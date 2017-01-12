Giants Sign a Handful of Players to Futures Contracts

The New York Giants have signed a handful of players to futures contracts not even a week after they lost the wild-card game to the Green Bay Packers. Most of the players at one point or another have been on the team or the practice squad.
On Monday, the Giants signed five players to futures contracts. Those players include cornerback Michael Hunter, wide receiver Darius Powe, running back Jacob Huesman, quarterback Keith Wenning and defensive end Jordan Williams.
Hunter was an undrafted rookie signed by the Giants after the 2016 draft and was released in October. Powe was with the team also as an undrafted rookie but didn't make the 53-man roster cut before the season.
Later on Monday, the Giants signed three more players to futures deals consisting with the likes of cornerback Donte Deayon, safety Ryan Murphy and offensive lineman Jon Halapio.
Deayon didn't make the 53 but the Giants liked his aggressiveness and his ability to play of the slot. With some upcoming moves in the offseason, Deayon could be in position to battle for a spot.
The Giants then signed offensive linemen Adam Gettis and Michael Bowie to futures deals on Wednesday. Gettis spent some time on the active roster, starting Week 12 against the Cleveland Browns at left guard.
Also…
Tags: Darius Powe, Donte Deayon, Football, Michael Hunter, New York, New York Giants, NFL
It’s easy to dismiss these signings… but every now and then one of them sticks.
I think a lot of us are focusing on what we DON’T have. I start with what we DO have and go from there.
We have enough strengths right now to compete with almost any team in the league. Frankly, add the ability to run the ball and to get to the quarterback and that would be enough to very possibly go all the way to the Lombardi. So we can talk about a group of 7-8 positions, but the reality is that three key additions plus a reasonably healthy season and more creative game plans and in-game calls would make the Giants quite formidable.
So here’s a hypothetical: if you could do so, would you have traded the 2016 #1 pick and #3 pick to move up to selection 8 and draft Jack Conklin? This is essentially what the Titans gave up to move (they also had to include a pick from 2017 but theirs was a bigger jump).
Everyone already knows my thoughts but……..
Yes. 100 times yes! Reese hits on 1st and 2nd round picks. So I can’t have him trading those away. But 3rd-7th, to add a premium talent like Conklin? All day everyday I do that. I also would have traded B.J. Goodson to move up a spot and take Leonard Floyd. Then we would have our 3rd Pass rusher that everyone is screaming about.
Apple is and will be a very good player. But the first round of the 2016 draft offered this franchise a lot more. I guarantee there will be a good Cornerback prospect for us at #23, I can’t make the same guarantee when it comes to a pass rusher or Offensive Tackle.
There are 5-6 quality CBs in this years FA. It’s literally a position that grows a lot of talent every year. But there are no FA tackles or any worth a high draft pick this year? Man, me and you sure were looney toons for wanting to grab one when it was available…
I think Cornerback is becoming like RB used to be. What I mean is, that more and more of the 5 star HS recruits that are listed as “Athletes” are choosing to play corner because that’s where the money is going. Where as 10-15 years ago they would play Running back, see Joe McKnight, Reggie Bush. So I think you will see more and more good corners available in the future.
Where as top notch O-Linemen are getting harder and harder to find because as previously mentioned by Norm, 55, and others on this board, 1. Colleges are taking the better Athletes that can play OL and turning them into pass rushing DE’s or DT’s. And 2. With the spread offense being run more and more, OL are not as pro ready as they used to be.
So to be in a position to trade up for Conklin, an old school “nasty” Offensive Lineman, and first team all pro, or draft Tunsil, an athletic freak, or Decker a 6’7 giant in stature and graded as a top 12 LT this year by PFF. On a team that needed OL help in the worst possible way, and already had 2 very good corners, yeah it was a f-u.c.-k-in..g head scratcher that we didn’t take one.
But I guess JR lives by the philosophy that all off seasons and drafts are created equal, and what we don’t get this year we can always add next year. We’ll see how it pans out.
Remember how much we all wanted Rahim Moore? haha
Finally got our guy haha
Wait, this dude was cut by the Browns before the season started? Why the hell would the Giants even look his way? I know futures contracts are BS but why even waste the Verizon minutes on the phone call?
Because JR is trying to getting caught up on our threads but is 2-3 years behind?
I think we should just all get used to the idea of Flowers being our LT next year. Maybe we add a new right guard, but that’s it. Hart will start at right tackle. So Giants need to add a quality tight end who can block and attack the middle of the field. There are veteran tight ends and a good rookie class available. Our chances next year hinge on Macadoo game planning around a poor run game, and a left tackle that will need a lot of help.
But he didn’t give him help all season while he was not only getting abused but having it pointed out and put it in slow motion on national television in prime time slots. Still no changes. The ghost of TC? Mind boggling.
Get used to the idea that Reese is going to stand pat with the garbage offensive line that he’s so meticulously assembled. It is after all his way of doing things.
I shutter to think that due to his lack of acumen in relation to offensive line, he’s actually convinced himself that these scrubs are actually NFL caliber.
So never mind that he’s left Eli rear end swinging in the breeze. And banish the thought that he’s actually going to TRY to improve the tight end position.
I can almost since the stunned silence when the first round selection is either a defensive tackle or defensive end that none of us have ever heard about.
Depending on which player the ownership prefers to pay. Pierre-Paul or Hankins.
That may not be such a bad thing.
There seems to be a consensus that there are no offensive linemen in the draft that warrant first round consideration. If that is indeed the case, I should hope Reese choses to not spend the 23rd pick on a project offensive lineman. Better he should find a linebacker or defensive lineman. Maybe JR has another JPP lined up.
NOT the JPP of tight ends mind you. But the clone of JPP.
I fear the Giants offensive line will be a re-run of a very bad movie. And there is nothing that can be done about it. But with the schedule taking a step up. The win total will take a proportional step down. Because the talent level is going to essentially stand pat.
The “tell” for business as usual will be day one in free agency….JR either addresses the tackle position or he doesn’t with an expensive free agent with real on film talent. He could trade for talent as well but it must come this way outside the draft. With Eli’s window max at two more years you can not ROLL THE DICE IN THE DRAFT. Eli will be 37 years old, non mobile and turnover prone the guy DESERVES for once in his career a real NFL LEFT TACKLE.
The window is nearly closed this is no time for trepidation or frugality, step up right now and blow the budget out because once Eli retires it won’t mean much for at least a couple years and thats a best scenario analysis. For all we know we may be in Dave Brown, Kanell and Graham hell for years.
I just want to put on record that I have NOT given up on Ereck Flowers. If JR doesn’t move or replace him this off-season then he will become that bookend LT that many here salivate over.
Whether we fans have given up on him or not, the odds are he is our LT to start 2017 IF he busts his butt this offseason and improves his technique and comes to camp showing renewed desire and commitment. If he again takes the off-season off in Miami he’s toast and should become Public Enemy #1 around here. Either this kid “wants it” or he doesn’t, and these next 5 months are the tell.
Flowers has a 2 cent brain. Time and time again history has proven that guys like him never amount to much more than NFL journeyman.
The fact that he’s exposed on SNF/MNF/TNF on primetime over and over again as a guy who holds and HE STILL DOES IT over and OVER AGAIN means he’s an idiot. Like Damontre Moore jumping offsides, hitting the QB late and making boneheaded play after boneheaded play.
Don’t forget that Moore was mocked as a top 2-3 pick in the NFL the year before we drafted him, he had more elite athletic potential then Flowers had but they’re both equally dumb and both equally failures in the NFL.
I’ve long given up on Flowers as an LT, and I’m very close to giving up on him as a quality NFL linemen as well. I wish more than ANYTHING that I’m wrong for our team/Eli’s sake, but the icing is on the cake.
Let’s just say this..Belichick would have never drafted Flowers. He’s not a bluechipper, he wouldn’t have been able to understand what McDaniels/Brady asked of him, he would continuously cost the Patriots points by stalling drives with holding pentalties.
Take that as you will. To me it means Flowers isn’t a player I’d want on my team. The Patriots know talent, and he’d be cut by them by now even if he was drafted in the 1st/2nd round (would have never have happened because Flowers would have failed Belichicks interview).