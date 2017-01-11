Giants Must Likely Decide Between Jason Pierre-Paul, Johnathan Hankins

One of the sad truths that the New York Giants and their fans must face is that the front office will likely have to decide between re-signing defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins. Signing both doesn't seem financially feasible.
ESPN's Jordan Raanan believes the Giants will have roughly $20 million is cap space when the free agency period hits. Big blue will likely restructure some deals, even cut some players to add more money, but it doesn't appear they will have enough money to sign both Pierre-Paul and Hankins.
Plenty. In good financial health. Will be over M. I'll do an analysis post in next week or so. https://t.co/fKGq4FowLi— Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) January 11, 2017
Pierre-Paul told reporters after the Giants' wild-card loss on Sunday that he is seeking a multi-year contract and that he would not sign the franchise tag should the Giants apply it to him.
Everyone saw what happens when Pierre-Paul is out of the lineup. After tearing a core muscle and undergoing surgery to repair it, Pierre-Paul missed the final five games of the season including the wild-card game.
While the run defense was still stout, the pass rush numbers fell drastically. It also hurt fellow defensive end Olivier Vernon, who accumulated just 1.5 sacks after Pierre-Paul got injured.
Pierre-Paul's deal will likely be larger than Hankins' because defensive ends get paid a whole lot more than defensive tackles do. Hankins has played well throughout his career with the Giants but didn't have a strong of a season as he had in previous years.
Pro Football Focus graded Hankins at 47.1 for the 2016 season, which was good for 73rd out of 125 interior defensive linemen. The Giants may decide to plug in Jay Bromley or Robert Thomas next to Damon Harrison if they don't retain Hankins.
It will be a tough decision for the Giants to make but the Giants must sign at least one of them. Pierre-Paul might be the more expensive player but he's had a bigger impact on the defense.
That isn't to take away from what Hankins has done as a strong interior lineman but the drop off is much larger after Pierre-Paul leaves the area void.
Also…
Tags: Football, Jason Pierre-Paul, Johnathan Hankins, New York, New York Giants, NFL
I agree that a wide receiver is an area that is a bigger issue than usually gets mentioned. There are some veteran options that could be a fit for us as a number two with size. Kenny Britt, Brian Quick, Vincent Jackson is 33 do the Giants try to sell him on being the red zone target on the cheap for a team fighting for a championship? Could go another route and take a chance with Ted Ginn. Isn’t a big target, but could be a cheap option who can still blow the top off of a defense or take a slant to the house.
I think we all were of the mindset that “oh just if we had a better RB/TE then the WRs would be better” but this playoff loss with all the drama of the “sailors” (love the term Krow) plus Cruz’s failure to not recognize the impact that it would have and the poor play of basically all 3 of them in the game has really highlighted the need of a #2 WR. And we all knew we needed a redzone target but the idea of it all really hit home this past Sunday.
I know this may seem crazy because we drafted OBJ/Shep early, but what about drafting Mike Williams from Clemson. He is a big bodied WR, granted he would have to fall to #23 and also that would be a our first round pick.
That would be 3 high end resources dedicated to our receiving group. I can’t see it happening.
Thats a lot of premium picks for one position group JD. I think a legit threat at TE is a bigger need. Someone who could block and threaten the seam would allow us to run more 2 TE sets with Adams as your #2. Gives us more flexibility.
I don’t think it’s a crazy idea. Reese is known to pick WRs as well. I’m about 99% sure our 1st pick is going to be a offensive player maker anyway and if Williams is the best one at the time we pick then so be it
There is plenty of precedent for landing quality O linesman past the first few rounds of the draft. I don’t think anyone of the Giants O line from the two SB teams were high draft picks. Snee was the closest as a 2nd rounder (and he started 11 games as a rookie before he got some weird infection).
I believe the RG spot can be fixed with Brett Jones or if Flowers moves to RT or or right guard…because Bobby Hart has enough talent to play RG or RT. But finding a FA LT will NOT BE EASY. Plus the word is there are no top LTs in this coming draft. Do any of you guys follow the college level O tackles very closely and actually see a solid pic for the Giants during this coming draft?
It’s becoming harder and harder to properly gauge the quality of college tackles. For example, in 2013 three of the first four picks were left tackles. Meanwhile, David Bakhtiari was drafted by the Packers in the 4th round. Are Lane Johnson, or Luke Joeckel better than Bakhtiari? Hell no. If the scouts focus on finding a solid tackle in this draft (instead of this idiotic BPA mantra), they can find one.
http://www.nfl.com/news/story/0ap3000000773220/article/leveon-bell-eric-berry-head-top-25-free-agents
Looking at this list there seems to be a good number of quality defensive players. If we want to get a LB this FA class could deliver one. Also here’s a thought, if Hankins wants too much how about giving a little more for someone like Dontari Poe? Or another DT who could demand similar money? There are options and Hankins doesn’t have to be the only one.
The other thing out of these FAs is that there is nothing for LT (we knew that) and Terrelle Pryor will probably get super over paid because of no competition at WR.
I know it could never happen but can you imagine if we signed Eric Berry and added him to our DBackfield? I would def let Hank walk for that. Plus I heard you need at least 3 CBs and 2 FS’s in today’s NFL.
A lot of us were hoping for Berry last year but figured he wouldn’t make it past the tag. After this season if we kept the trio of CBS and add Berry to Collins and have Thompson as a 3rd, we are talking about a better than legion of boom type defense.
haha i think if we signed Eric Berry Nosh would have a heart attack
especially if it cost us paying a good olineman
A good enough OT prospect for the 2nd, 3rd or 4th round
- 55 makes some good points about Hank. But I also agree with Krows line that you pay stars and let most everyone else walk. However, Jenkins wasn’t a “star” when we signed him. Neither was Vernon. They were both sort of on the cusp of stardom if you will. We payed them based on projection that at their age, their level of play could still go up. So I think that needs to be taken into account with Hankins. Do we think he keeps improving, or is what he is now what he will be these next 3-5 years? I’m split down the middle on what to do with him right now. But I think you do have to draw a line with his contract. Where as JPP I’d be willing to OVER pay.
- If Reese had no problem using 3 high end resources on the CB position I see no reason why he wouldn’t use 3 high end resources on the WR position. If you need 3 elite corners in todays NFL then wouldn’t the logic be the same for WR’s? And if I’m not mistaken doesn’t Mac run the offense out of a 3 WR set like 90% of the time? Not saying JR will draft one in the 1st round, but I think it’s in play. Personally I’d love DJax because what that means is you can line up the the I form with only 2 WR’s (Odell and DJax) and both safeties need to be deep. If you get a TE that can block, that should open the run game up more.
- Talking about future Giants that need to be paid. Odell is a no brainer. Collins we still have 2 years and, I’d like to see another year of elite production from him before I start drawing up a contract. He had 1 disastrous season where Spags even suggested moving him to LB, and 1 all pro season. Let’s see what year 3 brings before we start talking turkey.
Which leads me to Justin Pugh. A good Left Guard. Def a guy worth keeping if the price is right. The question you need to ask yourself is this, is Pugh 3 million per year better than Brett Jones? 4 Million? 5 Million? That’s basically the way I’m deciding if and how much we pay Pugh. How much better is he than the depth behind him?
- Last 2 cents on Vereen and Perkins. I just think you guys are anointing Perkins as the #1 RB too quickly. He’s a good young player but for him to all the sudden become “the guy” seems like a stretch. He’s not the 2nd coming of David Johnson or Leveon Bell. Vereen is in the last year of his deal with fresh legs and a good amount of smarts and leadership. And he’s a playmaker. I don’t see how saving 3.5 mill in cap space justifies not bringing him back for 2017.
I also would love D-Jax on this team. 2 year deal maybe?
You’re right that 55 made good points about Hank but I think he is gone regardless.
I like Perkins a lot but agree we should keep Vereen. The other day I said I am guessing JR will cut him but I hope he does not.
I’ve decided we should sign Eric Berry. F the O-line. JR’s got it covered.
I wanted Berry last year, and would still love him. But I don’t think he ever gets to market. Chiefs will probably lock him up.
Mike F (who may or not just be trying to get people pissed ) is saying he doubts the Giants sign JPP….
Is he saying that we don’t tag him? Because that is what is going to happen.
To paraphrase, he said i find it highly unlikely the giants sign JPP due to him wanting multiple years
I can see that happening especially if he starts demanding the big bucks.
But then we just tag him. He will complain but that is the way the system is set up. So he can either take whatever deal we offer after that or wait 1 more year to sign a contract that pays him $16M/year instead of $14/year.
And where is jim
he better have been joking about leaving here for awhile. I dont like coming here without reading some harsh realities
Seems like people have realized the pickings are pretty slim at LT in free agency. And at #23 there are no sure things at the position either. Well, now you get my disgust with JR picking Apple ahead of Tunsil. CB’s, even ones as good as Apple will likely be, can be found in Free Agency or later in the first round. LT’s with Tunsils ability? Not happening outside the top 10-15 picks. And they don’t hit free agency. We had a chance to solidify that position and we blew it. Corner on the other hand, we could have just signed Casey Hayward to a 5 mill per deal. Or draft one any other year in the first, every year there are plenty of good ones. It’s no surprise it’s easier to find a great athlete who is 5’10-6’2 190lb than one who is 6’5 310 pounds.