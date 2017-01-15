2016 Position Review: Giants’ Eli Manning

With the New York Giants' season over and the offseason yet to start, Giants 101 will take a look a look at each position and review how they performed in the 2016 season, starting with quarterback Eli Manning.
After two straight seasons of at least 4,400 passing yards and 30 touchdowns passes, Manning took a step back in 2016. The blame can be placed both on the veteran quarterback and his offensive line.
Physically, Manning can still move well enough in the pocket and his arm strength doesn't look like it has diminished to point of concern but he wasn't able to produce like he had in the first two seasons of now-head coach Ben McAdoo's offensive system.
He played every snap for the offense but was unable to create explosive plays. This was because of multiple reasons. The coverage that Manning saw was mainly two deep safeties, which often prevents big plays.
Opposing defenses learned they could stop the Giants rushing offense without having to bring a safety down into the box, which meant the wide receivers were seeing safety help over the top.
This, along with the with the offensive line's inability to stop pressure, led to Manning's lowest yards-per-attempt average (6.7) since the 2013 season. Manning didn't have the time to sit back in the pocket and wait for a receiver to get open, thus he had to make due with short passes.
Manning finished the season with a 63 percent completion rate while throwing for 4,027 passing yards, 26 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. His lack of a big-bodied red zone threat certainly hindered his touchdown total.
The 36-year-old did improve slightly in terms of efficiency in the red zone. His 53.7 completion percentage was higher than the previous year and his three interceptions in the red zone were fewer than the five he threw in 2015.
In order to keep Manning playing his best ball, the Giants will need to invest in the offensive line, a big-bodied wide receiver and likely a tight end that can create offense down the seam.
Manning still has some game left and but he will enter his age-36 season in 2017 so their time with him playing good football likely isn't that far from ending. All things considered, Manning proved he can still play and with the right pieces, the Giants will be able to win with him still under center.
Also…
The Packer defense is beyond terrible. I think it’s an indictment of our entire offense and offensive scheme that we clowned against this bunch. There’s plenty of blame to go around.
we need an elite runner and to transition to a run first and run primarily offense
Eli is a complimentary player at this point; not the main attraction
we need to scheme accordingly
