Giants Must Likely Decide Between Jason Pierre-Paul, Johnathan Hankins

One of the sad truths that the New York Giants and their fans must face is that the front office will likely have to decide between re-signing defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins. Signing both doesn't seem financially feasible.
ESPN's Jordan Raanan believes the Giants will have roughly $20 million is cap space when the free agency period hits. Big blue will likely restructure some deals, even cut some players to add more money, but it doesn't appear they will have enough money to sign both Pierre-Paul and Hankins.
Pierre-Paul told reporters after the Giants' wild-card loss on Sunday that he is seeking a multi-year contract and that he would not sign the franchise tag should the Giants apply it to him.
Everyone saw what happens when Pierre-Paul is out of the lineup. After tearing a core muscle and undergoing surgery to repair it, Pierre-Paul missed the final five games of the season including the wild-card game.
While the run defense was still stout, the pass rush numbers fell drastically. It also hurt fellow defensive end Olivier Vernon, who accumulated just 1.5 sacks after Pierre-Paul got injured.
Pierre-Paul's deal will likely be larger than Hankins' because defensive ends get paid a whole lot more than defensive tackles do. Hankins has played well throughout his career with the Giants but didn't have a strong of a season as he had in previous years.
Pro Football Focus graded Hankins at 47.1 for the 2016 season, which was good for 73rd out of 125 interior defensive linemen. The Giants may decide to plug in Jay Bromley or Robert Thomas next to Damon Harrison if they don't retain Hankins.
It will be a tough decision for the Giants to make but the Giants must sign at least one of them. Pierre-Paul might be the more expensive player but he's had a bigger impact on the defense.
That isn't to take away from what Hankins has done as a strong interior lineman but the drop off is much larger after Pierre-Paul leaves the area void.
I really don’t want to add a starting DE to the list of things that need to get done this offseason. The priority list is long enough. I’m sure the Giants and JPP will come to some sort of deal anywhere from 8-12mill a year for 3-4 years.
If he takes a deal for 12 mill, we would be lucky. I dont see him taking less than 14-15 annually. He just watched what Vernon got.
Just to comment on the future QB situation.
The Giants will do what they have to in order to find the next guy. They gave the house for Eli. They know that the position is paramount in order to have success. I wouldnt be too worried. This draft doesnt have a QB worth taking in the first round, at least in my opinion.
One could argue if we dont win next year or get by the first round, that we give up the house for the USC kid. He is going to be a star in this league. Book it.
So another thing about the Hankins contract to consider. Yes, we could have Bromley step in this year. But he is a free agent after next year so it is imperative we draft a DT.
JD….Yup, that WFAN interview offered absolutely NOTHING for Giants fans! And I fully agree with you on BOTH points with JPP and a future QB. While ALL players degrade over time, how will people feel if they discount and cut loose the quality guys that are presently on this team and are perfectly willing to give them away without knowing or being 100% sure of WHO you are actually getting for the replacement?
Sometimes it sounds like people believe that fantasy football moves can easily apply in the real world of the NFL.
IMO “this year” is NOT the time to draft Eli’s future replacement. But I’m o.k. with doing it in 2018.
Repost:
I’m no expert, but I said a long time ago Odighizuwa was a long shot because of his transition from UCLA’s 3-4 and lack of recognition skills and rush moves. Coming out of college, some analysts thought it might be wise to bulk him up 20 lbs and kick him inside. But the guy is jacked, I think his frame is maxed out. He also was nicked up a lot. I’d love to have JPP back if it makes financial sense, but I’d still go DE early in this draft. We need depth. Wynn is strictly a 4th or 5th DE, and while Okwara is a keeper and showed some real flashes as a pass rusher, he still needs some core and anchor strength to set the edge in run support. We will look long and hard at DEs Derrick Barnett of Tennessee (likely long gone), Soiomon Thomas of Stanford (fast riser), Taco Charlton of Michigan, and Demarcus Walker of FSU.
I see the rationale for QB sooner rather than later. There are some good players available in the middle rounds, and for some reason when I watched Chad Kelly of Ole Miss play, I thought he had some qualities that would work here.
I actually am a big Chad Kelly Fan.
He is basically Eli. Streaky, but when it comes to the big games (against Alabama) that dude comes to play.
Sign me up for him.
As for JPP seeing what Vernon got, that is one of the drawbacks to giving Vernon that monster deal. But, management will counter and say that Vernon is younger and more durable. Either way, I still see us going DE in this draft. FYI not a great year for DTs in this draft. That was last year! So if Hankins walks his replacement would have to come in FA unless they have an in house candidate they love. QB could be 2017 or 2018, I’d have to study both boards to see which class is deeper. but I’m honestly not comfortable with either Nassib or J Johnson as the backup.
Odighizuwa is just another of Reese’s busts. We def need DE help (depth). This draft is not the year to draft Eli’s successor due to rookie contracts needing to be maximized. I’ll be seriously pissed if they spend a early round pick on a QB this draft given the needs this team has. I believe they need to go LB/DE first round. If they get OL help in FA
What position is deep in free agency this year? People keep talking about cap, but are their quality guys at key positions we could pay, or are average players going to get paid like super stars?
The smart-a*s answer is no position is ever deep in free agency. Good teams make it a point go signing their top players before they hit FA and quality FAs arise only from the very terrible teams that are cap constrained by desperation signings (Dolphins, Eagles, Texans, Vikings, etc.). There are some quality players to be had, for example, I have been on the Benny Logan train for months. But FAs to-be like Leveon Bell, Kirk Cousins, and yes JPP, will likely never hit the market.
Cleveland has over $100 million in cap space. Average guys are going to get paid big $ because teams have to reach the cap floor. Spotrac has a list of upcoming UFAs. Slim pickings really. Maybe some quality players shake loose so who knows.