Giants’ Leon Hall not Fined for Rib Shot on Packers’ Jordy Nelson

New York Giants defensive back Leon Hall will not be fined for the hit he delivered to Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson during the wild-card game on Sunday. The hit subsequently knocked Nelson out of the game.
There was speculation that Hall would be fined for the hit that cracked at least two of Nelson's ribs but the league felt it was a clean hit. No penalty was given to Hall on the play.
Here is the hit via Dan Duggan of NJ.com:
Nelson has been ruled out for the Packers' playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys which will be a huge blow to the offense. Even though Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers did just fine after he left, they would still prefer to have all of their weapons.
The 31-year-old wide receiver enjoyed a stellar season, catching 97 passes for 1,257 and a league-leading 14 touchdown receptions in his first year back from a torn ACL that kept him out for the entire 2015 season.
Hall won't have to give up his $24,000 playoff bonus that every player on the Giants received. The veteran cornerback showed versatility with the Giants, moving over to also play safety, as he did against the Packers.
The 32-year-old defensive back is a free agent after the season is over and it will be interesting to see if the Giants bring him back with such a young safety group.
One of the better shots Ive seen all year….too bad it improves the Cowboys chances.
If you’ve got time to kill. Miss this dude. Such s tough runner with a wicked stiff arm, but you forget how elusive he really was. Look at some of the blocking he had. Absolute tire fire at times but he made things happen out of nothing.
Whoops forgot the link.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=1pWbUU2GvQA
If you watch Tiki Barber’s highlights you’ll be even more impressed. HOF-quality player.