Giants Sign a Handful of Players to Futures Contracts

The New York Giants have signed a handful of players to futures contracts not even a week after they lost the wild-card game to the Green Bay Packers. Most of the players at one point or another have been on the team or the practice squad.
On Monday, the Giants signed five players to futures contracts. Those players include cornerback Michael Hunter, wide receiver Darius Powe, running back Jacob Huesman, quarterback Keith Wenning and defensive end Jordan Williams.
Hunter was an undrafted rookie signed by the Giants after the 2016 draft and was released in October. Powe was with the team also as an undrafted rookie but didn't make the 53-man roster cut before the season.
Later on Monday, the Giants signed three more players to futures deals consisting with the likes of cornerback Donte Deayon, safety Ryan Murphy and offensive lineman Jon Halapio.
Deayon didn't make the 53 but the Giants liked his aggressiveness and his ability to play of the slot. With some upcoming moves in the offseason, Deayon could be in position to battle for a spot.
The Giants then signed offensive linemen Adam Gettis and Michael Bowie to futures deals on Wednesday. Gettis spent some time on the active roster, starting Week 12 against the Cleveland Browns at left guard.
Also…
Tags: Darius Powe, Donte Deayon, Football, Michael Hunter, New York, New York Giants, NFL
So here is an interesting question that never pops up: Does ANYONE see a “shake up” coming for the Giants Scouting Department?
Do say we NEED one…I think everyone agrees. But WILL IT ACTUALLY HAPPEN????
I doubt you’ll see any shakeup. While the offseason has just begun for us, these guys have been working all season scouting players. And we’re about to hit the stretch run for all that.
Don’t say…..type-o
If you watched this mini-series … then you probably came away thinking our scouts were idiots. I know I certainly did.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Finding_Giants
Krow,
is there anywhere to watch that now?
Maybe here … but I can’t check since I’m at work …
http://www.watchseriesgo.to/serie/finding_giants
From PFT . . .
“The Vikings will have another representative in the Pro Bowl.
Defensive tackle Linval Joseph has been added to the team, giving Minnesota five players on the NFC roster in this year’s game. ”
He plays for the Vikes because we wouldn’t match the ’5 year, $31,250,000′ deal they offered him.
Keep this in mind when discussing how contract talks with Hankins will go.
And linval is WAY better than Hank. No one can argue that
I don’t think Hankins isn’t in the same stratosphere as Linval Joseph. Part of the reason why the Giants were consistently able get sacksfrom the D line during the time he played here is because he was always double-teamed. He caused the mismatches. This is something Hankins has never done. Linval is more like Snacks.
I’ve started my “tape review” on prospects, and circled some guys who I like the looks of. By “tape review” I generally try to find a game from this season against a strong opponent and watch every play from that player. I don’t go multiple games deep. Obviously our scouts will have a much better eye for talent and have logged more hours on every prospect. I watched a number of guys that are highly touted (projected in the first 2 rounds) who do not impress me. That said, here are some offensive guys who stood out, and why:
OT – Garrett Bolles, Utah (2nd to 3rd round pick)
What jumped out about him is his athleticism. Utah pulled him often for running plays. He also frequently got to the 2nd or 3rd level on his run blocks. He isn’t overpowering, but held up well against speed rush and bull rush.
QB – Patrick Mahomes, Texas Tech (1st to 3rd round pick)
Mahomes has pro arm talent. The ball zips out of his hands. He needs work on working through his progression (which is not really expected of him at Tech) and on his footwork. However, he was hitting guys in stride 40 yards down the field off his back foot. He didn’t throw too many contested balls. Also, he has plus athleticism to avoid the pass rush and run the ball.
RB – Royce Freeman, Oregon (2nd to 3rd round pick)
He runs with patience and power. Doubt he’ll be a burner when it comes time for the 40 yard dash. It reminded me of watching LaGarrette Blount in college. Also, he looks natural catching the ball out of the backfield. He doesn’t shy from contact.
WR – Corey Davis, Western Michigan (1st round)
Not much of a surprise here. Davis is physically talented (big, strong, fast) at 6’3″. In addition to dominating at WMU’s level of competition, he was a force against Wisconsin in the Cotton Bowl, including a beast mode level touchdown where he forced his way through two defenders to catch a prayer. What surprised me most is his ability after the catch. Elusive for his size.
TE – Jeremy Sprinkle, Arkansas (Rounds 3-5)
A really good looking blocker. He’s big (6’6″, 255). From what I can tell, he has pretty soft hands and sufficient athletic ability to be a factor in the passing game. I watched the Arkansas/TCU game, and he mostly blocked, but got out for one deep pass where he looked like a receiver catching it along the sideline. He really jumped out at me.
Great work. Keep’em coming.
Scratch Freeman, who is apparently going back to school.
To sub in for Freeman, I’d offer Brian Hill, RB, Wyoming.
The concern with a Wyoming RB is that he isn’t playing top level competition. I watched two games for him. First, Nevada, where he went for about 230 yards and 3 tds. He was rarely touched. Next, Wisconsin. Another tough one to judge, because Wyoming got down and had to go to the pass. That said, here are some observations:
- He is solid is pass protection. Reads his assignment well and holds up against even bigger defenders. He’s 6’1″ and 235 after all.
- He is tough to bring down. Often it took 3+ defenders to drag him down at the end of plays. He never stops fighting.
- He is quick and decisive. The blocking for him was up and down, but he hit his hole and almost never went for negative yardage.
He’s projected rounds 2-3.
Oh yeah, he also nearly took off a Wisconsin defender’s head on a brutal stiff arm.
Boles might be the best of the tackle prospects who is currently not injured. I think he’d probably go in the 1st or early 2nd pending the combines. The guys is a phenomenal run blocker and a decent pass blocker. His upside is his quickness and good technique. Downside is size and strength.
What would be the reaction if we drafted Hooker from Ohio state in the first? Likely won’t be there at 23 but I wonder if peoples heads would explode. 6’2 with great hands and looks like a great guy to patrol the middle of the field. Three safety look would be insane with Collins in the box. Could shore up some of the linebacker deficiencies.
He’s projected as a top 10 pick. If he fell to 23, you can’t get mad if we took him just based upon value alone. I don’t see it happening, though.
Why would people’s heads explode? Are you assuming we sign Eric Berry in FA and then draft another safety in the 1st round? That would make people explode.
In all honesty I think people overreacting to the draft is not going to happen this year. As clueless as picking a 3rd corner was with our 1st pick when we have massive holes at every other position, picking a kicker in the 1st this year wouldn’t get the heat that the Apple pick did.