys picked in the later rounds share his story.
Players drafted in the 5th after Thompson
1) Stephon Diggs
2) Jay Ajayi
3) JJ Nelson
4) Jesse James
Cherry picking players with 20/20 hindsight is easy and ignores the reality that most later round selections find their way out of the league before their rookie deals run their course.
Robert Myers. Guard. Drafted by the Ravens by “Real GM” Ozzie Newsome. 2015 draft, picked after Thompson. Currently with the Seahawks, his 4th team since being drafted and that includes two stints with the Ravens.
Difference is Thompson should have NEVER been drafted. He hardly had a grade on him.
Already conceded that it was a puzzling pick. But it’s not like Thompson played at some obscure school. He went to Texas.
NFL.com had Myers rated as a priority free agent and he went in the 5th. We’re not the only ones who do things like this is what I’m getting at.
Scarier still is Collins, Thompson (sans chronic lisfranc) and a SAM or MIKE backer three down capable, plus either a DT or DE who generates quick direct pressure on the pocket.
What scares no one is the likelyhood of the Giants having any better offensive line or adding a NFL calliber blocking tight end(s).
The likelihood of finding another good running back prospect is high. But expecting production behind the behind the five blocks of burlap is a fools errand.
It’s taken eight years to completely screw up the Giants offensive line. Who is nutty enough to think that it will take less than three seasons to fix it? With the same talent appraisers doing the picking? It’s like running on a tread mil in Groundhog Day the movie.
So yes, the best bet is to be dominant as possible on defense. And pray a couple of young under the radar UFA’s, and/or draft pick offensive linemen from small schools find their way to the Timex Center.
Clearly the excuses about continuity within the offensive line is all used up. This crew could play together for the next ten years and be just as lousy in 2027 as they are now.
And just as clear is the fact that it’s not lack of cap dollars that is holding up progress.
The 800 pound gorilla is simply these guys don’t know how to evaluate and select NFL offensive linemen or linebackers for that matter. And every passing year it sticks out more and more. Unless and until this changes, we can all sit in front of our respective input devices and talk about Dallas, Green Bay, New England and Pittsburg.
The Giants will be booking vacation flights to warm spots CONUS or OCONUS.
MARK IT DOWN………………. And oh yeah, bye bye Eli. Nice knowing you and thank you for being an outstanding QB for an organization too stupid to put quality O-lines in front of you.
RLHJr. says:
The 800 pound gorilla is simply these guys don’t know how to evaluate and select NFL offensive linemen or linebackers for that matter. And every passing year it sticks out more and more. Unless and until this changes, we can all sit in front of our respective input devices and talk about Dallas, Green Bay, New England and Pittsburg.
Amen brother
I used to believe this but now I don’t. This GM and his scouts have a significant body of work at this point and I find it nearly impossible to believe that the OL picks are 100% on them. Yes, there have been some bad picks. But I’m now questioning the O-Line coaching. I think that under Coughlin there was little to no “coaching up” of O-linemen, regardless of who the Coughlin O-Line coach was at the time. The 2 SB seasons had veteran linemen at every single position. The litany of O-Line busts from the draft lead me to believe it’s a combination of scouting and poor position coaching.
You could have thrown darts at the draft board in rounds 3-7 for 10 years and fared better with O-Linemen than the Giants have. It’s a systemic failure that extends to the practice field.
7-9, 6-10, 6-10 … Coughlin fired … 11-5.
i think you meant 7-9, 6-10, 6-10…..200 mill spent….11-5
So it’s been reported that their are those inside the organization who are unhappy with the play calling. Great to hear, they should be.
It’s quite a battle. One side says first down should always be a dive up the left A gap … the other side says that’s foolish … first down should be a dive up the RIGHT A gap.