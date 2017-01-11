Giants Must Likely Decide Between Jason Pierre-Paul, Johnathan Hankins

One of the sad truths that the New York Giants and their fans must face is that the front office will likely have to decide between re-signing defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins. Signing both doesn't seem financially feasible.
ESPN's Jordan Raanan believes the Giants will have roughly $20 million is cap space when the free agency period hits. Big blue will likely restructure some deals, even cut some players to add more money, but it doesn't appear they will have enough money to sign both Pierre-Paul and Hankins.
Plenty. In good financial health. Will be over M. I'll do an analysis post in next week or so. https://t.co/fKGq4FowLi— Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) January 11, 2017
Pierre-Paul told reporters after the Giants' wild-card loss on Sunday that he is seeking a multi-year contract and that he would not sign the franchise tag should the Giants apply it to him.
Everyone saw what happens when Pierre-Paul is out of the lineup. After tearing a core muscle and undergoing surgery to repair it, Pierre-Paul missed the final five games of the season including the wild-card game.
While the run defense was still stout, the pass rush numbers fell drastically. It also hurt fellow defensive end Olivier Vernon, who accumulated just 1.5 sacks after Pierre-Paul got injured.
Pierre-Paul's deal will likely be larger than Hankins' because defensive ends get paid a whole lot more than defensive tackles do. Hankins has played well throughout his career with the Giants but didn't have a strong of a season as he had in previous years.
Pro Football Focus graded Hankins at 47.1 for the 2016 season, which was good for 73rd out of 125 interior defensive linemen. The Giants may decide to plug in Jay Bromley or Robert Thomas next to Damon Harrison if they don't retain Hankins.
It will be a tough decision for the Giants to make but the Giants must sign at least one of them. Pierre-Paul might be the more expensive player but he's had a bigger impact on the defense.
That isn't to take away from what Hankins has done as a strong interior lineman but the drop off is much larger after Pierre-Paul leaves the area void.
Also…
Follow Giants 101 on Twitter and Facebook
Susan G. Komen Greater NYC has one mission: No one should die from breast cancer. Since 1990, Komen Greater NYC has awarded nearly $55 million in grants to a wide variety of community partners and invested in cutting-edge breast cancer research programs to find the cures. In the last five years alone, Komen Greater NYC has helped 657,000 women, men and families in New York City, on Long Island, and in Westchester and Rockland Counties. This year, Komen Greater NYC is awarding more than $1.3 million to 22 local breast health programs as well as over $650,000 for national breast cancer research to find the cures. Register today for the Race for the Cure at race.komennyc.org -- together we will create more survivors.Tags: Football, Jason Pierre-Paul, Johnathan Hankins, New York, New York Giants, NFL
I am of the opinion that the loss of Randle and Vereen and the regression of Donnell hurt the offense this year more than any other factor (of which there are plenty but no one cares to read “a bunch of things took the offense down this year). In essence, Eli lost three significant weapon types.
The name of the game in 2014 and, moreso in 2015, was spreading the field out to get ODB the ball. In 2015 defenses needed to worry vertically about Randle, horizontally about Vereen and down the intermediate to deep middle with Donnell. All of that was not present this year. Instead we got Jennings who never left the backfield, Cruz who never got open deep and Tye who has no idea how to catch a pass beyond 3 yards downfield.
I don’t buy that the offense only had garbage time success last year. We won 6 games and had late leads in another 5. And 5 plus 6 equals 11. That’s a lot of games where we weren’t chucking feverishly.
We just didn’t have the guns this year.
The good news is I think we have a good core to get back. Vereen and Perkins will stretch the field horizontally again. We’ll sign/draft a deep threat. And Adams will progress and occupy the deep middle. Teams will stop overwhelming the offensive line with extra guys. And with that, ODB and Shephard will find gobs of space to play with, and Eli will have time to find them.
Eli got a year older and lost another 10% of his balls. Good grief, why is this whole “what happened to our offense” such a head-scratcher? Eli is a punk…..great qb, and I love him, but a total punk….and sees that his line, mainly the two tackles, suck. Being that eli is a puzzy and getting older, that plays into his head and ultimately takes over. This is seriously psychiatry 101. Nothing to see here. Get two nfl tackles and Eli will be fine.