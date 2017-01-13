Giants’ Leon Hall not Fined for Rib Shot on Packers’ Jordy Nelson

New York Giants defensive back Leon Hall will not be fined for the hit he delivered to Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson during the wild-card game on Sunday. The hit subsequently knocked Nelson out of the game.
There was speculation that Hall would be fined for the hit that cracked at least two of Nelson's ribs but the league felt it was a clean hit. No penalty was given to Hall on the play.
Here is the hit via Dan Duggan of NJ.com:
Nelson has been ruled out for the Packers' playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys which will be a huge blow to the offense. Even though Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers did just fine after he left, they would still prefer to have all of their weapons.
The 31-year-old wide receiver enjoyed a stellar season, catching 97 passes for 1,257 and a league-leading 14 touchdown receptions in his first year back from a torn ACL that kept him out for the entire 2015 season.
Hall won't have to give up his $24,000 playoff bonus that every player on the Giants received. The veteran cornerback showed versatility with the Giants, moving over to also play safety, as he did against the Packers.
The 32-year-old defensive back is a free agent after the season is over and it will be interesting to see if the Giants bring him back with such a young safety group.
Jon Gruden earns $6.5 million a year from ESPN to make MNF unwatchable and to fawn over players like a moonstruck teenager. Every year his name comes up in the head coaching discussions. Every year it amounts to nothing. Today it’s the Colts who were rumored to have been sniffing after him.
I wish I knew what sort of voodoo he’s been using these last 10 years. And I can’t help but wonder how long it’s going to last. But to me it’s just amazing that teams keep falling for it. Like the Colts. I mean who in his right mind wants to work for Jim Irsay … an entitled drunk/junkie whose only accomplishment was inheriting a football team? More to the point … who walks away from a $6,500,000 gig to be serving at his pleasure?
Next year we’ll do this dance again. It will be just as funny.
This
Re: Snacks feeling butt hurt if Hank gets paid. Doubt that happens. And if he does, he hits the market. At that time, though, a) Eli might be retired (with $20MM of cap space freed up) and b) the cap will be higher. And a bonus c) he’s so, so paid and seemingly humble enough to not give a what anyway.
Gruden’s magic is rapped up in the fact that he’s a QB guy. And in this day an age, having a head coach with his finger on the QB pulse around the league is in demand.
The perception is that Gruden will find you the right guy at the QB position.
And of course the only way he takes the job is if the right structure is in place.
So either Gruden gets to Braff millions doing MNF. Or the stars align (almost literally) and he’s hired by a team with a cant miss QB (Colts) or the number one overall draft pick in a year in which Grudens dream QB is on the board. It’s a wonderful life.
This may seem like a crazy idea but if it’s true there is not much out there for oline help, what would you guys think of trading eli away and going with a younger and much more mobile qb? Yes eli has a few more good years ahead of him, maybe even great years but not with the o line he has now. What if we could get a 1rst round pick out of him and also pick up a lot of cap space. Could the offense be worse then it was this year? Not much worse… and I think a mobile qb is the quickest way to take what we have and put more points on the board.
Eli still has big value tof the right team and we have a defense that we can depend on for a few years.
It would never happen and should never happen. Eli can still play even if he needs a little more help than when he was younger. I’d rather not waste this defense hoping we find a QB capable of winning it all. Guaranteed Houston wishes they had Eli instead of Osweiler given their top ranked defense and solid weapons on offense.
One point that nobody pointed out for this season . Previously , I had thought that picking in the draft or in the FA pool was obviously slanted to weaknesses but I also thought that pointing to your strengths or shoring up your weaknesses at your division rivals should take a large part also . As far as the NFC East goes , Giants came out on top at 4-2 . So , 11-5 , make the playoffs and are 4-2 in the division ?
No , Im not polyannish just d–m happy with a successful season .I know its been stated and is long gone but I get the feeling there are many who dont see it that way .