Giants Must Likely Decide Between Jason Pierre-Paul, Johnathan Hankins

One of the sad truths that the New York Giants and their fans must face is that the front office will likely have to decide between re-signing defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins. Signing both doesn't seem financially feasible.
ESPN's Jordan Raanan believes the Giants will have roughly $20 million is cap space when the free agency period hits. Big blue will likely restructure some deals, even cut some players to add more money, but it doesn't appear they will have enough money to sign both Pierre-Paul and Hankins.
Plenty. In good financial health. Will be over M. I'll do an analysis post in next week or so. https://t.co/fKGq4FowLi— Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) January 11, 2017
Pierre-Paul told reporters after the Giants' wild-card loss on Sunday that he is seeking a multi-year contract and that he would not sign the franchise tag should the Giants apply it to him.
Everyone saw what happens when Pierre-Paul is out of the lineup. After tearing a core muscle and undergoing surgery to repair it, Pierre-Paul missed the final five games of the season including the wild-card game.
While the run defense was still stout, the pass rush numbers fell drastically. It also hurt fellow defensive end Olivier Vernon, who accumulated just 1.5 sacks after Pierre-Paul got injured.
Pierre-Paul's deal will likely be larger than Hankins' because defensive ends get paid a whole lot more than defensive tackles do. Hankins has played well throughout his career with the Giants but didn't have a strong of a season as he had in previous years.
Pro Football Focus graded Hankins at 47.1 for the 2016 season, which was good for 73rd out of 125 interior defensive linemen. The Giants may decide to plug in Jay Bromley or Robert Thomas next to Damon Harrison if they don't retain Hankins.
It will be a tough decision for the Giants to make but the Giants must sign at least one of them. Pierre-Paul might be the more expensive player but he's had a bigger impact on the defense.
That isn't to take away from what Hankins has done as a strong interior lineman but the drop off is much larger after Pierre-Paul leaves the area void.
Also…
Follow Giants 101 on Twitter and Facebook
Susan G. Komen Greater NYC has one mission: No one should die from breast cancer. Since 1990, Komen Greater NYC has awarded nearly $55 million in grants to a wide variety of community partners and invested in cutting-edge breast cancer research programs to find the cures. In the last five years alone, Komen Greater NYC has helped 657,000 women, men and families in New York City, on Long Island, and in Westchester and Rockland Counties. This year, Komen Greater NYC is awarding more than $1.3 million to 22 local breast health programs as well as over $650,000 for national breast cancer research to find the cures. Register today for the Race for the Cure at race.komennyc.org -- together we will create more survivors.Tags: Football, Jason Pierre-Paul, Johnathan Hankins, New York, New York Giants, NFL
Least we forget . . .
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z2ARInxkR1U
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qNC9QDawFjU
My favorite play from Jacobs was the Packers play off game where the first hand off of the game, he RAN OVER charles woodson and it sent the tone of that game from the start.
miss that bada.ss dude
When he got a head of steam up he was way fun to watch.
The Giants CAN pay Hankins $10MM by using incentives above a $7-8MM base.
You guys are forgetting that DT is a very hard transition from college to the NFL and that you won’t find a FA nearly as good as a still-young Hank who may just have had a weak year. This whole defense is premised on stopping the run and a top defensive secondary. The ONLY way I’d let Hankins walk is if we have already decided that we are drafting a great pass rusher and a really good ILB early (or know that Gooden is the real deal). Weakening this defense would be a tragic mistake when we have a small window of opportunity ahead of us.
I get where you are coming from. Listen, it makes sense. Its the reason we were the only team who could beat the Cowboys. BUT Collins and Odell are coming up. And the offense is not close to championship ready.
If they can make moves to get the cap space to around 55 – 60 million, than sure bring Hank back too. I just think overpaying someone because there is a small window ahead is a recipe for salary cap hell down the road.
You pay stars … leverage the rest. Hankins is in “the rest”. I don’t want to see him go. He’s a good player … solid citizen. But you can over pay or you’re doomed. Reese will offer him $6 … then we’ll do the “feed family disrespected” dance. Someone will offer him more. He leaves.
can’t over pay
Bennie Logan. Bennie Logan. Bennie Logan… I’m going to keep beating this drum until my fingers hurt. Better player and cheaper option.
Not sure how cheap Logan will be. It’s my understanding he’s the Eagles biggest FA priority.
Eagles are broke. They’ve already overspent on Fletcher Cox, Vinny Curry and Malcolm Jenkins. Estimate for Logan’s contract is in the area of $7 million/year which the Eagles may not be able to do. The sticky part is that Logan may offer them a home-team discount.
Eagles currently have around $500,000 to spend. If they cut Connor Barwin, they get another $8 million but after signing their rookies, they are essentially broke again.
That’s crazy that they’re up against it with a QB on a rookie deal.
I just saw Packers fans have a petition with 20,000+ signatures to remove Joe Buck and Troy Aikman from announcing their game, lol. I’m glad we aren’t the only fans who think they are terrible. Buck more so than Aikman to me.
That is AMAZING!!!! Where do I sign?
Idk if you’re serious lol but here it is anyway
https://www.change.org/p/nfl-get-troy-aikman-and-joe-buck-banned-from-announcing-green-bay-packer-s-games
Teams that win championships have to accept the fact that salary cap hell almost always follows. It’s the price you pay. I’ll take another ring before Eli retires followed by 3-4 disappointing years versus staying competitive but never getting the Lombardi. I accept the roller coaster, happily. Life is like that, so why not your favorite football team?
I guess but i just dont feel our super bowl aspirations rely on Hank being here.
If the offense scored like they did last year, we would be playing this week. Thats what im more concerned with
^^^ Yeah, we he said.
The problem with this theory is that the team is very far away from the Lomardi. The offense simply can not score because the running game and TE play are non-existent. Fixing all that is wrong with the offense will necessitate diverting resources, and precludes paying a hefty contract to the 4th best players on your 4 man D line.
Draft OJ Howard. Pick up a solid #2 back to spell Perkins. Keep Vereen. Find a professional LOT. Doesn’t have to be great just average.
There aren’t that many LOT that are available in free agency, and so even the mediocre ones (Reiff) will end up getting very good money. OJ Howard would be an awesome addition but I’m also good with the TE from Clemson who made some tough catches last Monday. I like the back from Texas in the 1st and a TE in the 2nd.
Calling out F55 re his last comment. It was not long ago that the Patriots won a championships and soon,they might win another one. They will then have around 70 million of space in 2017.
Eli is good for another year.
As there are 20 other teams out there with more money available to spend, it is not realistic to expect Reese will be able to retain both players.
As for Hankins, he’s 24. I’d offer 4 years and no more than $26 million. That’s $6.5 per. Give him a nice guarantee and give him most of it up front so by year 3 of the deal his cap hit is negligible right in time to extend Odell and Collins. Sell him on how close we are to a Lombardi and that he’ll be UFA again at 28 with some Super Bowl shine on him ;)
I could see Cleveland and Washington being big players for him though. We’d have to sign him before he hits the market because we will be outbid there.
$8-9 million would probably sign two decent OTs.
Looks like the guy I was begging for us to sign worked out pretty well … for the Bills … but we had John Jerry so it’s all good.
***
The Bills gave Richie Incognito a chance when not many people would have, and he’s paid them back with consistently good play.
And now, he’s recognized as one of the best at his position.
The Bills announced that Incognito was named to this year’s Pro Bowl, replacing Ravens guard Marshal Yanda.
And even worse, the team and organization LOVE Jerry.
Its comical
There’s a big dollar difference though. JJ is about $2 … Richie is $6.
Where’s EliMac been? Miss that guy’s John Jerry campaigning.
Yeah and there is a big difference in talent.
Richie – Above Average
Jerry – Below Average