Giants’ Leon Hall not Fined for Rib Shot on Packers’ Jordy Nelson

New York Giants defensive back Leon Hall will not be fined for the hit he delivered to Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson during the wild-card game on Sunday. The hit subsequently knocked Nelson out of the game.
There was speculation that Hall would be fined for the hit that cracked at least two of Nelson's ribs but the league felt it was a clean hit. No penalty was given to Hall on the play.
Here is the hit via Dan Duggan of NJ.com:
Nelson has been ruled out for the Packers' playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys which will be a huge blow to the offense. Even though Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers did just fine after he left, they would still prefer to have all of their weapons.
The 31-year-old wide receiver enjoyed a stellar season, catching 97 passes for 1,257 and a league-leading 14 touchdown receptions in his first year back from a torn ACL that kept him out for the entire 2015 season.
Hall won't have to give up his $24,000 playoff bonus that every player on the Giants received. The veteran cornerback showed versatility with the Giants, moving over to also play safety, as he did against the Packers.
The 32-year-old defensive back is a free agent after the season is over and it will be interesting to see if the Giants bring him back with such a young safety group.
Wow, Atlanta looks awfully good. Like good enough to go all the way.
I wouldn’t mind that as an alternative to the Cowboys or Pats. I’m really rooting for an Atlanta v. Kansas City Super Bowl. I think that was Krow’s preference too.
well, I’d really like to see Houston beat the Pats tonight
but short of that, yeah, Atlanta / KC would be an ideal match-up
I think every Giants fan wants that matchup or Texans/Falcons. Steelers, Pats, Cowboys and Packers have all won 4+ times. Seattle I just flat out don’t like. I think they are a stadium noise manipulator and have obnoxious players/fans.
But definitely all in on Falcons vs Chiefs
I like KC vs ATL too, no **** teams.
I like the Skins backup OT as well. I think sign him and move Flowers in to RT or RG. Hart maybe a G as well. Long term I’d like a bigger LG than Pugh who can maul somebody.
I think Sunnyjim is right in that the team offense needs to shift to running team. Eli isn’t getting younger and arm strength is slowly fading, not really last two games but very apparent most of the season. He can still manage games but we should be smart about this. When it is his time to hang them up we want his semi rookie replacement to have a strong run game too to get started. Last few years has pretty much been ODB show on offense. At this rate he will command highest WR contract due to him being such a huge part of our offense.
Offense needs a lot of work, so improving already solid to very good defense makes sense. JPP you pay the man. Hank if reasonable. Anything over 7m per is too much. Can not pay in Snacks range, production wasn’t there. Even projected value, he has to get more pressures/sacks. With our DL, he was least worrisome to deal with. Maybe he was affected by torn pec last year?
If not Hank and Bromley/ RobThom can’t produce we need another big body in the middle. If anything Dallas is our prime example. Keeping our LB’s and Collins free to make the stops, also contain.
wow….up 29-13 with 7 minutes to go atlanta sets up with an empty backfield on 1st down and throws the ball. Full KILL mode. Take notes mcadoo.
This game has angered me. And most of my anger is being directed at McAdoo. Kyle Shannahan is running CIRCLES around McAdoo in terms of offensive creativity.
yup
Seattle hasn’t been the same since Jesus started blocking Russell Wilson’s calls.
The Falcons added 2 main pieces to their offense last offseason, a legit #2 WR in Sanu and an elite offensive linemen in Mack that took their running game from below average to good/great. We need to do the same thing this offseason, but a TE is needed as well.
Sign a #2 WR in FA or draft one in the first two rounds in the draft, sign a LT/RG in FA or draft one in the first two rounds, sign a 2-way TE in FA or draft one in the first 2 rounds.
Their TE they said was 6’8. They have big receivers, Eli needs them.
Yeah I want a WR who’s 6’2 at the very least and obviously a tall, fast, athletic TE in the 6’6-6’8 range who can also block.
Eli needs 2 tackles who he doesnt have to second guess on every drop back.
What a return by Hester
Atlanta is looking scary
That’s why I hate Seattle. They act like children in defeat. They pulled the same crap in the SB vs Pats. The kneel down antics are so classless