Which Giants Might Be Asked to Take Pay Cut?

The New York Giants have been eliminated from the playoffs following their 38-13 loss to the Green Bay Packers and have shifted their focus on the offseason. While they have players that will hit the market, there is also the possibility there are players that will be asked to take a pay cut.
The Giants have some big name free agents that they would like to re-sign. Their salary cap number isn't official until the season is over so they don't yet have a specific number heading into the offseason.
Big Blue will likely offer defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul a multi-year contract. Defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins is also a free agent, along with linebacker Keenan Robinson. Let's take a look at who might be asked to take a pay cut in the offseason:
Jennings is signed through the 2017 season and is in line to make $2.48 million with a signing bonus of $562,500. With the emergence of running back Paul Perkins and the likelihood of Shane Vereen returning, the Giants could ask the veteran running back to take a pay cut.
There is also the possibility that the Giants simply cut him because Perkins is the younger and cheaper option. Jennings' talents could still help another team but it might not be the Giants in 2017.
WR Victor Cruz
Cruz already restructured his deal before the 2016 season but now is set to make $6.4 million base salary in 2017 and then $7.4 million in base salary in 2018. It doesn't seem likely that the Giants would want to pay their No. 3 wide receiver that much money.
Like Jennings, Cruz is someone that can still play. He was forced to the outside, a position he's never exclusively played before but if he gets more time in the slot, he can be a weapon. Cruz's situation might be the most intriguing out all of them.
CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie
Rodgers-Cromartie lands on this list because he is set to make $6.48 million base salary in each of the next two seasons. Janoris Jenkins is the bonafide No. 1 cornerback and rookie Eli Apple played more snaps that Rodgers-Cromartie did.
The Giants likely wouldn't cut the veteran cornerback because he showed that he can still play at a very high level. He enjoyed one of his best seasons but that might not be enough to stop the Giants from asking him to take a pay cut.
LB J.T. Thomas
The Giants signed Thomas in the 2015 offseason hoping to add depth to their linebacker corps but he has missed 20 of 33 over the past two seasons. He has had big knee problems that are difficult to come back from.
The 28-year-old is set to make $4 million in 2017. He likely won't be a starter which means the probability of the Giants releasing Thomas is very high, especially if they can save that much money.
Also…
Follow Giants 101 on Twitter and Facebook
Susan G. Komen Greater NYC has one mission: No one should die from breast cancer. Since 1990, Komen Greater NYC has awarded nearly $55 million in grants to a wide variety of community partners and invested in cutting-edge breast cancer research programs to find the cures. In the last five years alone, Komen Greater NYC has helped 657,000 women, men and families in New York City, on Long Island, and in Westchester and Rockland Counties. This year, Komen Greater NYC is awarding more than $1.3 million to 22 local breast health programs as well as over $650,000 for national breast cancer research to find the cures. Register today for the Race for the Cure at race.komennyc.org -- together we will create more survivors.Tags: Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, Football, J.T. Thomas, New York, New York Giants, NFL, Rashad Jennings, Victor Cruz
Just to be clear, if anyone thinks DRC is going to accept a pay cut after the season he just had, you are smoking some good stuff.
I would argue everyone on here besides DRC will be cut, not taking a pay cut.
Any predictions on the playoffs? I predict that the Cowboys will rout Green Bay and that sorry defense. They’ll score 35 points and start resting players before the 4th quarter. And yeah, I’m bitter!!
I actually agree. Dont think GB can stop their run game and it will limit GB’s possessions.
I have Pats winning. (Obvious)
Falcons over Seattle
Chiefs over Steelers
Yup, that’s pretty much my thinking too. Sadly, this means that the Cowboys play the Falcons in the NFC Championship Game which also means … ugh!!
I think the falcons can win that game vs Dallas.
Falcons arent bad on defense like they have been in the past years. They actually can generate a pass rush. That will be a good game for sure
Have a gut feeling Jennings won’t be on an opening day roster for any team next season.
Other possible cuts, Vereen, Casillias?, Dwayne Harris, and OO?
OO will at least get to compete in camp. He is young and cheap, no reason not to let him change our minds but i am with you, if he doesnt improve, peace out. Should have never been drafted
Playoff quiz (Round 1): in the history of the NFL, only two rookie QBs have won more than 1 playoff game. Name them. HINT: they are not the usual suspects.
Flacco I think and maybe Sanchez
Sanchez maybe not his rookie year, cant remember exactly.
Ding ding ding… we have a winner.
Big Ben is one right?
I dont think big ben won multiple
Flacco and Sanchez.. Roethlisberger won a game and lost to the Patriots in the AFCC game.
Westcoast
I had big ben in my text box at first so i was there with you haha changed my mind last minute.
You get the showcase prize and I just get a t-shirt and a handshake from Pat Sajak.
My cuts without full research right now would be Jennings, JT Thomas and Cruz. The only cut here that hurts is Cruz but only because of sentimentality. His production is easily replaced by either King or Lewis or a combo of both. King probably would’ve had a much better season than Cruz had he gotten his snaps all year to be honest.
I love Cruz don’t get me wrong. And even all these years of Krow hypothesizing Vic likes the limelight more than football I still wanted to look at him w/blue tinted sunglasses. But I think he proved it with that trip with Biebs. I have tons of nostalgia for the guy and what he did during our run, but that whole debacle almost makes it easier for me to say “it’s time to move on.”
I am also with Eric that king would have done more this year than cruz.
Unfortunate but its time for the Cruuuuuuuuuz chants at the stadium to end.
King at times looked like he couldn’t be covered by any nickel corner in the league. Cruz, on the other hand… Yes, it’s time to move on. He got paid and we got a SB trophy. Win-Win.
In the end I came to feel Cruz balanced his love of celebrity and football pretty well. The Bieber Boat Boondoggle was a sad aberration.