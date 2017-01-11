Giants Must Likely Decide Between Jason Pierre-Paul, Johnathan Hankins

One of the sad truths that the New York Giants and their fans must face is that the front office will likely have to decide between re-signing defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins. Signing both doesn't seem financially feasible.
ESPN's Jordan Raanan believes the Giants will have roughly $20 million is cap space when the free agency period hits. Big blue will likely restructure some deals, even cut some players to add more money, but it doesn't appear they will have enough money to sign both Pierre-Paul and Hankins.
Plenty. In good financial health. Will be over M. I'll do an analysis post in next week or so. https://t.co/fKGq4FowLi— Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) January 11, 2017
Pierre-Paul told reporters after the Giants' wild-card loss on Sunday that he is seeking a multi-year contract and that he would not sign the franchise tag should the Giants apply it to him.
Everyone saw what happens when Pierre-Paul is out of the lineup. After tearing a core muscle and undergoing surgery to repair it, Pierre-Paul missed the final five games of the season including the wild-card game.
While the run defense was still stout, the pass rush numbers fell drastically. It also hurt fellow defensive end Olivier Vernon, who accumulated just 1.5 sacks after Pierre-Paul got injured.
Pierre-Paul's deal will likely be larger than Hankins' because defensive ends get paid a whole lot more than defensive tackles do. Hankins has played well throughout his career with the Giants but didn't have a strong of a season as he had in previous years.
Pro Football Focus graded Hankins at 47.1 for the 2016 season, which was good for 73rd out of 125 interior defensive linemen. The Giants may decide to plug in Jay Bromley or Robert Thomas next to Damon Harrison if they don't retain Hankins.
It will be a tough decision for the Giants to make but the Giants must sign at least one of them. Pierre-Paul might be the more expensive player but he's had a bigger impact on the defense.
That isn't to take away from what Hankins has done as a strong interior lineman but the drop off is much larger after Pierre-Paul leaves the area void.
Nice work there JD….johnny on the spot too!!!!
Over the Cap says $32M as of now. We cut Cruz ($7.5), Vereen (3.75), JTT (3), and Rashad (2.5). That’s about $48.75M plus whatever the cap goes up to this year.
So we could spend $30M in free agency and still have almost $20M to roll over for Odell and Landon if that is the plan. I realize the Browns have Dr. Evil money but weren’t there a few teams with more money than us last year? And we don’t need to spend as much as 2016.
I’d like to keep Vereen BTW but obviously not at the expense of letting Hank go (even though I think he is as good as gone.) I just have a feeling Vereen will be cut.
Yeah and I think we have to keep in mind, although these guys love money…i think there is a point where they say, is it worth my time to go there and just die for the next 5 years of my career?
I mean they won 2 games? Thats really showing your true colors if you decide the money is worth more than competing for a championship.
The more everyone keeps posting about how few Tackles are available the more I think we have to make a trade. I realize JR is JR but he (allegedly) was trying to draft a LB in round 1 last year so who knows.
The scout actually need do their job and find a college kid that can make the transition. There are plenty of solid players who will have very good NFL careers, and who will be available past the first or second rounds. It’s high time that the scouts start landing these types of players.
Yes Christine Michael DID look like he was shot out of a cannon. But the question is, WHO will look that good while playing behind THIS Giants O-line??? Sad fact as Tuck and Rolle said….so far there are no solid OT’s that will be on the open market. I still wonder if maybe THIS YEAR Cleveland will be willing to trade Joe Thomas? And at what price? Otherwise we are still stuck with the present gang we’ve got. Plus are there any promising college OT’s that we could draft in rounds 2, 3 or 4?
Without making a trade, then where is a BETTER OT than the guys that we have now going to be coming from?
WestCoastBlue….looks like we were BOTH typing the SAME concerns…LOL. I can’t see us getting better on the O-line for 2017 without making a trade. Otherwise we are all praying for a big improvement from both Flowers and Bobby Hart. And NOBODY should be thinking that Will Beatty is the answer. He was lucky that the Giants gave him a pay check.
Someone mentioned that Miami might release Branden Albert. It might be in play if he’s not willing to move to guard (I think hey want to get Tunsil in at LT this season). It’s probably a long shot but I’d take Albert in a second.
Which brings up another point. There are always salary cap casualties so while the list of Free agents may not look great now, there will probably be another few names added to the OL list this offseason.
I see no reason to cut Vereen. He’ll be entering a contract year, is 27 years old, one of the best 3rd down backs in football, and can fill the leadership role that Jennings did this year. He should be 100% healthy for next season and if you cut him then that means you only have Perkins on the roster as far as RB’s. Even if we draft someone you still need a 3rd RB, and I’d like to have a veteran in the group.
With JPP it’s really simple. He has a skill that is worth it’s weight in gold. Sacking the QB. Hank does not have that skill. If it costs 15 mill per to keep JPP then that’s what it costs. You don’t let a player like him leave.
As for DE draft prospects in the draft. How about Solomon Thomas at 23?
He was the best third down back two years ago with the patriots. Outside the 49ers game last year, he hasn’t made much of an impact. I think his salary can be spent better elsewhere. Wouldn’t be the first player that left New England and wasn’t the same elsewhere
We can improve the line, just not really at LT. Both RG and RT can be upgraded in free agency, particularly RG. Brian Winters or Larry Warford at RG would be upgrades. Either Hart or Flowers can likely handle RT. LT is still a big question.
glad its not just us outsiders who don’t understand what its like to be priviliged enough to play pro ball… :
http://giantswire.usatoday.com/2017/01/11/steve-smith-new-york-giants-victor-cruz-stopped-miami-trip/
Agree with Smith. If Cruz can’t even provide the “veteran savy” to have stopped that trip, there is no place for him on the team.
Maybe Beckham needs to be medicated like Brandon Marshall is. A little something to balance him out. I know Beckham hasn’t been around anyone getting killed like Marshall was, but both guys were young, talented, and hot heads. Commence the comments saying the two are nothing alike